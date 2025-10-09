EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic frustrated as SFA respond to refereeing query

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic frustrated as SFA respond to refereeing query

The Pars questioned the failure to award them a penalty - and issue a red card - in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Partick Thistle defender Dan O'Reilly pulls the collar of Dunfermline striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline questioned how the officials failed to award them a penalty against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been left frustrated and disappointed following their latest communications with the SFA’s referees’ department.

The East End Park outfit approached the governing body in the wake of the recent 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

They were angered by the failure of whistler Duncan Nicolson and his team to spot Chris Kane being hauled back by his collar in trying to convert a gilt-edged chance inside the six-yard box.

Manager Neil Lennon has since argued his side should have had a clear penalty and offending defender Dan O’Reilly should have been sent-off.

Raith Rovers defender Lewis Stevenson catches Dunfermline's Andrew Tod with his arm as they compete for a high ball.
Dunfermline were also upset with how the officials handled Andrew Tod’s clash with Lewis Stevenson in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ironically, O’Reilly was subsequently involved in the off-the-ball clash that saw Pars attacker Jefferson Caceres red carded.

The Fifers sought clarification over the incident from Willie Collum, the SFA’s head of referee operations.

It is understood Dunfermline have been told that they should have had a penalty.

And it is also expected that Collum will speak to the officials involved to highlight future improvements.

It has left the Pars feeling vindicated by their annoyance over the incident with Kane, who instantly remonstrated with Nicolson and visibly indicated what had happened.

Dunfermline’s second approach to SFA

But they are also exasperated over another big call not going their way at the time.

It is the second time already this season that the East End Park men have been officially told the referee has made a potentially game-changing error in one of their league games.

The Fifers also approached the SFA in the wake of August’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

On that occasion, they lost Andrew Tod to concussion and whiplash after he was caught in the air by Lewis Stevenson.

Stevenson was shown only a yellow card. But Collum has since agreed with Dunfermline’s view that the Raith defender should have been sent-off.

Conversation