EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic frustrated as SFA respond to refereeing query

Dunfermline have been left frustrated and disappointed following their latest communications with the SFA’s referees’ department.

The East End Park outfit approached the governing body in the wake of the recent 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

They were angered by the failure of whistler Duncan Nicolson and his team to spot Chris Kane being hauled back by his collar in trying to convert a gilt-edged chance inside the six-yard box.

Manager Neil Lennon has since argued his side should have had a clear penalty and offending defender Dan O’Reilly should have been sent-off.

Ironically, O’Reilly was subsequently involved in the off-the-ball clash that saw Pars attacker Jefferson Caceres red carded.

The Fifers sought clarification over the incident from Willie Collum, the SFA’s head of referee operations.

It is understood Dunfermline have been told that they should have had a penalty.

And it is also expected that Collum will speak to the officials involved to highlight future improvements.

It has left the Pars feeling vindicated by their annoyance over the incident with Kane, who instantly remonstrated with Nicolson and visibly indicated what had happened.

Dunfermline’s second approach to SFA

But they are also exasperated over another big call not going their way at the time.

It is the second time already this season that the East End Park men have been officially told the referee has made a potentially game-changing error in one of their league games.

The Fifers also approached the SFA in the wake of August’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

On that occasion, they lost Andrew Tod to concussion and whiplash after he was caught in the air by Lewis Stevenson.

Stevenson was shown only a yellow card. But Collum has since agreed with Dunfermline’s view that the Raith defender should have been sent-off.