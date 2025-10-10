How Raith Rovers’ first quarter measures up 12 months on from last season’s turbulent opening

Raith Rovers this weekend enter the second quarter of the Championship season already six points better off than last season.

The Stark’s Park side have racked up 14 points so far this term to sit third in the table.

After the first nine league games last year, the Kirkcaldy men had registered only 8 points and languished in eighth, just three points off the bottom.

They were already on their second permanent manager of the three they would have across 2024/25.

Given Rovers went on to miss out on a promotion play-off place by just two points, their better start in the current campaign augurs well.

Courier Sport has drilled down into the numbers as Barry Robson’s side prepare to kick off the next quarter by hosting Ayr United on Saturday.

First quarter profit and loss

Last season, a slow start to the campaign cost Ian Murray his job as manager.

The 1-0 defeat away to bogey team Airdrie on the opening day was the final straw for the Stark’s Park board, who stunned Scottish football by sacking Murray.

It set in motion a sequence that saw Raith lose four of their opening five league games.

By contrast, Rovers registered three wins, a draw and a defeat from their first five outings in the Championship this term.

Losses away to Partick Thistle and at home against St Johnstone – the division’s top two sides – have been balanced by impressive 1-0 wins on the road against Ayr United and Morton.

Last Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Ross County, a team initially expected to challenge for the title, brought the first quarter to a conclusion with four wins, two draws and three defeats.

However, it is a significant improvement on last term when, with Murray, interim John Potter and then Neill Collins all occupying the managerial hotseat, they managed just two victories from their first nine matches.

Rovers’ home comforts

Last season, Raith only lost one of their five home games in the first quarter.

They took eight points from a possible 15 – their total haul for the first round of fixtures.

Conversely, they lost all four matches away from home.

This term, it has been more of a mixed bag on the road, with two wins, a draw and two defeats away from Stark’s Park.

On home soil there have been two wins, a draw and just one loss – with that defat coming against league leaders St Johnstone.

All successful teams need to make the most of their home fixtures and Rovers are no different.

Goals for Raith

There are eight goals of a difference in the 2025/26 version of Raith compared to that of 12 months ago.

Last season, Rovers had scored just six goals from their first nine games and had conceded 12.

With a -6 goal difference, only Hamilton Accies in seventh and Airdrie at the bottom were worse.

A year on, and the Stark’s Park men are four goals better off in both columns. They have scored four more and let in four fewer.

With a ‘goals against’ of eight, they are the joint second best in the division, along with Morton, behind title favourites St Johnstone (five).

At the other end, they lag behind St Johnstone (18), Partick Thistle (14) and Ross County (11) in ‘goals for’ and are level on ten with both Ayr and Dunfermline.

It appears making improvements in attack is an obvious target for the second quarter.

Future proof

Should Raith go on to take 14 points from each of the subsequent quarters in the campaign, it is likely to be sufficient to land a play-off spot.

They fell agonisingly short of the top four on 53 points back in May.

But 56 points would have been enough to finish fourth.

They have also already played five times away from home and had four matches at home.

So, with that imbalance redressed in the next nine games, and taking into account their home form, there is the possibility they could pick up even more points in the second quarter.

That happened this time last year when Collins’ side took 16 points from the second quarter after winning only eight in the first.

Robson has told Courier Sport that, unlike some other managers, he does not set targets for each quarter.

However, it seems that if the opening nine games are anything to go by, Raith are on the right tracks to at least give themselves a shot at promotion.