Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers’ club versus country dispute over star’s injury

Raith Rovers are anxiously awaiting news on Richard Chin’s knee injury after reluctantly having to agree to his international call-up.

Manager Barry Robson has revealed the Stark’s Park outfit were keen for Chin to remain in Scotland to have his injury assessed further.

Instead, Malaysia won the club-versus-country tug-of-war, and the 22-year-old flew out to meet up with his national team earlier this week.

The London-born attacker, whose dad is Malaysian, won his first cap for ‘Harimau Malaya’ in the win over Palestine last month and was included in the squad again for a double-header against Laos.

However, the fans’ favourite sustained a knock to his knee in a collision with Thomas O’Brien in the recent 3-0 win over Arbroath.

That kept him out of last weekend’s defeat to Ross County and Robson admits Raith remain concerned by the injury.

The former Charlton Athletic player was not involved in Malaysia’s 3-0 win over Laos in their AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Thursday.

“We tried to keep Richard here,” Robson told Courier Sport. “But international teams have priority.

“We wanted to keep him here and scan him and look after him. But they were adamant they wanted him to go over there.

“He’s not played over there and we’re still waiting to hear back in terms of where he’s going to be at.

Robson: ‘It’s us that pays his wages’

“He got a knock on his knee, and he wasn’t fit to play for us. We don’t know at the minute how he is because we’re still waiting.

“We’re in contact with him all the time. He’s our player. And they have to respect that he’s our player. It’s us that pays his wages.

“We’re just waiting on them to come back with some information on what they’re doing.

“But he will not be playing for them unless he is right. They’ve been told that. We’ll just have to see how he is.”

Whatever happened, Chin would not have been available for Raith for this weekend’s home clash with Ayr United.

Also missing from the Rovers squad will be on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles, who is on duty with Wales U/19s.

“It’s a shame for Josh as well,” added Robson. “He’s come in from Rangers, and I think it’s been 22 days he’s missed here because of international games.

“It’s really difficult for him to come and force his way into the team. When you’re missing that number of days here, it is difficult.

“That’s the frustrating part for him here, I suppose. And it’s the frustrating part for me as well.

“It’s great to be get international call-ups. It’s something we do want our players to do, it’s good for the players to be on international duty. I’ve been an international myself.

“But, when we’re still playing games, it can also go against you for trying to get in the team.”