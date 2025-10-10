Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers’ club versus country dispute over star’s injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers’ club versus country dispute over star’s injury

Richard Chin is currently away on international duty with Malaysia.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson in contemplative mood.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are anxiously awaiting news on Richard Chin’s knee injury after reluctantly having to agree to his international call-up.

Manager Barry Robson has revealed the Stark’s Park outfit were keen for Chin to remain in Scotland to have his injury assessed further.

Instead, Malaysia won the club-versus-country tug-of-war, and the 22-year-old flew out to meet up with his national team earlier this week.

The London-born attacker, whose dad is Malaysian, won his first cap for ‘Harimau Malaya’ in the win over Palestine last month and was included in the squad again for a double-header against Laos.

However, the fans’ favourite sustained a knock to his knee in a collision with Thomas O’Brien in the recent 3-0 win over Arbroath.

Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin’s knee injury is giving Raith Rovers cause for concern. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

That kept him out of last weekend’s defeat to Ross County and Robson admits Raith remain concerned by the injury.

The former Charlton Athletic player was not involved in Malaysia’s 3-0 win over Laos in their AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Thursday.

“We tried to keep Richard here,” Robson told Courier Sport. “But international teams have priority.

“We wanted to keep him here and scan him and look after him. But they were adamant they wanted him to go over there.

“He’s not played over there and we’re still waiting to hear back in terms of where he’s going to be at.

Robson: ‘It’s us that pays his wages’

“He got a knock on his knee, and he wasn’t fit to play for us. We don’t know at the minute how he is because we’re still waiting.

“We’re in contact with him all the time. He’s our player. And they have to respect that he’s our player. It’s us that pays his wages.

“We’re just waiting on them to come back with some information on what they’re doing.

“But he will not be playing for them unless he is right. They’ve been told that. We’ll just have to see how he is.”

Whatever happened, Chin would not have been available for Raith for this weekend’s home clash with Ayr United.

Josh Gentles warms up before a game with Raith Rovers.
Josh Gentles has made two substitute’s appearances for Raith Rovers since joining from Rangers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Also missing from the Rovers squad will be on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles, who is on duty with Wales U/19s.

“It’s a shame for Josh as well,” added Robson. “He’s come in from Rangers, and I think it’s been 22 days he’s missed here because of international games.

“It’s really difficult for him to come and force his way into the team. When you’re missing that number of days here, it is difficult.

“That’s the frustrating part for him here, I suppose. And it’s the frustrating part for me as well.

“It’s great to be get international call-ups. It’s something we do want our players to do,  it’s good for the players to be on international duty. I’ve been an international myself.

“But, when we’re still playing games, it can also go against you for trying to get in the team.”

