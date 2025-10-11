Dunfermline Athletic defender on track to rub shoulders with Scotland stalwarts in caps charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic defender on track to rub shoulders with Scotland stalwarts in caps charts

Jeremia Chilokoa-Mullen made his 18th appearance for the U/21s this week.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is on course to become one of the most-capped Scotland U/21 players ever.

The Pars youngster, who trained with the full team earlier this week, earned his 18th cap for the age group side in Thursday’s hammering of Gibraltar.

He even chipped in with his third goal for the team when he knocked in the final goal in the record-breaking 12-0 rout at Dens Park.

Having made his debut for Scot Gemmill’s outfit in a 3-2 defeat to Sweden in March 2023, Chilokoa-Mullen has featured regularly over the past two and a half years.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen side foots at pass forward for Scotland U/21s.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen netted his third goal for Scotland U/21s in their record 12-0 win over Gibraltar. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

His three goals have all come virtually a year apart, netting his first in November 2023 in a superb 2-0 win over Belgium before his second against Kazakhstan in October last year.

With the young Scots having another seven games left in their UEFA European U/21 Championship qualification campaign, Chilokoa-Mullen has the opportunity to cross the 20-cap threshold, at the very least, before the final fixture against Bulgaria in October next year.

Should he play in all the qualifiers, with Azerbaijan next up on Tuesday, he would become the third most-capped player of all time for the U/21s.

Former Dundee United favourite Christian Dailly has a record that is unlikely to ever be broken. He made an incredible 35 appearances for the Scotland U/21s.

And current Dundee boss Steven Pressley is next in the cap list with 27.

Chilokoa-Mullen’s huge impression at DAFC

However, the player with the third-most games for the young team is Allan Campbell, who played 24 times between 2017 and 2020.

Chilokoa-Mullen could overtake him before the end of the qualifying campaign. Then, at the age of 22, he will be too old to continue with the squad.

The centre-half made a huge impression when he arrived at Dunfermline from Leeds United on a short-term deal in February.

And the Pars were thrilled to agree a fresh 12-month contract with the Leeds-born player in the summer.

He has been an ever-present at the back for the Fifers this season, other than when he picked up a one-game ban for his double-booking red card against Ayr United last month.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen runs with the ball for Dunfermline Athletic against Greenock Morton.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in full flight for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Scotland U/21 leading appearances

1 Christian Dailly, 1990-1996, 35 caps

2 Steven Pressley, 1993-1996, 27

3 Allan Campbell, 2017-2020, 24

4 Paul Hanlon, 2009-2012, 23

5 Craig Easton, 1997-2001, 22

5= Gary Naysmith, 1996-1999, 22

5= Glenn Middleton, 2018-2022, 22

8 Shaun Maloney, 2001-2005, 21

9 Stuart Armstrong, 2010-2014, 20

9 = Jamie McCunnie, 2001-2005, 20

9 = Jordan McGhee, 2013-2017, 20

9 = Ross McCrorie, 2016-2020, 20

