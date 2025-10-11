Dunfermline Athletic defender on track to rub shoulders with Scotland stalwarts in caps charts

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is on course to become one of the most-capped Scotland U/21 players ever.

The Pars youngster, who trained with the full team earlier this week, earned his 18th cap for the age group side in Thursday’s hammering of Gibraltar.

He even chipped in with his third goal for the team when he knocked in the final goal in the record-breaking 12-0 rout at Dens Park.

Having made his debut for Scot Gemmill’s outfit in a 3-2 defeat to Sweden in March 2023, Chilokoa-Mullen has featured regularly over the past two and a half years.

His three goals have all come virtually a year apart, netting his first in November 2023 in a superb 2-0 win over Belgium before his second against Kazakhstan in October last year.

With the young Scots having another seven games left in their UEFA European U/21 Championship qualification campaign, Chilokoa-Mullen has the opportunity to cross the 20-cap threshold, at the very least, before the final fixture against Bulgaria in October next year.

Should he play in all the qualifiers, with Azerbaijan next up on Tuesday, he would become the third most-capped player of all time for the U/21s.

Former Dundee United favourite Christian Dailly has a record that is unlikely to ever be broken. He made an incredible 35 appearances for the Scotland U/21s.

And current Dundee boss Steven Pressley is next in the cap list with 27.

Chilokoa-Mullen’s huge impression at DAFC

However, the player with the third-most games for the young team is Allan Campbell, who played 24 times between 2017 and 2020.

Chilokoa-Mullen could overtake him before the end of the qualifying campaign. Then, at the age of 22, he will be too old to continue with the squad.

The centre-half made a huge impression when he arrived at Dunfermline from Leeds United on a short-term deal in February.

And the Pars were thrilled to agree a fresh 12-month contract with the Leeds-born player in the summer.

He has been an ever-present at the back for the Fifers this season, other than when he picked up a one-game ban for his double-booking red card against Ayr United last month.

Scotland U/21 leading appearances

1 Christian Dailly, 1990-1996, 35 caps

2 Steven Pressley, 1993-1996, 27

3 Allan Campbell, 2017-2020, 24

4 Paul Hanlon, 2009-2012, 23

5 Craig Easton, 1997-2001, 22

5= Gary Naysmith, 1996-1999, 22

5= Glenn Middleton, 2018-2022, 22

8 Shaun Maloney, 2001-2005, 21

9 Stuart Armstrong, 2010-2014, 20

9 = Jamie McCunnie, 2001-2005, 20

9 = Jordan McGhee, 2013-2017, 20

9 = Ross McCrorie, 2016-2020, 20