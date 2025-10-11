What Barry Robson said about Raith Rovers’ defeat to Ayr United – including ‘second best’ confession

Barry Robson admits Raith Rovers were ‘second best’ in defeat to Ayr United – and reckons as many as ‘six or seven’ players well below par.

The Stark’s Park outfit – who saw Callum Smith make a first appearance in 11 months following injury – fell to a second successive loss and have now won just once in their last five outings.

A Mark McKenzie strike after just 11 minutes and Jamie Murphy’s well-taken penalty 13 minutes from the break gave the home side a mountain to climb.

And they never looked like finding a way back into the game as Ethan Walker hit the bar three minutes into the second-half in search of a third for a dominant Ayr.

“We didn’t perform well at all today,” confessed Robson, who was without Richard Chin and Josh Gentles because of international duty. “I thought we were poor right across the pitch.

“When they scored their goal, it gave them a lift. And it looked like it deflated us a bit – and that shouldn’t happen.

“For the majority of the game, I thought they were the better team. They were better than us today.

“I didn’t think we lacked any will or endeavour, we did. But we just never performed well right across the board.

“I’ve not seen that much from this team. Sometimes in football you can have a bad performance.

Robson: ‘Raith didn’t have that oomph’

“It’s hard enough carrying one or two if they’re not performing well, but we had too many who just weren’t at their best today.

“It wasn’t like we were battering their goal or passing it crisply or pressing well. We were just a bit in between everything.

“And when you have as many players as we had off the boil today, that’s what happens.

“We looked second best on the pitch today. You can’t have six or seven not at their best.

“We just didn’t have that oomph about us that we normally have.”

The defeat sees Raith drop to fifth in the table ahead of next Friday’s Fife derby against Dunfermline at East End Park.

“It’s a perfect game to go into, obviously a derby; it’s a big game for us,” added Robson, who explained Paul McMullan’s half-time substitution was tactical.

“We won the last time we were here, but that’s a really difficult game to go and try and win there.

“You’ve got to remember that in this division you win a couple of games and you’re right back up there again.

“We’ve lost two games in a row, but we’ve got to keep calm. They’re good players in there, we’re a good team.

“In this division you can lose games in football, but we need to make sure that we win more than we lose.”