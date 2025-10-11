What Barry Robson said about Raith Rovers’ defeat to Ayr United – including ‘second best’ confession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Barry Robson said about Raith Rovers’ defeat to Ayr United – including ‘second best’ confession

The Stark's Park boss admits 'six or seven players' were off the boil in the 2-0 home loss.

By Iain Collin
Scott Brown captain Scott Brown holds his right hand to his head and looks to the ground.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown, who gave away a penalty, looks dejected during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits Raith Rovers were ‘second best’ in defeat to Ayr United – and reckons as many as ‘six or seven’ players well below par.

The Stark’s Park outfit – who saw Callum Smith make a first appearance in 11 months following injury – fell to a second successive loss and have now won just once in their last five outings.

A Mark McKenzie strike after just 11 minutes and Jamie Murphy’s well-taken penalty 13 minutes from the break gave the home side a mountain to climb.

And they never looked like finding a way back into the game as Ethan Walker hit the bar three minutes into the second-half in search of a third for a dominant Ayr.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson holds his left hand up to his eyes.
Barry Robson watched Raith Rovers struggle against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We didn’t perform well at all today,” confessed Robson, who was without Richard Chin and Josh Gentles because of international duty. “I thought we were poor right across the pitch.

“When they scored their goal, it gave them a lift. And it looked like it deflated us a bit – and that shouldn’t happen.

“For the majority of the game, I thought they were the better team. They were better than us today.

“I didn’t think we lacked any will or endeavour, we did. But we just never performed well right across the board.

“I’ve not seen that much from this team. Sometimes in football you can have a bad performance.

Robson: ‘Raith didn’t have that oomph’

“It’s hard enough carrying one or two if they’re not performing well, but we had too many who just weren’t at their best today.

“It wasn’t like we were battering their goal or passing it crisply or pressing well. We were just a bit in between everything.

“And when you have as many players as we had off the boil today, that’s what happens.

“We looked second best on the pitch today. You can’t have six or seven not at their best.

“We just didn’t have that oomph about us that we normally have.”

Jamie Murphy’s first-half penalty effectively sealed Ayr United’s win against Raith Rovers. Image Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The defeat sees Raith drop to fifth in the table ahead of next Friday’s Fife derby against Dunfermline at East End Park.

“It’s a perfect game to go into, obviously a derby; it’s a big game for us,” added Robson, who explained Paul McMullan’s half-time substitution was tactical.

“We won the last time we were here, but that’s a really difficult game to go and try and win there.

“You’ve got to remember that in this division you win a couple of games and you’re right back up there again.

We’ve lost two games in a row, but we’ve got to keep calm. They’re good players in there, we’re a good team.

“In this division you can lose games in football, but we need to make sure that we win more than we lose.”

Conversation