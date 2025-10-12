Were fans right to boo Raith Rovers in Ayr United defeat that piles pressure on Fife derby?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Were fans right to boo Raith Rovers in Ayr United defeat that piles pressure on Fife derby?

The Stark's Park outfit turned in a poor performance in their 2-0 loss.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon challenges Ayr United striker Mark McKenzie for a high ball.
Raith Rovers were second best in their 2-0 defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers succumbed to successive losses with a lacklustre defeat at home to Ayr United on Saturday.

The Kirkcaldy outfit were jeered off at half-time after Mark McKenzie’s 12th-minute opener for the Honest Men and Jamie Murphy’s penalty just after the half-hour mark.

And the boos only got louder at full-time after a second 45 minutes in which the home side never looked like recovering.

Manager Barry Robson confessed his side were second best, with ‘six or seven’ well short of their usual standards.

Courier Sport was at Stark’s Park to try to make sense of an abject performance that leaves the team with one win in their last five outings.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon slides in and goalkeeper Josh Rae spreads his arms wide as Mark McKenzie's shot finds the net for Ayr United.
Mark McKenzie (left) turns in Ayr United’s opener against Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Fan reaction

This was, of course, not Raith’s first defeat of the season – they have lost four times in the league now and six overall since starting back in July.

Previous setbacks against Partick Thistle, St Johnstone and Ross County have come amidst decent displays.

However, there was no sugarcoating the performance against Ayr.

The statistics officially show that Rovers had more possession and almost as many shots as their visitors. But the feeling in the moment was far removed from the numbers.

Robson confessed his team had been ‘flat’ and the atmosphere in the ground mirrored the display.

Scott Brown captain Scott Brown holds his right hand to his head and looks to the ground.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown, who gave away a penalty, looks dejected during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Rarely did Raith do anything in attack to rouse their supporters.

In defence, the midfield was overrun on too many occasions without any sign of a solution being found, at least until the back five was abandoned in the second-half.

And the penalty conceded needlessly by Scott Brown was self-inflicted.

It was as disjointed and lacking in oomph (a word used afterwards by Robson) as the team has looked in a long time.

And the fans were rightly not slow in making their feelings known as Robson and the players traipsed up the tunnel at full-time.

Fife derby the perfect next game for Raith?

Following setbacks, it is always about the reaction.

Raith failed to find an adequate one against Ayr in the wake of their 2-0 defeat seven days earlier away to Ross County.

Instead, the performance took a significant backward step.

So, when Robson said that Friday’s Fife derby was the ‘perfect game’ to follow, the importance of the trip to East End Park was clear.

Whether it turns out to be the ideal next match is all dependent on the result.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has plenty of food for thought. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Whilst fans can often forgive defeats amidst good performances in other fixtures, derbies are all about the end scoreline and the bragging rights it earns.

However, there will have to be a substantial improvement in performance if Raith are to leave Dunfermline with some positivity and avoid more supporter ire.

Robson has stayed loyal to many players this season and has earned criticism from fans for leaving out others.

But, such were the deficiencies on show against Ayr, there surely has to be a change of approach and personnel against the Pars.

Callum Smith return tells own story

The sight of Callum Smith entering the fray with 20 minutes remaining was at least one positive for Raith.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for almost 12 months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November last year.

There was some symmetry in him making his comeback against Ayr – the team he was injured against.

It was another huge milestone for the striker, who will feel the benefit physically and psychologically from a few twists and turns, touches and bumps.

However, the fact Rovers even turned to Smith as they sought a way back into the game says everything about their attack at present.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith during his comeback.
Callum Smith made his comeback after nearly 12 months out through injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Without the injured Lewis Vaughan and international duo Richard Chin and Josh Gentles, Robson went with Jack Hamilton, Paul McMullan and Dylan Easton up front.

McMullan was replaced at half-time, Hamilton struggled to make an impact and Easton was too peripheral a figure most of the time.

Smith was the only striker on the bench. And it was too much to ask for him to pull off a dream comeback in his first competitive action since November 1 last year.

Two shots on target and a fourth match without scoring in the last five games is a stark indication of where problems lie.

But a third game conceding two goals in that five-match sequence proves the current issues for Robson and his management team are multi-faceted.

Conversation