Were fans right to boo Raith Rovers in Ayr United defeat that piles pressure on Fife derby?

Raith Rovers succumbed to successive losses with a lacklustre defeat at home to Ayr United on Saturday.

The Kirkcaldy outfit were jeered off at half-time after Mark McKenzie’s 12th-minute opener for the Honest Men and Jamie Murphy’s penalty just after the half-hour mark.

And the boos only got louder at full-time after a second 45 minutes in which the home side never looked like recovering.

Manager Barry Robson confessed his side were second best, with ‘six or seven’ well short of their usual standards.

Courier Sport was at Stark’s Park to try to make sense of an abject performance that leaves the team with one win in their last five outings.

Fan reaction

This was, of course, not Raith’s first defeat of the season – they have lost four times in the league now and six overall since starting back in July.

Previous setbacks against Partick Thistle, St Johnstone and Ross County have come amidst decent displays.

However, there was no sugarcoating the performance against Ayr.

The statistics officially show that Rovers had more possession and almost as many shots as their visitors. But the feeling in the moment was far removed from the numbers.

Robson confessed his team had been ‘flat’ and the atmosphere in the ground mirrored the display.

Rarely did Raith do anything in attack to rouse their supporters.

In defence, the midfield was overrun on too many occasions without any sign of a solution being found, at least until the back five was abandoned in the second-half.

And the penalty conceded needlessly by Scott Brown was self-inflicted.

It was as disjointed and lacking in oomph (a word used afterwards by Robson) as the team has looked in a long time.

And the fans were rightly not slow in making their feelings known as Robson and the players traipsed up the tunnel at full-time.

Fife derby the perfect next game for Raith?

Following setbacks, it is always about the reaction.

Raith failed to find an adequate one against Ayr in the wake of their 2-0 defeat seven days earlier away to Ross County.

Instead, the performance took a significant backward step.

So, when Robson said that Friday’s Fife derby was the ‘perfect game’ to follow, the importance of the trip to East End Park was clear.

Whether it turns out to be the ideal next match is all dependent on the result.

Whilst fans can often forgive defeats amidst good performances in other fixtures, derbies are all about the end scoreline and the bragging rights it earns.

However, there will have to be a substantial improvement in performance if Raith are to leave Dunfermline with some positivity and avoid more supporter ire.

Robson has stayed loyal to many players this season and has earned criticism from fans for leaving out others.

But, such were the deficiencies on show against Ayr, there surely has to be a change of approach and personnel against the Pars.

Callum Smith return tells own story

The sight of Callum Smith entering the fray with 20 minutes remaining was at least one positive for Raith.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for almost 12 months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November last year.

There was some symmetry in him making his comeback against Ayr – the team he was injured against.

It was another huge milestone for the striker, who will feel the benefit physically and psychologically from a few twists and turns, touches and bumps.

However, the fact Rovers even turned to Smith as they sought a way back into the game says everything about their attack at present.

Without the injured Lewis Vaughan and international duo Richard Chin and Josh Gentles, Robson went with Jack Hamilton, Paul McMullan and Dylan Easton up front.

McMullan was replaced at half-time, Hamilton struggled to make an impact and Easton was too peripheral a figure most of the time.

Smith was the only striker on the bench. And it was too much to ask for him to pull off a dream comeback in his first competitive action since November 1 last year.

Two shots on target and a fourth match without scoring in the last five games is a stark indication of where problems lie.

But a third game conceding two goals in that five-match sequence proves the current issues for Robson and his management team are multi-faceted.