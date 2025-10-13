Paul Hanlon makes Fife derby ‘pressure’ call but insists no ‘crisis’ at Raith Rovers

Paul Hanlon is adamant Raith Rovers are not yet in crisis mode – but he has acknowledged the growing importance of this week’s Fife derby.

The Kirkcaldy outfit ‘limped’ to Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ayr United to slip to fifth in the Championship table.

They have now won just once in their last five games and have only scored in one of those matches – the 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

Manager Barry Robson confessed there was a lack of ‘oomph’ about his team, with ‘six or seven’ players well off the pace.

They showed few signs of recovery following first-half goals from Mark McKenzie and Jamie Murphy, the second from the penalty spot after an inexplicable push from home skipper Scott Brown.

And Hanlon is fully aware the Stark’s Park men need a reaction in time for Friday’s trip to face rivals Dunfermline at East End Park.

“The derby is a massive game now, obviously, on the back of two defeats,” said the experienced defender.

“We want to first and foremost turn that form around. But there’s added pressure and excitement as well going into the game, with it being a derby.

“Dunfermline have probably had a bit more time for new players to bed in and stuff like that.

“We’ll be watching plenty of them this week, seeing where we can exploit their shape and their personnel. Then, we’ll just take it for there.

Hanlon: ‘Raith will be better for derby’

“There’s loads we can learn from Saturday and loads we can do better. We all will go over it.

“It’s not horrendous and it’s not a crisis. It’s literally a bad performance.

“We’ll work through all that this week and be better for the derby.”

Ayr ripped through Raith’s wide-open midfield to feed Marco Rus wide on the left and his low cross was turned in by McKenzie for the 12th-minute breakthrough.

There was a brief response from Rovers, with Dylan Easton curling a free-kick narrowly beyond the top corner and Jai Rowe firing straight at David Mitchell from another Easton set-piece.

But Ayr effectively put the game beyond their hosts when Brown bundled over Scott McMann in the box.

“We would normally make life a lot more difficult for teams than what we did,” added Hanlon. “Especially being at home, it’s disappointing and it’s not like us.

“I think it’s probably the manner [of the defeat] as well. We kind of just limped out of the game, really.

“We didn’t really lay a glove on them. And we didn’t have any real clear-cut chances or even a couple of minutes of just sustaining pressure.

“Two-nil is an awkward scoreline, at times. If we can get a goal back, you never know what’s going to happen. It just never came to that.”