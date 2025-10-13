Paul Hanlon makes Fife derby ‘pressure’ call but insists no ‘crisis’ at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hanlon makes Fife derby ‘pressure’ call but insists no ‘crisis’ at Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park defender has spoken in the wake of Raith's 2-0 defeat at home to Ayr United.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon off the pitch.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Paul Hanlon is adamant Raith Rovers are not yet in crisis mode – but he has acknowledged the growing importance of this week’s Fife derby.

The Kirkcaldy outfit ‘limped’ to Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ayr United to slip to fifth in the Championship table.

They have now won just once in their last five games and have only scored in one of those matches – the 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

Manager Barry Robson confessed there was a lack of ‘oomph’ about his team, with ‘six or seven’ players well off the pace.

They showed few signs of recovery following first-half goals from Mark McKenzie and Jamie Murphy, the second from the penalty spot after an inexplicable push from home skipper Scott Brown.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon stumbles under pressure from an Ayr United player as they chase a loose ball.
Raith Rovers struggled in their defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And Hanlon is fully aware the Stark’s Park men need a reaction in time for Friday’s trip to face rivals Dunfermline at East End Park.

“The derby is a massive game now, obviously, on the back of two defeats,” said the experienced defender.

“We want to first and foremost turn that form around. But there’s added pressure and excitement as well going into the game, with it being a derby.

“Dunfermline have probably had a bit more time for new players to bed in and stuff like that.

“We’ll be watching plenty of them this week, seeing where we can exploit their shape and their personnel. Then, we’ll just take it for there.

Hanlon: ‘Raith will be better for derby’

“There’s loads we can learn from Saturday and loads we can do better. We all will go over it.

“It’s not horrendous and it’s not a crisis. It’s literally a bad performance.

“We’ll work through all that this week and be better for the derby.”

Ayr ripped through Raith’s wide-open midfield to feed Marco Rus wide on the left and his low cross was turned in by McKenzie for the 12th-minute breakthrough.

There was a brief response from Rovers, with Dylan Easton curling a free-kick narrowly beyond the top corner and Jai Rowe firing straight at David Mitchell from another Easton set-piece.

But Ayr effectively put the game beyond their hosts when Brown bundled over Scott McMann in the box.

“We would normally make life a lot more difficult for teams than what we did,” added Hanlon. “Especially being at home, it’s disappointing and it’s not like us.

“I think it’s probably the manner [of the defeat] as well. We kind of just limped out of the game, really.

We didn’t really lay a glove on them. And we didn’t have any real clear-cut chances or even a couple of minutes of just sustaining pressure.

“Two-nil is an awkward scoreline, at times. If we can get a goal back, you never know what’s going to happen. It just never came to that.”

Conversation