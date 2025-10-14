Why Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers must stay patient with comeback striker Callum Smith

Barry Robson admits Callum Smith is still ‘a good bit away’ from being considered a possible starter for Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old made his long-awaited comeback in Saturday’s lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

His return after more than 11 months on the sidelines with a knee injury was at least one positive for the Stark’s Park side.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie player replaced Jack Hamilton with 19 minutes remaining and came through his cameo unscathed.

Smith said later on social media: “Not the result we wanted but, on a personal note, it was a massive moment for myself.

“Stepping back on the pitch after a long 11 months of rehab and hard work. All worth it for that moment.”

However, despite the magnitude of the milestone in his recovery from a ruptured anterior crucial ligament (ACL), there remains significant work ahead for Smith.

Robson has vowed not to rush the striker, who was injured on November 1 last year and penned a short-term deal in the summer to remain at Rovers until the January transfer window.

Smith could again be in the squad for Friday night’s Fife derby against Dunfermline at East End Park.

But Robson has warned patience will still be required before the versatile marksman is fully up to speed.

Robson: ‘Brilliant’ for Raith to have Smith back

“That was Callum Smith’s first appearance in a year on Saturday,” said Robson. “And it’s brilliant to have him back.

“Obviously, we know he’s still a good bit away from it and still off it. But he’s got a good attitude and he’s a good kid.

“I still think he needs a few more weeks yet. I wouldn’t say improve on, but there’s things he needs to get back to. It just takes time and he’s still a wee bit away yet.

“It can take a good bit of time. So he won’t be rushed by me. There’s no expectations on him at the minute either.

“There’s still things he needs to get right before he can get back to full flight.”

Despite Smith’s involvement against Ayr, Raith could again be light in attack for the derby clash with Dunfermline after four games without scoring in their last five outings.

There are concerns over the knee injury being nursed by Richard Chin, who is currently on international duty with Malaysia, whilst Jack Hamilton made only his fourth league start of the campaign following ankle surgery last season.

To compound matters, Lewis Vaughan has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie last month due to a hamstring issue. However, on-loan Rangers youngster Josh Gentles will be back from his Wales U/19s call-up.

“We’ve got Lewis Vaughan out, we’ve got Richard Chin out and Jack’s still trying to get up to speed,” added Robson.

“We are needing to get our firepower up and running.”