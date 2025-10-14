Why Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers must stay patient with comeback striker Callum Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers must stay patient with comeback striker Callum Smith

The striker has played for the first time in nearly a year following a knee injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits Callum Smith is still ‘a good bit away’ from being considered a possible starter for Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old made his long-awaited comeback in Saturday’s lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

His return after more than 11 months on the sidelines with a knee injury was at least one positive for the Stark’s Park side.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie player replaced Jack Hamilton with 19 minutes remaining and came through his cameo unscathed.

Smith said later on social media: “Not the result we wanted but, on a personal note, it was a massive moment for myself.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith during his comeback from a knee injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith was delighted to make his Raith Rovers comeback against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Stepping back on the pitch after a long 11 months of rehab and hard work. All worth it for that moment.”

However, despite the magnitude of the milestone in his recovery from a ruptured anterior crucial ligament (ACL), there remains significant work ahead for Smith.

Robson has vowed not to rush the striker, who was injured on November 1 last year and penned a short-term deal in the summer to remain at Rovers until the January transfer window.

Smith could again be in the squad for Friday night’s Fife derby against Dunfermline at East End Park.

But Robson has warned patience will still be required before the versatile marksman is fully up to speed.

Robson: ‘Brilliant’ for Raith to have Smith back

“That was Callum Smith’s first appearance in a year on Saturday,” said Robson. “And it’s brilliant to have him back.

“Obviously, we know he’s still a good bit away from it and still off it. But he’s got a good attitude and he’s a good kid.

“I still think he needs a few more weeks yet. I wouldn’t say improve on, but there’s things he needs to get back to. It just takes time and he’s still a wee bit away yet.

“It can take a good bit of time. So he won’t be rushed by me. There’s no expectations on him at the minute either.

“There’s still things he needs to get right before he can get back to full flight.”

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith jumps during his rehabilitation exercises.
It has been a long journey back to recovery for Callum Smith. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Despite Smith’s involvement against Ayr, Raith could again be light in attack for the derby clash with Dunfermline after four games without scoring in their last five outings.

There are concerns over the knee injury being nursed by Richard Chin, who is currently on international duty with Malaysia, whilst Jack Hamilton made only his fourth league start of the campaign following ankle surgery last season.

To compound matters, Lewis Vaughan has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie last month due to a hamstring issue. However, on-loan Rangers youngster Josh Gentles will be back from his Wales U/19s call-up.

“We’ve got Lewis Vaughan out, we’ve got Richard Chin out and Jack’s still trying to get up to speed,” added Robson.

“We are needing to get our firepower up and running.”

Conversation