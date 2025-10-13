When Dunfermline Athletic will know more about Kyle Benedictus’ injury and recovery timescale

Dunfermline should this week have a clearer picture of the hamstring injury sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The defender limped through to the end of the clash with Partick Thistle just over a fortnight ago after receiving treatment late on in the 2-0 defeat.

With the Pars already a man down following Jefferson Caceres’ red card, and with all substitutes already used, Benedictus soldiered on to prevent his team from being reduced to nine men.

The 33-year-old has since undergone a scan on the muscle problem as the East End Park medical team bid to nail down a prognosis.

The initial tests indicated enough of an issue for the former Dundee and Raith Rovers stopper to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Courier Sport understands Benedictus will travel down to London on Tuesday, however, to consult with a specialist in the hope of good news.

The worst-case scenario would be surgery, which typically keeps players out for three to four months.

But both club and player retain hope that an operation will not be required and that the timescales will not be as lengthy.