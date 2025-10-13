When Dunfermline Athletic will know more about Kyle Benedictus’ injury and recovery timescale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Dunfermline Athletic will know more about Kyle Benedictus’ injury and recovery timescale

The Pars skipper picked up a hamstring issue against Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus looks down at the ground forlornly.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus was injured against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline should this week have a clearer picture of the hamstring injury sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The defender limped through to the end of the clash with Partick Thistle just over a fortnight ago after receiving treatment late on in the 2-0 defeat.

With the Pars already a man down following Jefferson Caceres’ red card, and with all substitutes already used, Benedictus soldiered on to prevent his team from being reduced to nine men.

The 33-year-old has since undergone a scan on the muscle problem as the East End Park medical team bid to nail down a prognosis.

Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline Athletic as he keeps his eyes on the ball.
Captain Kyle Benedictus has been in excellent form for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The initial tests indicated enough of an issue for the former Dundee and Raith Rovers stopper to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Courier Sport understands Benedictus will travel down to London on Tuesday, however, to consult with a specialist in the hope of good news.

The worst-case scenario would be surgery, which typically keeps players out for three to four months.

But both club and player retain hope that an operation will not be required and that the timescales will not be as lengthy.

