Why Dunfermline Athletic face anxious wait before finalising Fife derby plans

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon faces an anxious 48 hours as he tries to finalise his preparations for Friday’s Fife derby.

The Pars have had five players away on international duty, with the call-ups leading to the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled Championship clash with Airdrie.

Uncertainty over their fitness – and their lack of involvement in training since the goalless draw with Queen’s Park – adds difficulty to the planning for the Raith Rovers clash.

It is anticipated three will play pivotal roles for their countries in qualifying matches on Tuesday before heading back to Scotland for a huge encounter at East End Park.

The tight turnaround is of concern to Lennon, who will be keeping his fingers crossed that his players avoid injuries.

Speaking last week, he said: “We’re not getting them back maybe to the Wednesday or the Thursday – and we’re playing Raith on the Friday.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but it’s going to be difficult.”

John Tod’s Scotland U/19s side concluded their double-header against Italy on Monday, with the defender starting in the first of the matches, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fifers from Algeria to Azerbaijan

And Mason Munn is not expected to start for Northern Ireland U/21s in their meeting with Germany in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

However, Fifers team-mate Shea Kearney is likely to be in Tommy Wright’s starting line-up for the UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifier.

Likewise, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who netted his third goal at that level in the record 12-0 win over Gibraltar at Dens Park last week, looks set to feature for Scotland’s U/21s in their qualifier against Azerbaijan.

That tie takes the young Scots 4,000 km away to Baku, with Chilokoa-Mullen not expected back to Fife until some time on Wednesday following a gruelling six-hour flight back to the UK.

That means just one day of preparation with his Dunfermline colleagues on Thursday before going into the live televised derby.

It will be a similar tale for Alfons Amade, who has been away on international duty with Mozambique.

The 25-year-old was made captain against Queen’s Park in the absence of the injured Kyle Benedictus and has become an integral part of the Pars midfield this season.

He is expected to be in action against Somalia in Algeria on Tuesday, with Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Guinea dashing his nation’s hopes of a play-off place.

Lennon will be hoping all of his players return fit and healthy, and on time for some last-minute preparations before facing Raith.