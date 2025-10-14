Why Dunfermline Athletic face anxious wait before finalising Fife derby plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dunfermline Athletic face anxious wait before finalising Fife derby plans

The Pars have had five first-team players away on international duty.

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms outstretched.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon's Fife derby preparations have been disrupted by international call-ups. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon faces an anxious 48 hours as he tries to finalise his preparations for Friday’s Fife derby.

The Pars have had five players away on international duty, with the call-ups leading to the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled Championship clash with Airdrie.

Uncertainty over their fitness – and their lack of involvement in training since the goalless draw with Queen’s Park – adds difficulty to the planning for the Raith Rovers clash.

It is anticipated three will play pivotal roles for their countries in qualifying matches on Tuesday before heading back to Scotland for a huge encounter at East End Park.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen jumps above an opponent to head the ball for Scotland U/21s.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (top) was one of five Dunfermline players called up by their countries. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

The tight turnaround is of concern to Lennon, who will be keeping his fingers crossed that his players avoid injuries.

Speaking last week, he said: “We’re not getting them back maybe to the Wednesday or the Thursday – and we’re playing Raith on the Friday.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but it’s going to be difficult.”

John Tod’s Scotland U/19s side concluded their double-header against Italy on Monday, with the defender starting in the first of the matches, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fifers from Algeria to Azerbaijan

And Mason Munn is not expected to start for Northern Ireland U/21s in their meeting with Germany in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

However, Fifers team-mate Shea Kearney is likely to be in Tommy Wright’s starting line-up for the UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifier.

Likewise, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who netted his third goal at that level in the record 12-0 win over Gibraltar at Dens Park last week, looks set to feature for Scotland’s U/21s in their qualifier against Azerbaijan.

That tie takes the young Scots 4,000 km away to Baku, with Chilokoa-Mullen not expected back to Fife until some time on Wednesday following a gruelling six-hour flight back to the UK.

Alfons Amade wears the captain's armband in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Alfons Amade led Dunfermline as stand-in captain for the meeting with Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That means just one day of preparation with his Dunfermline colleagues on Thursday before going into the live televised derby.

It will be a similar tale for Alfons Amade, who has been away on international duty with Mozambique.

The 25-year-old was made captain against Queen’s Park in the absence of the injured Kyle Benedictus and has become an integral part of the Pars midfield this season.

He is expected to be in action against Somalia in Algeria on Tuesday, with Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Guinea dashing his nation’s hopes of a play-off place.

Lennon will be hoping all of his players return fit and healthy, and on time for some last-minute preparations before facing Raith.

