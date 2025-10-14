Barry Robson opens up on Andy Kirk relationship and how ex-St Johnstone No.2 fits into Raith Rovers ‘culture’

Barry Robson has praised new assistant Andy Kirk for fitting in to the ‘honest and upfront’ culture at Raith Rovers.

Kirk was appointed as number two in June after his departure from St Johnstone.

The former Dunfermline and Hearts striker replaced club legend Colin Cameron in the Stark’s Park dugout.

Robson and Kirk, who are the same age and were opponents in their playing days, got to know each other when studying for their coaching badges.

And Robson says the fledgling day-to-day relationship is growing nicely.

“I’ve known Andy for a right few years now,” Robson told Courier Sport. “We were on our pro licence courses together.

“He’s bright on the game and hard-working. He knows exactly what we’re looking for and what he can bring to the table as well.

“He’s fitted in fine, especially with all the players and the staff. There’s a good culture in the dressing room – and that’s not just players, that’s staff as well.

“I want everybody to enjoy coming to their work; that’s a big thing for me.”

Robson: Raith style is ‘honest cop’

When it was suggested some managerial duos follow the ‘good cop, bad cop’ dynamics, Robson added: “I think you can get the good cop, bad cop or whatever it is. But I think we just like to be ‘honest cop’.

“With the players, in my experience, just be honest and be upfront. Then nobody’s got an argument.

“Then nobody is in any doubt that that is what was asked. And if it’s not done, then fine, everybody knows where they stand.

“It’s pretty honest and open here at Raith.”

It is likely there will have been a few frank conversations at Raith in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ayr United.

The loss, the second in a row in a run of just one win in five games, was hardly the ideal preparation for the second Fife derby of the season on Friday night.

However, despite his team being ‘second best’, with ‘six or seven’ well off the pace, Robson insists he has never had reason to question Rovers’ work ethic.

“To be fair, the boys give you 100 per cent all the time. Just all the time,” he added. “They are a privilege to work with because of how hard they work.

“We know we can all make mistakes – and we will mistakes – but they work really hard.

“It wasn’t through lack of trying on Saturday. You could still see they were trying, we just didn’t have that form.”