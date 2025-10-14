Barry Robson opens up on Andy Kirk relationship and how ex-St Johnstone No.2 fits into Raith Rovers ‘culture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson opens up on Andy Kirk relationship and how ex-St Johnstone No.2 fits into Raith Rovers ‘culture’

Kirk made the move to Stark's Park as assistant-manager in June.

Assistant-manager Andy Kirk speaks to Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson in front of a touchline dugout.
Andy Kirk (left) joined Raith Rovers as assistant to Barry Robson in the summer. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has praised new assistant Andy Kirk for fitting in to the ‘honest and upfront’ culture at Raith Rovers.

Kirk was appointed as number two in June after his departure from St Johnstone.

The former Dunfermline and Hearts striker replaced club legend Colin Cameron in the Stark’s Park dugout.

Robson and Kirk, who are the same age and were opponents in their playing days, got to know each other when studying for their coaching badges.

And Robson says the fledgling day-to-day relationship is growing nicely.

Raith Rovers assistant-manager Andy Kirk walks down the touchline before a game.
Raith Rovers assistant-manager Andy Kirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’ve known Andy for a right few years now,” Robson told Courier Sport. “We were on our pro licence courses together.

“He’s bright on the game and hard-working. He knows exactly what we’re looking for and what he can bring to the table as well.

“He’s fitted in fine, especially with all the players and the staff. There’s a good culture in the dressing room – and that’s not just players, that’s staff as well.

“I want everybody to enjoy coming to their work; that’s a big thing for me.”

Robson: Raith style is ‘honest cop’

When it was suggested some managerial duos follow the ‘good cop, bad cop’ dynamics, Robson added: “I think you can get the good cop, bad cop or whatever it is. But I think we just like to be ‘honest cop’.

“With the players, in my experience, just be honest and be upfront. Then nobody’s got an argument.

“Then nobody is in any doubt that that is what was asked. And if it’s not done, then fine, everybody knows where they stand.

“It’s pretty honest and open here at Raith.”

Barry Robson and Andy Kirk celebrate a Raith Rovers goal with clenched fists.
Barry Robson (left) and Andy Kirk got to know each other during coaching courses. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

It is likely there will have been a few frank conversations at Raith in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ayr United.

The loss, the second in a row in a run of just one win in five games, was hardly the ideal preparation for the second Fife derby of the season on Friday night.

However, despite his team being ‘second best’, with ‘six or seven’ well off the pace, Robson insists he has never had reason to question Rovers’ work ethic.

“To be fair, the boys give you 100 per cent all the time. Just all the time,” he added. “They are a privilege to work with because of how hard they work.

“We know we can all make mistakes – and we will mistakes – but they work really hard.

“It wasn’t through lack of trying on Saturday. You could still see they were trying, we just didn’t have that form.”

