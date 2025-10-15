Why Dunfermline should prove a different proposition for Raith Rovers in latest Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Why Dunfermline should prove a different proposition for Raith Rovers in latest Fife derby

The Pars succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the last meeting of the rivals in August.

Lunging Dunfermline midfielder Charlie Gilmour stretches out his left leg as Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown keeps the ball.
The latest Fife derby is expected to be another fiercely-contested affair. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline are seeking to snatch back the local bragging rights from sworn enemies Raith Rovers in Friday night’s Fife derby.

The first meeting of the campaign ended with Raith comfortably on top in a 2-0 victory at Stark’s Park.

However, with two months having elapsed since that encounter, the Pars will be hopeful of posing their rivals an entirely new proposition at East End Park.

Courier Sport has taken a look at what could make the difference for Dunfermline.

The Dunfermline Athletic players walk round the East End Park pitch as they celebrate their Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline celebrate last season’s Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers in February. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Home advantage

Home advantage proved key in all of the derbies last season.

With Raith having swept to five consecutive victories in 2023/24, the spoils went with the hosts on every occasion last term.

Including the final game of the previous campaign, the last six fixtures have been won by the home side.

And, incredibly, each match has been won by two goals – five times by a 2-0 scoreline.

Raith’s deteriorating artificial surface may have benefited them, but East End Park’s improved grass pitch will be less of an advantage for Dunfermline.

However, given recent form, there could be a smaller-than-usual travelling support from Kirkcaldy, which would help the Pars in front of their own fans.

Dunfermline’s personnel changes

Looking at the teams that started Raith’s 2-0 win in August, there is likely to be a completely different look to the Dunfermline side.

Manager Neil Lennon is currently waiting for the safe return of his international players.

However, should they all come back fit, there could be as few as four players – Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Robbie Fraser, Charlie Gilmour and Andrew Tod – who started the last derby in the Pars starting XI.

Since then, Mason Munn has been replaced by Billy Terrell in goal, whilst skipper Kyle Benedictus is injured, Connor Young has been farmed out on loan and a change of formation to a flat back four has cost John Tod his place.

Dunfermline midfielder Alfons Amade, wearing the captain's armband, looks up as he changes direction with the ball.
Alfons Amade is likely to be a pivotal figure for Dunfermline if he is fit to play against Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Tashan Oakley-Boothe have all been out of favour of late, although any one of the three could be drafted back in for this game.

The introduction of Shea Kearney and Alfons Amade made a difference on the night at Stark’s Park, and they are certain to start if fit.

It probably means a whole new look to the hosts.

By contrast, Raith could easily field the same line-up that eased to victory the last time.

More time to gel before Fife derby

That last game in Kirkcaldy was just the third game of the Championship season.

Although Dunfermline had started the new campaign well enough, with just one defeat – against Hearts at Tynecastle – in their opening six cup and league outings, it was still in the infancy of their new-look outfit.

Lennon had worked hard over the pre-season to instil a new game-plan, but it fell apart against a vastly more-experienced and streetwise Raith.

Robbie Fraser shows the effects of a facial injury sustained in his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Robbie Fraser finished with a bloody nose on his Dunfermline debut in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

It was just a third appearance for Munn in goals; it was Robbie Fraser’s Pars debut and Young’s inexperience as the attacking focal point was exposed.

With Andrew Tod also going off injured midway through the first-half, there was a lack of stability in the visitors’ ranks when contrasted with the settled Rovers team.

This time round, despite performances not bearing fruit in a run of four games without a win, there should be more certainty in Dunfermline’s approach and personnel, and better options in attack.

Instead, it is Raith who may be searching for the right formula after just one win in their last five matches.

More from Football

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains
Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley highlights Ethan Hamilton trait he wants Dundee star's team-mates to copy
Simo Valakari issues an instruction to his players in training.
St Johnstone boss reveals modified training plan for key pair ahead of Arbroath clash
Taylor Steven in action for Saints in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone make big Taylor Steven decision ahead of Arbroath clash
Assistant-manager Andy Kirk speaks to Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson in front of a touchline dugout.
Barry Robson opens up on Andy Kirk relationship and how ex-St Johnstone No.2 fits…
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms outstretched.
Why Dunfermline Athletic face anxious wait before finalising Fife derby plans
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Simon Murray has been struggling with a hamstring issue. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Simon Murray injury revealed as Dundee boss airs fresh fitness fears over key duo
3
Thumbs up from Steven Pressley - but he wasn't pleased with everything from his Dundee side. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Steven Pressley is taking bullets for Dundee players - here's how they…
2

Conversation