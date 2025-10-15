Why Dunfermline should prove a different proposition for Raith Rovers in latest Fife derby

Dunfermline are seeking to snatch back the local bragging rights from sworn enemies Raith Rovers in Friday night’s Fife derby.

The first meeting of the campaign ended with Raith comfortably on top in a 2-0 victory at Stark’s Park.

However, with two months having elapsed since that encounter, the Pars will be hopeful of posing their rivals an entirely new proposition at East End Park.

Courier Sport has taken a look at what could make the difference for Dunfermline.

Home advantage

Home advantage proved key in all of the derbies last season.

With Raith having swept to five consecutive victories in 2023/24, the spoils went with the hosts on every occasion last term.

Including the final game of the previous campaign, the last six fixtures have been won by the home side.

And, incredibly, each match has been won by two goals – five times by a 2-0 scoreline.

Raith’s deteriorating artificial surface may have benefited them, but East End Park’s improved grass pitch will be less of an advantage for Dunfermline.

However, given recent form, there could be a smaller-than-usual travelling support from Kirkcaldy, which would help the Pars in front of their own fans.

Dunfermline’s personnel changes

Looking at the teams that started Raith’s 2-0 win in August, there is likely to be a completely different look to the Dunfermline side.

Manager Neil Lennon is currently waiting for the safe return of his international players.

However, should they all come back fit, there could be as few as four players – Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Robbie Fraser, Charlie Gilmour and Andrew Tod – who started the last derby in the Pars starting XI.

Since then, Mason Munn has been replaced by Billy Terrell in goal, whilst skipper Kyle Benedictus is injured, Connor Young has been farmed out on loan and a change of formation to a flat back four has cost John Tod his place.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Tashan Oakley-Boothe have all been out of favour of late, although any one of the three could be drafted back in for this game.

The introduction of Shea Kearney and Alfons Amade made a difference on the night at Stark’s Park, and they are certain to start if fit.

It probably means a whole new look to the hosts.

By contrast, Raith could easily field the same line-up that eased to victory the last time.

More time to gel before Fife derby

That last game in Kirkcaldy was just the third game of the Championship season.

Although Dunfermline had started the new campaign well enough, with just one defeat – against Hearts at Tynecastle – in their opening six cup and league outings, it was still in the infancy of their new-look outfit.

Lennon had worked hard over the pre-season to instil a new game-plan, but it fell apart against a vastly more-experienced and streetwise Raith.

It was just a third appearance for Munn in goals; it was Robbie Fraser’s Pars debut and Young’s inexperience as the attacking focal point was exposed.

With Andrew Tod also going off injured midway through the first-half, there was a lack of stability in the visitors’ ranks when contrasted with the settled Rovers team.

This time round, despite performances not bearing fruit in a run of four games without a win, there should be more certainty in Dunfermline’s approach and personnel, and better options in attack.

Instead, it is Raith who may be searching for the right formula after just one win in their last five matches.