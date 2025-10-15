Neil Lennon dealt double injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic welcome back internationalists

Neil Lennon has cursed the disruption to Dunfermline’s Fife derby preparations after revealing a double injury blow as he welcomes back his international players.

The Pars are hopeful that all of the quintet who have been away with their countries will be passed fit to face Raith Rovers on Friday night.

At the time of speaking, John Tod, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Alfons Amade had been assessed by the East End Park medical team following lengthy journeys back to Scotland.

Northern Ireland U/21 pair Shea Kearney and Mason Munn were due back later on Wednesday after their encounter with Germany on Tuesday evening.

However, with Tod’s ‘rolled ankle’ and Kearney’s cramp the only concerns with his international five, there are more worries surrounding skipper Kyle Benedictus and popular attacker Josh Cooper.

As revealed by Courier Sport, Benedictus is in London to consult with a specialist over his hamstring injury, whilst Lennon has revealed Cooper is awaiting a double hernia operation.

“Kyle’s in London today with Zak [Rudden], seeing a specialist and getting advice on what’s the next course of action for him,” said Lennon.

“But with these guys you’re looking at five to eight weeks, and maybe that’s me being optimistic.

“Josh Cooper, he needs surgery on a double hernia. Hopefully we’ll get over the line with that pretty quickly.

“But, again, you’re looking at three to four weeks for that – again being optimistic.

Lennon: Dunfermline team selection ‘skewed’

“So we’ve been a bit unfortunate in that regard. We knew we’d get injuries along the way. But obviously when they’re as long term as that…”

With certainty over the absences of Benedictus, Rudden and Cooper, as well as the suspended Jefferson Caceres, Lennon could have done with more assurance over who else will be available for the visit of Raith.

In particular, he will take into account the physical and mental fatigue of Chilokoa-Mullen’s return journey to Azerbaijan with Scotland U/21s and Amade’s travels back from Africa, after action with Mozambique, before finalising his plans for the derby.

“Your team selection is a little bit skewed on that aspect,” he added.

“But the lads who have been here have trained really well; they’re in good condition and good fettle.

“I’ve had it before with international duty. But this one’s really tight.

“We’ve got boys coming back today and later on today and then a game on Friday night.

“We’ll give it a bit of thought on Thursday and then decide on what’s best.

“We’ve got four games coming up in 13 days or whatever it is. So, the squad’s going to be important.

“We’ve lost a couple [of players] already long-term, so we don’t want to affect that in that regard.”