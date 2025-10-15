Neil Lennon dealt double injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic welcome back internationalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon dealt double injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic welcome back internationalists

The Pars boss has been updating news on injuries to Kyle Benedictus and Josh Cooper.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has cursed the disruption to Dunfermline’s Fife derby preparations after revealing a double injury blow as he welcomes back his international players.

The Pars are hopeful that all of the quintet who have been away with their countries will be passed fit to face Raith Rovers on Friday night.

At the time of speaking, John Tod, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Alfons Amade had been assessed by the East End Park medical team following lengthy journeys back to Scotland.

Northern Ireland U/21 pair Shea Kearney and Mason Munn were due back later on Wednesday after their encounter with Germany on Tuesday evening.

However, with Tod’s ‘rolled ankle’ and Kearney’s cramp the only concerns with his international five, there are more worries surrounding skipper Kyle Benedictus and popular attacker Josh Cooper.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus shakes hands with Dunfermline team-mate Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mulen as John Tod walks past.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus (right) will miss the Fife derby – up to two months of action – through injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

As revealed by Courier Sport, Benedictus is in London to consult with a specialist over his hamstring injury, whilst Lennon has revealed Cooper is awaiting a double hernia operation.

“Kyle’s in London today with Zak [Rudden], seeing a specialist and getting advice on what’s the next course of action for him,” said Lennon.

“But with these guys you’re looking at five to eight weeks, and maybe that’s me being optimistic.

“Josh Cooper, he needs surgery on a double hernia. Hopefully we’ll get over the line with that pretty quickly.

“But, again, you’re looking at three to four weeks for that – again being optimistic.

Lennon: Dunfermline team selection ‘skewed’

“So we’ve been a bit unfortunate in that regard. We knew we’d get injuries along the way. But obviously when they’re as long term as that…”

With certainty over the absences of Benedictus, Rudden and Cooper, as well as the suspended Jefferson Caceres, Lennon could have done with more assurance over who else will be available for the visit of Raith.

In particular, he will take into account the physical and mental fatigue of Chilokoa-Mullen’s return journey to Azerbaijan with Scotland U/21s and Amade’s travels back from Africa, after action with Mozambique, before finalising his plans for the derby.

“Your team selection is a little bit skewed on that aspect,” he added.

“But the lads who have been here have trained really well; they’re in good condition and good fettle.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is congratulated by team-mate Emilio Lawrence after scoring for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) scored and was sent-off in two outings for Scotland U/21s. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“I’ve had it before with international duty. But this one’s really tight.

“We’ve got boys coming back today and later on today and then a game on Friday night.

“We’ll give it a bit of thought on Thursday and then decide on what’s best.

“We’ve got four games coming up in 13 days or whatever it is. So, the squad’s going to be important.

“We’ve lost a couple [of players] already long-term, so we don’t want to affect that in that regard.”

