Raith Rovers to assess injured duo ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers to assess injured duo ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic

Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan have both been sidelined in recent weeks.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has fitness issues ahead of the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers will assess Richard Chin’s injury on his return from international duty as they sweat on player availability for the Fife derby.

Chin has been away with the Malaysia national team but has not featured due to a knee problem.

He was not involved in either game in their double-header against Laos in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, missing both the 3-0 win last Thursday and the 5-1 victory on Tuesday.

Raith Rovers player Richard Chin during a game.
Richard Chin was injured as he marked his maiden Raith Rovers start with his first competitive goal for the club. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

The 23-year-old picked up a knock late last month in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath as he marked his maiden start for the club with a first competitive goal.

After subsequently being forced to sit out the trip to Ross County because of the issue, Raith were keen for Chin to stay in Scotland and have the injury assessed further.

However, Malaysia insisted the former Charlton Athletic player travelled to Southeast Asia to meet up with his international team-mates.

Chin, who was born in London to a Malaysian father, only made his debut for ‘Harimau Malaya’ last month in their 1-0 friendly win over Palestine.

Raith have been in dialogue with Malaysia

Rovers have been in dialogue with the Malaysia set-up since Chin flew out in the wake of the County defeat on October 4.

But they have been keen to check out the injury themselves as they make final preparations for the trip to face Dunfermline on Friday night.

Another player who is a doubt for the Pars clash is derby talisman Lewis Vaughan.

The striker has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie on September 20 due to a hamstring problem.

Lewis Vaughan is lifted in the air as Raith Rovers players celebrate his goal against Dunfermline Athletic in August's Fife derby.
Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan’s clinching goal in their Fife derby win over Dunfermline in August. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

He is also being assessed daily by the Stark’s Park medical team after already missing the games against Arbroath, Ross County and Ayr United.

The 29-year-old has scored eight times for Raith against Dunfermline, including a hat-trick in the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over the Pars in January 2019 and the second goal in August’s 2-0 win at Stark’s Park.

More from Football

Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss' restaurant prediction came…
Steven Pressley smiles
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic's Brendan Rodgers
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Why instant return as St Johnstone 'No. 9' is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh…
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks at the ground on the touchline.
Where Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline must improve in Fife derby after 'worst performance'
Ally Graham causing problems for Bayern Munich in the first leg. Image: DC Thomson.
When Raith Rovers clashed with Bayern Munich and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
2
Panutche Camara, right, in action against Egypt on Monday
Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon dealt double injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic welcome back internationalists
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic crouches with his hands on his knees during training.
Bozo Mikulic granted extended Croatia stay as St Johnstone boss firms up training return…
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star's 'pivotal' Mexico U/20 World…
5

Conversation