Raith Rovers to assess injured duo ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic

Raith Rovers will assess Richard Chin’s injury on his return from international duty as they sweat on player availability for the Fife derby.

Chin has been away with the Malaysia national team but has not featured due to a knee problem.

He was not involved in either game in their double-header against Laos in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, missing both the 3-0 win last Thursday and the 5-1 victory on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old picked up a knock late last month in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath as he marked his maiden start for the club with a first competitive goal.

After subsequently being forced to sit out the trip to Ross County because of the issue, Raith were keen for Chin to stay in Scotland and have the injury assessed further.

However, Malaysia insisted the former Charlton Athletic player travelled to Southeast Asia to meet up with his international team-mates.

Chin, who was born in London to a Malaysian father, only made his debut for ‘Harimau Malaya’ last month in their 1-0 friendly win over Palestine.

Raith have been in dialogue with Malaysia

Rovers have been in dialogue with the Malaysia set-up since Chin flew out in the wake of the County defeat on October 4.

But they have been keen to check out the injury themselves as they make final preparations for the trip to face Dunfermline on Friday night.

Another player who is a doubt for the Pars clash is derby talisman Lewis Vaughan.

The striker has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie on September 20 due to a hamstring problem.

He is also being assessed daily by the Stark’s Park medical team after already missing the games against Arbroath, Ross County and Ayr United.

The 29-year-old has scored eight times for Raith against Dunfermline, including a hat-trick in the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over the Pars in January 2019 and the second goal in August’s 2-0 win at Stark’s Park.