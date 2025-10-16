Where Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline must improve in Fife derby after ‘worst performance’

Neil Lennon has branded Dunfermline’s Fife derby defeat in August as probably their ‘worst’ display of the season.

But he is adamant they are in a much better place as they bid to turn performances into points against rivals Raith Rovers on Friday night.

The Pars go into the live televised encounter without a win in their last four games and sitting a lowly seventh in the Championship table.

The last time the teams met they were second best in a 2-0 defeat at Stark’s Park that featured a Raith goal after just 67 seconds.

And they have only won once – a 5-0 hammering of Arbroath – since then.

However, Lennon is convinced they have merited more in defeats to St Johnstone, Ayr United and Partick Thistle before stopping the sequence with a goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

“I don’t think we’re playing badly at all,” said Lennon, who will be without skipper Kyle Benedictus. “I think we’ve played quite well in the majority of the games.

“And, speaking to people in the game who’ve been to watch us, they’ve been quite complimentary.

“We’re just not getting what we deserve at the minute, but I keep believing that will come.

“I keep harping on about it, but we’ve hit the bar four times in a row. I don’t know if that’s a record or something like that.

Lennon: Dunfermline must stay ‘positive’

“If it happens again, I’ll definitely think I’ve run over a black cat somewhere along the way!”

“We’ve just got to keep hammering home the message. Keep being positive, keep playing with belief.

“It’s the only way these boys can play, with the age that they’re at as well. It’s the only way we want them to play. So, we’ve just got to keep being brave.”

The Dunfermline starting XI is likely to be vastly altered from the one that lost in Kirkcaldy, with possibly only four remaining for Friday night.

But Lennon, a veteran of derbies as a manager in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Nicosia, is determined to see a different outcome.

“Trying not to concede in the first two minutes, that would help,” quipped Lennon when asked about what Dunfermline need to do differently to emerge victorious this time round.

“That was probably our worst performance of the season, in terms of what we’re looking for from them.

“Trying to make a good start to the game is really important and obviously getting the crowd on your side early.

“I think that’s always important in derbies – put your marker down. And that’s what we’ll intend to do.

Lennon: ‘I want Pars to dominate’

“The first goal is always pivotal, I think, predominantly in the ones I’ve played in and managed in. If you get the first goal you very rarely lose them.

“I’m not thinking about the result as much as more of the performance again. And looking for improvements.

“And looking for the win, obviously. I want us to dominate the game. I want us to dominate with the football and with our physicality as well.

“So, we’re looking forward to it. We want to get back on a winning track and we want to do it for the supporters. We know how much this fixture means to them.”