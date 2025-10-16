The Fife derby features Billy Terrell is ready to ‘love’ as Dunfermline keeper admits to nerves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Fife derby features Billy Terrell is ready to ‘love’ as Dunfermline keeper admits to nerves

The ex-Bournemouth keeper has displaced Mason Munn in the Pars team in recent weeks.

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Billy Terrell in action.
Dunfermline keeper Billy Terrell is determined to revel in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Billy Terrell is determined to revel in the Fife derby atmosphere – and lap up the taunts of opposition fans – as Dunfermline bid to get one over rivals Raith Rovers.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper has played in the last three games for the Pars, replacing on-loan Rangers youngster Mason Munn in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

Terrell kept a clean sheet the last time out in the goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

However, he knows the rivalry with Raith will be a completely different experience.

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Billy Terrell holds up a DAFC scarf.
Goalkeeper Billy Terrell joined Dunfermline in the summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’ve been to a few back home,” said Terrell of his derby experiences. “I’m a Southampton fan, so when Southampton play Portsmouth, that’s a bit of an intense day.

“But I’ve not [played in] one up here yet.

“Obviously, we had the Raith game away and that was good to experience, so I’m excited for it.

“I was on the bench that night. Obviously, the result wasn’t what we wanted, but the experience in itself was the first I’ve seen in the derby, so it was good.

Terrell: ‘Dunfermline crowd can play their part’

“Hopefully it’ll be a good crowd and, obviously, it’s on TV as well. That’ll be a first one for me, and hopefully we can get the result.

“Any game, to me, you get nerves anyway, whether there’s a crowd or there’s not.

“Obviously, it plays a part, but I think hopefully the crowd will be in our favour as we’re at home. It can play a bigger part in our performance.

“There could be [some heckling from the Raith fans]; there’s potential for that. But who doesn’t love a bit of that? It’s football at the end of the day.”

Billy Terrell lies grounded beside the ball as Partick Thistle's Kyle Turner topples over him.
Billy Terrell (grounded, in blue) has been in the thick of the action since winning a Dunfermline starting berth. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

After making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Ayr United last month, Terrell admitted he had come north to Dunfermline on the hunt for first-team opportunities.

Currently keeping Munn and the experienced Deniz Mehmet out of the side, the 22-year-old is determined to do all he can to keep his place in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.

“I feel like I’ve adapted well,” added Terrell when asked of displacing Munn. “That was my goal when I first came in, so I think if you’re not ready then there’s no point in you trying.

“I’m happy to get that chance and I’m just trying to help the team as best I can.

Terrell aiming for improvements

“I think if I was perfect I’d probably be playing in the Premier League. There’s not one bit of my game where I’m 100 per cent or where I can’t improve.

“Me and Andy [Collier], the goalie coach, have a good relationship and we speak about little details and that one per cent is where you can get better.

“I think every single part of my game can get better, there’s not one thing I don’t want to improve on.”

Reflecting on his shutout in the last match, he commented: “It’s always nice. When you go into a game, that is what you hope for to help the team out.

“And, if you’re helping the team out by getting a clean sheet, then you automatically get one point. So, you’ve just got to try and make those ones into threes.”

Conversation