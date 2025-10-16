The Fife derby features Billy Terrell is ready to ‘love’ as Dunfermline keeper admits to nerves

Billy Terrell is determined to revel in the Fife derby atmosphere – and lap up the taunts of opposition fans – as Dunfermline bid to get one over rivals Raith Rovers.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper has played in the last three games for the Pars, replacing on-loan Rangers youngster Mason Munn in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

Terrell kept a clean sheet the last time out in the goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

However, he knows the rivalry with Raith will be a completely different experience.

“I’ve been to a few back home,” said Terrell of his derby experiences. “I’m a Southampton fan, so when Southampton play Portsmouth, that’s a bit of an intense day.

“But I’ve not [played in] one up here yet.

“Obviously, we had the Raith game away and that was good to experience, so I’m excited for it.

“I was on the bench that night. Obviously, the result wasn’t what we wanted, but the experience in itself was the first I’ve seen in the derby, so it was good.

Terrell: ‘Dunfermline crowd can play their part’

“Hopefully it’ll be a good crowd and, obviously, it’s on TV as well. That’ll be a first one for me, and hopefully we can get the result.

“Any game, to me, you get nerves anyway, whether there’s a crowd or there’s not.

“Obviously, it plays a part, but I think hopefully the crowd will be in our favour as we’re at home. It can play a bigger part in our performance.

“There could be [some heckling from the Raith fans]; there’s potential for that. But who doesn’t love a bit of that? It’s football at the end of the day.”

After making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Ayr United last month, Terrell admitted he had come north to Dunfermline on the hunt for first-team opportunities.

Currently keeping Munn and the experienced Deniz Mehmet out of the side, the 22-year-old is determined to do all he can to keep his place in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.

“I feel like I’ve adapted well,” added Terrell when asked of displacing Munn. “That was my goal when I first came in, so I think if you’re not ready then there’s no point in you trying.

“I’m happy to get that chance and I’m just trying to help the team as best I can.

Terrell aiming for improvements

“I think if I was perfect I’d probably be playing in the Premier League. There’s not one bit of my game where I’m 100 per cent or where I can’t improve.

“Me and Andy [Collier], the goalie coach, have a good relationship and we speak about little details and that one per cent is where you can get better.

“I think every single part of my game can get better, there’s not one thing I don’t want to improve on.”

Reflecting on his shutout in the last match, he commented: “It’s always nice. When you go into a game, that is what you hope for to help the team out.

“And, if you’re helping the team out by getting a clean sheet, then you automatically get one point. So, you’ve just got to try and make those ones into threes.”