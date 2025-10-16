Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals question marks hang over Richard Chin’s injury timescale

Richard Chin is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines at Raith Rovers as he waits for specialist advice on his knee injury.

The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the recent 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

Ironically, it was also the day he made his maiden start for the club and scored his first competitive goal since moving north in the summer.

The former Charlton Athletic player is scheduled to consult with a specialist on Thursday evening to get to the bottom of the worrying knee issue.

However, Raith manager Barry Robson has revealed the fans’ favourite ‘won’t be back any time soon’.

Meanwhile, the club have said on social media that he faces an ‘estimated three-month rehab period’.

Rovers wanted Chin to remain in Scotland to have the injury checked over sooner but Malaysia pulled rank and he had to go on international duty.

However, he was not involved in either of the country’s wins over Laos in their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and will be assessed properly now he is back in Scotland.

Chin ‘going to be a wee while’

“Richard Chin will be out for a considerable length of time,” Robson told Courier Sport as he spoke ahead of the Fife derby.

“I can’t give you the full how long that’ll be. But he won’t be back any time soon.

“I don’t know the exact dates on that. We’re seeing a specialist, but it’s going to be a wee while.”

With Chin definitely out of the trip to face Dunfermline, Lewis Vaughan is also said to be ‘struggling’ with a hamstring problem and looks unlikely to be available.

Meanwhile, midfielder Shaun Byrne is another doubt. But on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles has returned fit from international duty with Wales U/19s.

“We’ve had a couple of other niggles, but we’ll see,” added Robson. “We’ve got some waiting for [Friday].

“Shaun Byrne we’re waiting on. We’ll assess him again in the morning and see how he is.

“Josh [Gentles] has been away, so we’ve just got him back today [Thursday]. But at least he’s not injured, which is a positive.

“But apart from that, all the other boys are looking good, they’re training hard, they’re training well.”