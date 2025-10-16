Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals question marks hang over Richard Chin’s injury timescale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals question marks hang over Richard Chin’s injury timescale

The Stark's Park attacker is seeing a specialist over his knee problem.

By Iain Collin
Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers' Richard Chin is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Richard Chin is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines at Raith Rovers as he waits for specialist advice on his knee injury.

The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the recent 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

Ironically, it was also the day he made his maiden start for the club and scored his first competitive goal since moving north in the summer.

The former Charlton Athletic player is scheduled to consult with a specialist on Thursday evening to get to the bottom of the worrying knee issue.

Raith Rovers' Richard Chin keeps his eyes down as he runs with the ball.
Richard Chin has impressed when given an opportunity for Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

However, Raith manager Barry Robson has revealed the fans’ favourite ‘won’t be back any time soon’.

Meanwhile, the club have said on social media that he faces an ‘estimated three-month rehab period’.

Rovers wanted Chin to remain in Scotland to have the injury checked over sooner but Malaysia pulled rank and he had to go on international duty.

However, he was not involved in either of the country’s wins over Laos in their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and will be assessed properly now he is back in Scotland.

Chin ‘going to be a wee while’

“Richard Chin will be out for a considerable length of time,” Robson told Courier Sport as he spoke ahead of the Fife derby.

“I can’t give you the full how long that’ll be. But he won’t be back any time soon.

“I don’t know the exact dates on that. We’re seeing a specialist, but it’s going to be a wee while.”

With Chin definitely out of the trip to face Dunfermline, Lewis Vaughan is also said to be ‘struggling’ with a hamstring problem and looks unlikely to be available.

Shaun Byrne celebrates with Dylan Easton after Raith Rovers' win against Ayr United.
Shaun Byrne (left) is a doubt for the Fife derby. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, midfielder Shaun Byrne is another doubt. But on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles has returned fit from international duty with Wales U/19s.

“We’ve had a couple of other niggles, but we’ll see,” added Robson. “We’ve got some waiting for [Friday].

“Shaun Byrne we’re waiting on. We’ll assess him again in the morning and see how he is.

“Josh [Gentles] has been away, so we’ve just got him back today [Thursday]. But at least he’s not injured, which is a positive.

“But apart from that, all the other boys are looking good, they’re training hard, they’re training well.”

More from Football

All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara
'We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche…
Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Billy Terrell in action.
The Fife derby features Billy Terrell is ready to 'love' as Dunfermline keeper admits…
Dundee United's Tannadice Park home.
Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10…
4
Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss' restaurant prediction came…
Steven Pressley smiles
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic's Brendan Rodgers
6
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Why instant return as St Johnstone 'No. 9' is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh…
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks at the ground on the touchline.
Where Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline must improve in Fife derby after 'worst performance'
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Raith Rovers to assess injured duo ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic
Ally Graham causing problems for Bayern Munich in the first leg. Image: DC Thomson.
When Raith Rovers clashed with Bayern Munich and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
2

Conversation