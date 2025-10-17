Ayr United defeat ‘a game in isolation’ says Barry Robson ahead of Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ayr United defeat ‘a game in isolation’ says Barry Robson ahead of Fife derby

The Stark's Park boss is confident of a reaction against Dunfermline.

By Iain Collin
Raith manager Barry Robson shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Raith manager Barry Robson is confident of a reaction in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson is adamant Raith Rovers’ lacklustre defeat last time out was ‘a game in isolation’ – and he is convinced there will be a reaction in Friday night’s Fife derby.

The Stark’s Park outfit were booed off following their 2-0 loss to Ayr United last Saturday.

It was as flat a performance as the Kirkcaldy men have produced in a long time.

However, Robson is confident the current run of just one win in the last five games is not a sign of any underlying problems.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton puts in a challenge on Ayr United's Stuart Bannigan.
Barry Robson admitted Raith Rovers were second best in their defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“In the previous game against Ross County, we had three cleared off the line and we performed really well in that game,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“Arbroath at home, we dismantled them [3-0]. We were really good.

“So, we had one game last week which we never performed well in. And that’s what we need to improve on.

“But I think the players should still have confidence in the way they’ve been performing.

“I just look at it as a game in isolation. And, for me, I’ve moved on from it.

Robson: Raith ‘in a good place’

“We’ve had good, positive games and good results.

“My players work hard every day. We do the basics well every day. We try and have a routine of consistency in everything we do.

“In life, sometimes you have wee ups and downs. In seasons, you can win games, you can lose games.

“I’ve played worse and won games. I’ve played better and lost. This league can do that to you. We know that, we understand that.

“But my players are in a good place.”

Lewis Vaughan stands with his arms stretched wide in celebration as his Raith Rovers team-mates arrive to congratulate him for his goal against Dunfermline in August's Fife derby.
Raith Rovers were clear winners in the last Fife derby against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith should be able to take further confidence from the last Fife derby, which finished with them running out comfortable 2-0 winners back in August.

However, the last six meetings of the rivals have ended with the home side coming out on top and Robson is steeled for a challenging evening away to Dunfermline.

“It’s a really difficult place to go,” he said of East End Park, where he lost his first encounter with the Pars 3-1 back in February.

“It’s a derby, it’s a team that we’re coming up against that’s been well invested in, they’ve got a top manager. So, it is a difficult game for us.

“But it’s one that if we perform at our best, we’re a real hard team to play and a hard team to beat as well.”

Robson: Last derby win ‘forgotten about’

With Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan set to miss the match, he added: “We performed really well in the last derby, but you’ve got to do it again this game. That’s forgotten about.

“Yes, you can remember the good things we did in the game, but we need to go and do it again.

“We need to go and perform again, we need to go and be at our best, we need to start the game really well. We need to bring all the basics, energy, all those things to the game.

“If we do that, we are a good side.

“I don’t think it’s about getting the fans back onside. But we’re here to play for the fans. We want and need their support. When they’re cheering, that’s when we’re at our best.”

