Ayr United defeat ‘a game in isolation’ says Barry Robson ahead of Fife derby

Barry Robson is adamant Raith Rovers’ lacklustre defeat last time out was ‘a game in isolation’ – and he is convinced there will be a reaction in Friday night’s Fife derby.

The Stark’s Park outfit were booed off following their 2-0 loss to Ayr United last Saturday.

It was as flat a performance as the Kirkcaldy men have produced in a long time.

However, Robson is confident the current run of just one win in the last five games is not a sign of any underlying problems.

“In the previous game against Ross County, we had three cleared off the line and we performed really well in that game,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“Arbroath at home, we dismantled them [3-0]. We were really good.

“So, we had one game last week which we never performed well in. And that’s what we need to improve on.

“But I think the players should still have confidence in the way they’ve been performing.

“I just look at it as a game in isolation. And, for me, I’ve moved on from it.

Robson: Raith ‘in a good place’

“We’ve had good, positive games and good results.

“My players work hard every day. We do the basics well every day. We try and have a routine of consistency in everything we do.

“In life, sometimes you have wee ups and downs. In seasons, you can win games, you can lose games.

“I’ve played worse and won games. I’ve played better and lost. This league can do that to you. We know that, we understand that.

“But my players are in a good place.”

Raith should be able to take further confidence from the last Fife derby, which finished with them running out comfortable 2-0 winners back in August.

However, the last six meetings of the rivals have ended with the home side coming out on top and Robson is steeled for a challenging evening away to Dunfermline.

“It’s a really difficult place to go,” he said of East End Park, where he lost his first encounter with the Pars 3-1 back in February.

“It’s a derby, it’s a team that we’re coming up against that’s been well invested in, they’ve got a top manager. So, it is a difficult game for us.

“But it’s one that if we perform at our best, we’re a real hard team to play and a hard team to beat as well.”

Robson: Last derby win ‘forgotten about’

With Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan set to miss the match, he added: “We performed really well in the last derby, but you’ve got to do it again this game. That’s forgotten about.

“Yes, you can remember the good things we did in the game, but we need to go and do it again.

“We need to go and perform again, we need to go and be at our best, we need to start the game really well. We need to bring all the basics, energy, all those things to the game.

“If we do that, we are a good side.

“I don’t think it’s about getting the fans back onside. But we’re here to play for the fans. We want and need their support. When they’re cheering, that’s when we’re at our best.”