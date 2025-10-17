Neil Lennon makes Fife derby claim as Dunfermline Athletic beat Raith Rovers

Neil Lennon insists Dunfermline’s ‘deserved’ Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers could have been even more comfortable.

The Pars took the local bragging rights courtesy of goals in either half from Barney Stewart and Chris Kane.

It added up to a first win in five games for the Fifers, with Andrew Tod also having a third ‘goal’ chalked off for offside.

And a ‘proud’ Lennon was thrilled to give the supporters a night to celebrate.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” he said. “I keep saying to you that the performance haven’t been as bad as the results show, but it’s a results business.

“But I think we got what we deserved tonight.

“We could have won the game by more, but we were very resolute tonight and we did everything tonight we didn’t do in the first [derby] game.

“We were strong, we were competitive, we defended well and then when we attacked at times, we looked like a very good team.

Lennon: ‘A big night for Dunfermline’

“We were unfortunate not to win the game by more.

“But I’m really pleased with the players. It’s been a big night for the club and the supporters.

“As a manager, you can’t ask for any more, really.

“There will be peaks and troughs along the way, but this has been a good night for us and hopefully we can build on it now.”

Stewart’s opener will have helped win over the supporters who questioned his loan move from bitter rivals Falkirk.

“Barney is a work in progress, as you can imagine,” he said of the 21-year-old. “He trained on the pitch [on Thurdsday] and he was hopeless.

“But he’s got a good touch, he’s quick, he’s good in the air, he’s learning the game. And I thought he did a great job for us.”

Lennon praised all of his players. But reserved special mention for Chris Hamilton, who came in from the cold to captain the side to victory.

“Hamilton coming in, we felt it was a game for him,” he said. “A local boy and he’s got a bit of bite and real leadership qualities that probably some of them don’t have.”