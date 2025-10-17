Neil Lennon makes Fife derby claim as Dunfermline Athletic beat Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon makes Fife derby claim as Dunfermline Athletic beat Raith Rovers

The Pars boss was thrilled with his side's display in their 2-0 victory.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates Dunfermline's second goal against Raith Rovers.
Chris Kane sealed victory for Dunfermline in the Fife derby. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon insists Dunfermline’s ‘deserved’ Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers could have been even more comfortable.

The Pars took the local bragging rights courtesy of goals in either half from Barney Stewart and Chris Kane.

It added up to a first win in five games for the Fifers, with Andrew Tod also having a third ‘goal’ chalked off for offside.

And a ‘proud’ Lennon was thrilled to give the supporters a night to celebrate.

Barney Stewart acrobatically hooks the ball over his head to score Dunfermline's first goal in their Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.
Barney Stewart (No.19) hooks in Dunfermline’s opener against Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” he said. “I keep saying to you that the performance haven’t been as bad as the results show, but it’s a results business.

“But I think we got what we deserved tonight.

“We could have won the game by more, but we were very resolute tonight and we did everything tonight we didn’t do in the first [derby] game.

“We were strong, we were competitive, we defended well and then when we attacked at times, we looked like a very good team.

Lennon: ‘A big night for Dunfermline’

“We were unfortunate not to win the game by more.

“But I’m really pleased with the players. It’s been a big night for the club and the supporters.

“As a manager, you can’t ask for any more, really.

“There will be peaks and troughs along the way, but this has been a good night for us and hopefully we can build on it now.”

Chris Kane slides on his knees in front of the celebrating Dunfermline supporters.
It was a night to celebrate for Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group,

Stewart’s opener will have helped win over the supporters who questioned his loan move from bitter rivals Falkirk.

“Barney is a work in progress, as you can imagine,” he said of the 21-year-old. “He trained on the pitch [on Thurdsday] and he was hopeless.

“But he’s got a good touch, he’s quick, he’s good in the air, he’s learning the game. And I thought he did a great job for us.”

Lennon praised all of his players. But reserved special mention for Chris Hamilton, who came in from the cold to captain the side to victory.

“Hamilton coming in, we felt it was a game for him,” he said. “A local boy and he’s got a bit of bite and real leadership qualities that probably some of them don’t have.”

More from Football

A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday
Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh's Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul
Raith manager Barry Robson shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Ayr United defeat 'a game in isolation' says Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson ahead…
Plamen Galabov trained ahead of Dundee's friendly at Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Plamen Galabov opens up on 'difficult' start and relationship with Steven Pressley
Arbroath's famous Gayfield Park will host St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls 'wild' first Arbroath experience 25 years ago
James Robertson has been buoyed by United's financial results
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United finance chief on 'critical' next step, magic £10 million and HMRC…
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Simo Valakari offers big update on injured St Johnstone trio
All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara
'We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche…
Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Billy Terrell in action.
The Fife derby features Billy Terrell is ready to 'love' as Dunfermline keeper admits…
Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reveals question marks hang over Richard Chin's injury timescale

Conversation