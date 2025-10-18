Barry Robson reacts to Fife derby defeat as Raith Rovers seek way out of slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reacts to Fife derby defeat as Raith Rovers seek way out of slump

The Stark's Park boss has bemoaned Dunfermline's set-play opener in the 2-0 loss.

By Iain Collin
Barry Robson shouts instructions from the Raith Rovers dugout.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson was unhappy with his side's performance in the defeat to Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers will not ‘feel sorry for themselves’ in the wake of their Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

The Stark’s Park side went down to a 2-0 loss at East End Park on Friday night for a third consecutive reverse.

It was an improved performance from their lacklustre display against Ayr United six days previously.

But the concession of Barney Stewart’s opening goal from a 19th-minute corner was a clear concern.

Dunfermline striker Barney Stewart acrobatically hooks the ball over his head to score against Raith Rovers.
Barney Stewart hooks in Dunfermline’s opening goal in Raith Rovers’ Fife derby defeat. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And their second-half push for an equaliser was cut short when Chris Kane bundled in Dunfermline’s second with 11 minutes remaining.

Raith have now found the net in just one of their last six games, with their only win in that sequence coming against Arbroath.

“We lost the goal from a set play,” said Robson. “We got the first contact then we lost it.

“Then, I think Dunfermline kind of sat in and we kind of huffed and puffed, had a lot of possession without creating lots of chances like we should have done.

“I think the story of the game was us having the ball and then them countering on us after that.

Robson: Raith have ‘got to do better’

“That’s down to us as a team; we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better to try and break them down and score a goal.

“We ended up changing shape a few times, we tried to get more attacking players on the pitch.

“But we just couldn’t get that goal, so that was the frustrating part for me.”

The Raith supporters again made their disapproval known at half-time and full-time after a similar reaction in their defeat to Ayr.

However, Robson is convinced the Kirkcaldy men can spark a turnaround.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown is held back by Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton as they chase a ball.
Raith Rovers struggled to create much in attack against Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“The thing is, you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” he added. “That’s the biggest thing in football.

“The worst thing you can do is feel sorry for yourself, so that’s something that won’t happen.

“We’ll come back in the building on Monday and we’ll work again.

“The most important thing is consistency in training. Consistency and keep repeating and doing the same things.

“Try to make yourselves better and it will come. The goals will come.”

