Barry Robson reacts to Fife derby defeat as Raith Rovers seek way out of slump

Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers will not ‘feel sorry for themselves’ in the wake of their Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

The Stark’s Park side went down to a 2-0 loss at East End Park on Friday night for a third consecutive reverse.

It was an improved performance from their lacklustre display against Ayr United six days previously.

But the concession of Barney Stewart’s opening goal from a 19th-minute corner was a clear concern.

And their second-half push for an equaliser was cut short when Chris Kane bundled in Dunfermline’s second with 11 minutes remaining.

Raith have now found the net in just one of their last six games, with their only win in that sequence coming against Arbroath.

“We lost the goal from a set play,” said Robson. “We got the first contact then we lost it.

“Then, I think Dunfermline kind of sat in and we kind of huffed and puffed, had a lot of possession without creating lots of chances like we should have done.

“I think the story of the game was us having the ball and then them countering on us after that.

Robson: Raith have ‘got to do better’

“That’s down to us as a team; we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better to try and break them down and score a goal.

“We ended up changing shape a few times, we tried to get more attacking players on the pitch.

“But we just couldn’t get that goal, so that was the frustrating part for me.”

The Raith supporters again made their disapproval known at half-time and full-time after a similar reaction in their defeat to Ayr.

However, Robson is convinced the Kirkcaldy men can spark a turnaround.

“The thing is, you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” he added. “That’s the biggest thing in football.

“The worst thing you can do is feel sorry for yourself, so that’s something that won’t happen.

“We’ll come back in the building on Monday and we’ll work again.

“The most important thing is consistency in training. Consistency and keep repeating and doing the same things.

“Try to make yourselves better and it will come. The goals will come.”