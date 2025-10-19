From car trouble and fines to ‘stop being a child’: The inside story of how Barney Stewart became Dunfermline’s Fife derby hero

Barney Stewart admits his preparations for the Fife derby could hardly have gone much worse before he went from Dunfermline zero to hero.

The day before his goal sent the Pars on their way to a 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers, he was left £300 out of pocket and urged by boss Neil Lennon to ‘stop being such a child’.

Yet, just 18 minutes into Friday night’s encounter live on TV, he was taking the acclaim of the home fans for a stunning overhead kick.

Those cheers were music to the ears of a player whose controversial loan move from bitter rivals Falkirk caused what his flatmate described as ‘World War 3’ on social media.

And it also brought to an end a run of luck that had left his head an ‘absolute mess’ just 24 hours before.

“I go to my car in the morning [on Thursday] and my car is clamped,” said Stewart as he opened up on his chaotic build-up to the derby. “I’ve got to pay to get the clamp off.

“I’m running late for training and get fined for being late for training. Then I come to training and I miss a one-on-one with the keeper.

“I’m actually thinking, ‘oh, my gosh, the day before a derby?’. It was an absolutely terrible day [on Thursday]. I hated every minute of it.

“Obviously, the gaffer, he’s so good to me. He has a chat with me. He lifts my head up.

“To be honest, I just tried to forget it. Friday was a new day.

Stewart: ‘It was a nightmare’

“I had to call the company and tax my car because I forgot to tax it. It was a nightmare.

“So, that’s £260 and then the fine [for being late for training] is like £20.

“Then, when I arrived for the game there was no space in the car park, so I parked in a place that wasn’t a space. That was another £20!

“I’m like £300 out of pocket. So, hopefully that win bonus comes in handy! But I’ve not heard about the bonuses, so I’m not sure yet.”

The car drama might have been seen by some as a good excuse for his training woes, but Stewart was not about to tell Lennon.

Instead, he accepted some sage advice from the Pars boss.

“I didn’t tell him,” he added “You know what, my head was so gone. I was thinking, that was such a bad day, I’d better not tell anyone. But the boys found out anyway.

“The gaffer spoke to me and said, ‘you’ve got everything a striker needs. You just need to not lose your head so quickly’.

“I was missing one-on-ones, my touch was all over the place. My head was an absolute mess.

Stewart: Lennon’s ‘stern’ reality check

“It wasn’t soft, it wasn’t gentle. It was just stern. Get your head up, stop being such a child.

“I was like, you know what, it’s a reality check. It’s true. And it did work.”

Stewart is fully aware there were dissenting voices in the Dunfermline support over his loan switch, with some jeers heard in his previous two substitute’s appearances.

However, a crucial opening goal in a win over Raith seemed like the perfect answer.

“I think every single person I spoke to before the game said that to me,” he added. “Even the academy coaches were like, ‘you’ve got to get a goal here’.

“I envisioned the goal the whole week – but maybe not like that! So, it was such a relief to get that goal. It felt amazing.

“It’s a small bit of everything. If you look at my stats, I’m not a prolific goal scorer, so it was good to get that one off the mark.

“And you see a few comments here and there, and so it’s nice just to prove people wrong in a way, I guess.

“It was just incredible. It’s quite hard to take everything in at once, but it was incredible. The support was really, really good as well. I think that really spurred the boys on.”