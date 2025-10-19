From car trouble and fines to ‘stop being a child’: The inside story of how Barney Stewart became Dunfermline’s Fife derby hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

From car trouble and fines to ‘stop being a child’: The inside story of how Barney Stewart became Dunfermline’s Fife derby hero

The on-loan Falkirk striker sent the Pars on their way to a richly-deserved 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Barney Stewart is all smiles after giving Dunfermline the lead in the Fife derby.
Barney Stewart (centre) is all smiles after giving Dunfermline the lead in the Fife derby. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Barney Stewart admits his preparations for the Fife derby could hardly have gone much worse before he went from Dunfermline zero to hero.

The day before his goal sent the Pars on their way to a 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers, he was left £300 out of pocket and urged by boss Neil Lennon to ‘stop being such a child’.

Yet, just 18 minutes into Friday night’s encounter live on TV, he was taking the acclaim of the home fans for a stunning overhead kick.

Those cheers were music to the ears of a player whose controversial loan move from bitter rivals Falkirk caused what his flatmate described as ‘World War 3’ on social media.

And it also brought to an end a run of luck that had left his head an ‘absolute mess’ just 24 hours before.

Barney Stewart stretches out his right leg as he hooks the ball over his head for Dunfermline's first goal against Raith Rovers.
Barney Stewart acrobatically shoots Dunfermline into the league against Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I go to my car in the morning [on Thursday] and my car is clamped,” said Stewart as he opened up on his chaotic build-up to the derby. “I’ve got to pay to get the clamp off.

“I’m running late for training and get fined for being late for training. Then I come to training and I miss a one-on-one with the keeper.

“I’m actually thinking, ‘oh, my gosh, the day before a derby?’. It was an absolutely terrible day [on Thursday]. I hated every minute of it.

“Obviously, the gaffer, he’s so good to me. He has a chat with me. He lifts my head up.

“To be honest, I just tried to forget it. Friday was a new day.

Stewart: ‘It was a nightmare’

“I had to call the company and tax my car because I forgot to tax it. It was a nightmare.

“So, that’s £260 and then the fine [for being late for training] is like £20.

“Then, when I arrived for the game there was no space in the car park, so I parked in a place that wasn’t a space. That was another £20!

“I’m like £300 out of pocket. So, hopefully that win bonus comes in handy! But I’ve not heard about the bonuses, so I’m not sure yet.”

The car drama might have been seen by some as a good excuse for his training woes, but Stewart was not about to tell Lennon.

Chris Hamilton jumps beside Barney Stewart as Rory MacLeod reaches out to join in the Dunfermline celebrations.
Barney Stewart (centre) is congratulated by his Dunfermline team-mates after scoring in the Fife derby. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Instead, he accepted some sage advice from the Pars boss.

“I didn’t tell him,” he added “You know what, my head was so gone. I was thinking, that was such a bad day, I’d better not tell anyone. But the boys found out anyway.

“The gaffer spoke to me and said, ‘you’ve got everything a striker needs. You just need to not lose your head so quickly’.

“I was missing one-on-ones, my touch was all over the place. My head was an absolute mess.

Stewart: Lennon’s ‘stern’ reality check

“It wasn’t soft, it wasn’t gentle. It was just stern. Get your head up, stop being such a child.

“I was like, you know what, it’s a reality check. It’s true. And it did work.”

Stewart is fully aware there were dissenting voices in the Dunfermline support over his loan switch, with some jeers heard in his previous two substitute’s appearances.

However, a crucial opening goal in a win over Raith seemed like the perfect answer.

Barney Stewart side-foots a pass forward for Dunfermline Athletic.
Barney Stewart (left) shrugged off chaotic preparations for the Fife derby to become Dunfermline’s hero against Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I think every single person I spoke to before the game said that to me,” he added. “Even the academy coaches were like, ‘you’ve got to get a goal here’.

“I envisioned the goal the whole week – but maybe not like that! So, it was such a relief to get that goal. It felt amazing.

“It’s a small bit of everything. If you look at my stats, I’m not a prolific goal scorer, so it was good to get that one off the mark.

“And you see a few comments here and there, and so it’s nice just to prove people wrong in a way, I guess.

“It was just incredible. It’s quite hard to take everything in at once, but it was incredible. The support was really, really good as well. I think that really spurred the boys on.”

More from Football

Ryan Astley Rangers
Ryan Astley reveals unwanted record fuelling Dundee for Celtic challenge
All smiles: Goodwin was thrilled by his side's showing after the break.
Dundee United pass huge test of character against Rangers – but 2 patterns need…
Simo Valakari takes to the pitch following St Johnstone's loss to Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss
Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovsk
Dundee United play out Rangers thriller amid Ibrox 'anxiety' – as Jim Goodwin struggles…
Barry Robson shouts instructions from the Raith Rovers dugout.
Barry Robson reacts to Fife derby defeat as Raith Rovers seek way out of…
Matty Foulds has settled well at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Why St Johnstone star Matty Foulds walked away from Serie A dream with Como…
Julius Eskesen was afforded a lengthy run-out against Livingston
Inside Julius Eskesen's Dundee United story so far as slow burn explained
Thomas Frank
Steven Pressley lifts lid on Thomas Frank lessons that have changed his approach to…
2
Chris Kane runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates Dunfermline's second goal against Raith Rovers.
Neil Lennon makes Fife derby claim as Dunfermline Athletic beat Raith Rovers
A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday
Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?

Conversation