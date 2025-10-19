What next for Raith Rovers after unwanted hat-trick in Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What next for Raith Rovers after unwanted hat-trick in Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline?

There is growing pressure on the Stark's Park outfit after three consecutive losses.

Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty bends over and pushes down his left sock.
Jordan Doherty sums up Raith Rovers' mood at full-time in the Fife derby. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers crashed to a third straight defeat with Friday night’s Fife derby loss against Dunfermline.

Barney Stewart’s 19th-minute overhead kick put the visitors on the back foot before a quarter of the game had been played.

And any thoughts of a late comeback were killed off by Chris Kane’s second 11 minutes from time.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to assess the action.

Barry Robson shouts instructions from the Raith Rovers dugout.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson was unhappy with his side’s performance in the defeat to Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith slump a worry

Raith kicked off the season with hopes of competing at the top end of the Championship table.

And, with not even a third of the campaign having been played, they could still do just that.

However, three consecutive defeats – and now just one win in six games – will get alarm bells ringing.

They deserved better than a 2-0 reverse away to Ross County a fortnight ago.

But the lacklustre nature of the loss against Ayr United was concerning – and the fans were quick to voice their disapproval.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton is held back by Dunfermline defender Robbie Fraser as he attempts to get onto the ball.
Raith Rovers talisman Dylan Easton was well shackled by Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

A response was required, and there was one – of sorts – against Dunfermline.

Dylan Easton came close to an equaliser with a curling effort at the end of the first-half and Scott Brown struck the frame of the goal with a cross-cum-shot with the game still poised at 1-0.

However, manager Barry Robson will know that the result is the be-all and end-all in derby matches.

Defeat only serves to amplify the voices of disgruntled fans and exacerbate the problems.

The visit next Saturday of Partick Thistle – already seven points ahead with a game in hand in second – now looks a crucial moment.

Failing attack yet again

Raith have now scored in just one of their last six games and have drawn a blank in each of their three consecutive defeats.

For a team that twice scored five in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, albeit against lower-league opposition, it is a sorry statistic.

The Kirkcaldy men now have only ten goals from 11 league games.

Only Queen’s Park and bottom side Airdrie, who have just one win between them, have scored fewer so far in the Championship.

There are mitigating circumstances. Lewis Vaughan is currently missing through injury, as is Richard Chin, just as he was showing signs of delivering on his promise.

Rovers captain Scott Brown chases the ball but is held back by Dunfermline counterpart Chris Hamilton.
Scott Brown (left) came close to an equaliser for Raith Rovers when his cross struck the post. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Jack Hamilton is struggling to return to his best form after ankle surgery, with the derby only his fifth league start in 2025.

With Callum Smith having played for just over half an hour in the last 11 months, there are clear selection issues.

However, it appears Rovers are struggling to find an identity that is reliable in attack.

Too many long balls were punted in the general direction of Hamilton against Dunfermline, whilst the support from midfield, particularly in the first-half, was lacking.

Previously, Robson has tried Dylan Easton and Paul McMullan as an unorthodox pairing up front.

The goals for column would suggest a solution is required – and quick.

Defensive frailties exposed in Dunfermline defeat

The first goal is crucial in any derby. So, with three central defenders and plenty of experience in the ranks, conceding from a corner on Friday night to give Dunfermline the initiative was deeply disappointing.

The second came via another ball into the box.

Raith’s ten-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, and the three further matches at the start of this term, were based on a more solid foundation.

It was not that long ago the Stark’s Park outfit were boasting of Josh Rae’s clean-sheets record and a best defensive start in 15 years.

Raith Rovers keeper Josh Rae ends up beyond the ball as Barney Stewart acrobatically hooks in the opening goal in the Fife derby.
Josh Rae (left) was bamboozled by Barney Stewart’s opening goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, the ex-St Johnstone man was caught in a perplexing position for Stewart’s opening goal.

Darragh O’Connor was handed his debut at East End Park. But Rovers’ pattern of conceding two goals – like in each of their previous two defeats, and the loss to St Johnstone last month – continued.

Losses have contributed to 11 of the 12 goals they have leaked in the league so far.

It is simple. When they have kept a clean sheet, they have won.

Perhaps the failings in attack are putting pressure on the defence. However, it is currently a toxic recipe that requires a more resolute, back-to-basics approach to keeping the opposition at bay.

