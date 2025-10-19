What next for Raith Rovers after unwanted hat-trick in Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline?

Raith Rovers crashed to a third straight defeat with Friday night’s Fife derby loss against Dunfermline.

Barney Stewart’s 19th-minute overhead kick put the visitors on the back foot before a quarter of the game had been played.

And any thoughts of a late comeback were killed off by Chris Kane’s second 11 minutes from time.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to assess the action.

Raith slump a worry

Raith kicked off the season with hopes of competing at the top end of the Championship table.

And, with not even a third of the campaign having been played, they could still do just that.

However, three consecutive defeats – and now just one win in six games – will get alarm bells ringing.

They deserved better than a 2-0 reverse away to Ross County a fortnight ago.

But the lacklustre nature of the loss against Ayr United was concerning – and the fans were quick to voice their disapproval.

A response was required, and there was one – of sorts – against Dunfermline.

Dylan Easton came close to an equaliser with a curling effort at the end of the first-half and Scott Brown struck the frame of the goal with a cross-cum-shot with the game still poised at 1-0.

However, manager Barry Robson will know that the result is the be-all and end-all in derby matches.

Defeat only serves to amplify the voices of disgruntled fans and exacerbate the problems.

The visit next Saturday of Partick Thistle – already seven points ahead with a game in hand in second – now looks a crucial moment.

Failing attack yet again

Raith have now scored in just one of their last six games and have drawn a blank in each of their three consecutive defeats.

For a team that twice scored five in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, albeit against lower-league opposition, it is a sorry statistic.

The Kirkcaldy men now have only ten goals from 11 league games.

Only Queen’s Park and bottom side Airdrie, who have just one win between them, have scored fewer so far in the Championship.

There are mitigating circumstances. Lewis Vaughan is currently missing through injury, as is Richard Chin, just as he was showing signs of delivering on his promise.

Jack Hamilton is struggling to return to his best form after ankle surgery, with the derby only his fifth league start in 2025.

With Callum Smith having played for just over half an hour in the last 11 months, there are clear selection issues.

However, it appears Rovers are struggling to find an identity that is reliable in attack.

Too many long balls were punted in the general direction of Hamilton against Dunfermline, whilst the support from midfield, particularly in the first-half, was lacking.

Previously, Robson has tried Dylan Easton and Paul McMullan as an unorthodox pairing up front.

The goals for column would suggest a solution is required – and quick.

Defensive frailties exposed in Dunfermline defeat

The first goal is crucial in any derby. So, with three central defenders and plenty of experience in the ranks, conceding from a corner on Friday night to give Dunfermline the initiative was deeply disappointing.

The second came via another ball into the box.

Raith’s ten-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, and the three further matches at the start of this term, were based on a more solid foundation.

It was not that long ago the Stark’s Park outfit were boasting of Josh Rae’s clean-sheets record and a best defensive start in 15 years.

However, the ex-St Johnstone man was caught in a perplexing position for Stewart’s opening goal.

Darragh O’Connor was handed his debut at East End Park. But Rovers’ pattern of conceding two goals – like in each of their previous two defeats, and the loss to St Johnstone last month – continued.

Losses have contributed to 11 of the 12 goals they have leaked in the league so far.

It is simple. When they have kept a clean sheet, they have won.

Perhaps the failings in attack are putting pressure on the defence. However, it is currently a toxic recipe that requires a more resolute, back-to-basics approach to keeping the opposition at bay.