How do Dunfermline Athletic kick on after high of Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers?

Dunfermline ran out richly-deserved winners of Friday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers.

The Pars surged in front with Barney Stewart’s acrobatic opener after just 18 minutes and survived a flurry of Raith possession after the interval.

Chris Kane’s close-range strike killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback with 11 minutes remaining.

Courier Sport took in the action at East End Park.

Turning performances into points

Manager Neil Lennon has said for weeks now that Dunfermline have deserved more from recent displays.

They came into the derby on a run of just one win in their previous seven games.

Only five points from a possible 21 had been tucked away.

However, of course, there was some merit in what Lennon was saying.

He complained of the width of the post denying them a point in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone, when they went toe to toe with the league leaders.

It was the start of a winless run in which the Fifers struck the woodwork in every game and also had to play with ten men for 90 minutes due to two red cards.

Despite performances in trying circumstances, it all still added up to three defeats and a draw, with no goals scored in their previous three outings – all at home.

Lennon will have known that the talk of his side playing well would have worn thin with another setback in the excitable atmosphere of the derby.

Back it up

Lennon quipped after the game that the last time his side had been victorious they had failed to win for four matches.

It was said in jest – but with a meaningful message.

After hammering Arbroath 5-0 at Gayfield with some swashbuckling attacking play, Dunfermline could not back it up.

That is the challenge now.

The Championship is a well-matched league. The adage that ‘everyone can beat everyone else’ is as true as it is well used.

The Pars set a benchmark with the win in Arbroath and – at least in terms of results – failed to match it.

They have again proven their capabilities with a triumph over Raith that could have been even more comfortable.

However, with Tuesday’s rearranged meeting away to Airdrie coming quickly, they need to hit those heights again.

Inconsistency is one known drawback with a young team.

But, if they are to achieve their aim of a top-four finish, they will need to ensure there are more peaks than troughs.

From Bairn to man of the hour

When Stewart completed his controversial loan switch from Falkirk to Dunfermline it caused a stir.

Both sets of fans were upset at the thought of a player crossing the divide of a bitter rivalry.

However, those at the sharp end on both sides saw merit in a move designed to help both clubs.

Even if he admits to being naive to the enmity, Stewart should be praised for his willingness to take on the move.

It would have been easy to stay out of the limelight and work away in the hope of some game-time in the Premiership.

A few minutes at Celtic Park or Ibrox might have seemed preferable to the reaction he got by joining the Pars.

After all, this is a player who is only in his first year as a professional footballer after joining Falkirk from Heriot-Watt University.

However, a likeable and bubbly character, Stewart surely won over even the most cynical with his derby efforts.

Not only that overhead kick, but his general play earned him a standing ovation from most home fans when he was substituted.

It was a deserved moment – especially after his chaotic preparations for such a crucial match.