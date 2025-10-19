How do Dunfermline Athletic kick on after high of Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do Dunfermline Athletic kick on after high of Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers?

Courier Sport takes a look back and analyses the Pars' performance in their 2-0 victory on Friday night.

Chris Hamilton runs after teammate Chris Kane after the latter's clinching goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the Fife derby.
Dunfermline were all smiles as they won the Fife derby. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline ran out richly-deserved winners of Friday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers.

The Pars surged in front with Barney Stewart’s acrobatic opener after just 18 minutes and survived a flurry of Raith possession after the interval.

Chris Kane’s close-range strike killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback with 11 minutes remaining.

Courier Sport took in the action at East End Park.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates Dunfermline's second goal against Raith Rovers.
Chris Kane sealed victory for Dunfermline in the Fife derby. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Turning performances into points

Manager Neil Lennon has said for weeks now that Dunfermline have deserved more from recent displays.

They came into the derby on a run of just one win in their previous seven games.

Only five points from a possible 21 had been tucked away.

However, of course, there was some merit in what Lennon was saying.

Dunfermline Athletic players celebrate Barney Stewart's opening goal in the win over Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline players celebrate Barney Stewart’s opening goal in the win over Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

He complained of the width of the post denying them a point in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone, when they went toe to toe with the league leaders.

It was the start of a winless run in which the Fifers struck the woodwork in every game and also had to play with ten men for 90 minutes due to two red cards.

Despite performances in trying circumstances, it all still added up to three defeats and a draw, with no goals scored in their previous three outings – all at home.

Lennon will have known that the talk of his side playing well would have worn thin with another setback in the excitable atmosphere of the derby.

Back it up

Lennon quipped after the game that the last time his side had been victorious they had failed to win for four matches.

It was said in jest – but with a meaningful message.

After hammering Arbroath 5-0 at Gayfield with some swashbuckling attacking play, Dunfermline could not back it up.

That is the challenge now.

The Championship is a well-matched league. The adage that ‘everyone can beat everyone else’ is as true as it is well used.

Chris Hamilton dives to head the ball ahead of Dylan Easton.
Dunfermline were in determined mood against Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Pars set a benchmark with the win in Arbroath and – at least in terms of results – failed to match it.

They have again proven their capabilities with a triumph over Raith that could have been even more comfortable.

However, with Tuesday’s rearranged meeting away to Airdrie coming quickly, they need to hit those heights again.

Inconsistency is one known drawback with a young team.

But, if they are to achieve their aim of a top-four finish, they will need to ensure there are more peaks than troughs.

From Bairn to man of the hour

When Stewart completed his controversial loan switch from Falkirk to Dunfermline it caused a stir.

Both sets of fans were upset at the thought of a player crossing the divide of a bitter rivalry.

However, those at the sharp end on both sides saw merit in a move designed to help both clubs.

Even if he admits to being naive to the enmity, Stewart should be praised for his willingness to take on the move.

It would have been easy to stay out of the limelight and work away in the hope of some game-time in the Premiership.

Barney Stewart stretches his right leg high as he hooks the ball over his head to score for Dunfermline.
Barney Stewart hooks in Dunfermline’s opening goal in the Fife derby win over Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

A few minutes at Celtic Park or Ibrox might have seemed preferable to the reaction he got by joining the Pars.

After all, this is a player who is only in his first year as a professional footballer after joining Falkirk from Heriot-Watt University.

However, a likeable and bubbly character, Stewart surely won over even the most cynical with his derby efforts.

Not only that overhead kick, but his general play earned him a standing ovation from most home fans when he was substituted.

It was a deserved moment – especially after his chaotic preparations for such a crucial match.

