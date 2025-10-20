Neil Lennon details pep talk with Dunfermline Athletic defender as he urges Pars to maintain ‘levels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon details pep talk with Dunfermline Athletic defender as he urges Pars to maintain ‘levels’

The Fifers face Airdrie in their rearranged league game on Tuesday night.

By Iain Collin
Wearing a baseball cap, Dunfermline Athletic manger Neil Lennon holds up a 'peace sign'.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has revealed a pre-derby pep talk that he hopes will help Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen fulfil his potential.

The young defender was impressive as the Pars ran out 2-0 winners against rivals Raith Rovers on Friday.

It capped a rollercoaster spell for the former Leeds United player that will be unforgettable for all the right – and wrong – reasons.

The 21-year-old was sent-off in Dunfermline’s 1-0 defeat to Ayr United before scoring for the Scotland U/21s in their 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park.

That came after the high of training with the full national team where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour.

However, once again, he was brought crashing back to earth with another red card in the U/21s 3-3 draw with Azerbaijan

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton for a ball in the air.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) puts his head in where it hurts against Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chilokoa-Mullen was a standout performer for Dunfermline after arriving in early February, but Lennon was keen to help concentrate the centre-half’s mind on returning to those early standards.

“I had a chat with Jerry on Thursday about his levels,” explained Lennon.

“He came in, had an edge, wanted to show everyone how good he was – and he did.

“And then he’s plateaued a little bit.

“So, we had a chat and then he played like that on Friday night. He was foot perfect. That’s what he has to do.

Lennon: ‘A hell of a player on our hands’

“He has to defend first and then do all the coming out with the ball, all that type of stuff, second.

“His defensive diligence was superb and that’s going to be a real point of improvement for him, to realise what we think is his potential.

“He’s a young player and I think he needs more experience, more games and we could have a hell of a player on our hands with him.”

Lennon is likewise hopeful all of his players can continue the levels they showed in earning the Fife derby bragging rights on Friday night.

That was a first win in five games and only a third win in ten Championship outings so far.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is congratulated by team-mate Emilio Lawrence after scoring for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) had an eventful few days with Scotland U/21s. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

The performance sets a benchmark for Tuesday night’s rearranged trip to face Airdrie.

“Do you know what? We beat Arbroath 5-0 and then didn’t win a game for four,” said Lennon, who will welcome back Jefferson Caceres from suspension.

“So, yeah, we’ll just stay on the safe and narrow at the minute and just let’s see. We’ve got a tough game away at Airdrie.

“It would be great to add another win, but it won’t be easy.

“But, you know, we’ve got a little bit of squad depth with Fonzie [Alfons Amade] having a bit of a rest on Friday night and John Tod. We’ve got players who can come in fresh.

“So, that will give us something to think about as well.”

