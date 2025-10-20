Neil Lennon details pep talk with Dunfermline Athletic defender as he urges Pars to maintain ‘levels’

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has revealed a pre-derby pep talk that he hopes will help Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen fulfil his potential.

The young defender was impressive as the Pars ran out 2-0 winners against rivals Raith Rovers on Friday.

It capped a rollercoaster spell for the former Leeds United player that will be unforgettable for all the right – and wrong – reasons.

The 21-year-old was sent-off in Dunfermline’s 1-0 defeat to Ayr United before scoring for the Scotland U/21s in their 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park.

That came after the high of training with the full national team where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour.

However, once again, he was brought crashing back to earth with another red card in the U/21s 3-3 draw with Azerbaijan

Chilokoa-Mullen was a standout performer for Dunfermline after arriving in early February, but Lennon was keen to help concentrate the centre-half’s mind on returning to those early standards.

“I had a chat with Jerry on Thursday about his levels,” explained Lennon.

“He came in, had an edge, wanted to show everyone how good he was – and he did.

“And then he’s plateaued a little bit.

“So, we had a chat and then he played like that on Friday night. He was foot perfect. That’s what he has to do.

Lennon: ‘A hell of a player on our hands’

“He has to defend first and then do all the coming out with the ball, all that type of stuff, second.

“His defensive diligence was superb and that’s going to be a real point of improvement for him, to realise what we think is his potential.

“He’s a young player and I think he needs more experience, more games and we could have a hell of a player on our hands with him.”

Lennon is likewise hopeful all of his players can continue the levels they showed in earning the Fife derby bragging rights on Friday night.

That was a first win in five games and only a third win in ten Championship outings so far.

The performance sets a benchmark for Tuesday night’s rearranged trip to face Airdrie.

“Do you know what? We beat Arbroath 5-0 and then didn’t win a game for four,” said Lennon, who will welcome back Jefferson Caceres from suspension.

“So, yeah, we’ll just stay on the safe and narrow at the minute and just let’s see. We’ve got a tough game away at Airdrie.

“It would be great to add another win, but it won’t be easy.

“But, you know, we’ve got a little bit of squad depth with Fonzie [Alfons Amade] having a bit of a rest on Friday night and John Tod. We’ve got players who can come in fresh.

“So, that will give us something to think about as well.”