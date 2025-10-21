Dunfermline defender reacts to Scotland session as youngster talks Steve Clarke, Che Adams and Neil Lennon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline defender reacts to Scotland session as youngster talks Steve Clarke, Che Adams and Neil Lennon

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen capped an eventful few days with Friday night's Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen smiles in training with Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen trained with the full team during that last international break. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has revealed his delight at being given a glimpse into what it takes to become a full Scotland internationalist.

The defender was pulled in from the U/21 ranks to train with Steve Clarke’s squad during preparations for the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Finding himself directly up against Che Adams, it was an eye-opening experience.

But Chilokoa-Mullen is happy he raised his game enough to fit in and hold his own against star performers playing in the English Premier League, Serie A and the Scottish Premiership.

Ultimately, it is a challenge the Pars youngster wants on a regular basis.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is congratulated by team-mate Emilio Lawrence after scoring for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) celebrates scoring for Scotland U/21s. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“On the second day, I had a training session with the full team,” he explained. “So, it was a good experience.

“I was surrounded by top players. It was good to see what the level was like and to test yourself and get a feel of what training is like where you want to be.

“Everyone was just sharp, always on it, with high standards. But I think you raise your game as well, so it was good.

“They were prepping for the [Greece] game, so we did 11v11 prep stuff and then some small-sided games at the end.

“I was just really up against Che Adams, actually. It was a good experience.

‘I just played my normal game’

“I tried my best to fit in. It’s just football at the end of the day, so I just played my normal game.

“There were a few lads that I played with in the 21s. So, it shows that if you’re doing well for your club and stuff, then the pathway’s there.

“Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, Max Johnston, Kieran Bowie, a lot of familiar faces. It’s easier when you know the people there already.

“Steve Clarke just said before the session to just enjoy it. So, yeah, there was no pressure on me. “

A couple of days later, Chilokoa-Mullen knocked in Scotland U/21s’ final goal in their 12-0 demolition of Gibraltar, before he was very harshly red-carded in their next game against Azerbaijan.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton for a header.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was key to Dunfermline’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That was followed by an exhausting night of travel back to Dunfermline from Baku via Turkey, returning to Scotland at 10 am on Wednesday morning.

It left just one training session to get ready for Friday night’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers, with a one-to-one discussion with manager Neil Lennon helping to focus the mind.

“I had a good chat with him, which I think is always a good thing,” he added. “The manager is so experienced and has worked with a lot of top players. So, it’s good to take the advice from him.

“He’s helping me, so I’ll be listening to him and just trying to be the best I can be.

‘I don’t think I’ve been at my best at times’

“[The message] was just about being consistent, really. I don’t think I’ve been at my best sometimes this season.

“So, it was just about being consistent, staying on top of my game and ironing out little things.

“The main thing is winning your duels, winning your headers, and everything else is a bonus, really.”

To continue a hectic spell for the 21-year-old, he needs to rouse himself again for Tuesday night’s trip to face Airdrie in Dunfermline’s rearranged league fixture.

The aim is to build on the victory over Raith Rovers that now gives the Pars the chance to leapfrog their rivals into fifth in the Championship table.

“We want to build momentum,” he said. “It was a big win on Friday, but it’s over now. We hope to win again on Tuesday, and same on Saturday.

“Every game in this league is tough, with different types of games. We have just got to be ready for Tuesday now.”

More from Football

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade –…
Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee's win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after 'perfect' win…
Jimmy Johnstone comes out of the tunnel against Rangers.
Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers
Wearing a baseball cap, Dunfermline Athletic manger Neil Lennon holds up a 'peace sign'.
Neil Lennon details pep talk with Dunfermline Athletic defender as he urges Pars to…
Makenzie Kirk in action for Portsmouth.
Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star's game-time dries up
Clark Robertson celebrates after scoring Dundee's opener against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Clark Robertson lifts lid on training ground graft that gave Dundee platform for stunning…
2
James Wilson with his hand on his head during training.
Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?
Mark Birighitti endured a catastrophic 2022/23 season between the sticks for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti: I was scared to leave house after Dundee United disaster
7
Jason Holt in the thick of the second half battle for St Johnstone. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Jason Holt highlights make or break stat St Johnstone MUST improve
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team's performance against Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley spells out FIVE Dundee traits that led to hoodoo-busting win over Celtic
7

Conversation