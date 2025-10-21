Dunfermline defender reacts to Scotland session as youngster talks Steve Clarke, Che Adams and Neil Lennon

Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has revealed his delight at being given a glimpse into what it takes to become a full Scotland internationalist.

The defender was pulled in from the U/21 ranks to train with Steve Clarke’s squad during preparations for the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Finding himself directly up against Che Adams, it was an eye-opening experience.

But Chilokoa-Mullen is happy he raised his game enough to fit in and hold his own against star performers playing in the English Premier League, Serie A and the Scottish Premiership.

Ultimately, it is a challenge the Pars youngster wants on a regular basis.

“On the second day, I had a training session with the full team,” he explained. “So, it was a good experience.

“I was surrounded by top players. It was good to see what the level was like and to test yourself and get a feel of what training is like where you want to be.

“Everyone was just sharp, always on it, with high standards. But I think you raise your game as well, so it was good.

“They were prepping for the [Greece] game, so we did 11v11 prep stuff and then some small-sided games at the end.

“I was just really up against Che Adams, actually. It was a good experience.

‘I just played my normal game’

“I tried my best to fit in. It’s just football at the end of the day, so I just played my normal game.

“There were a few lads that I played with in the 21s. So, it shows that if you’re doing well for your club and stuff, then the pathway’s there.

“Ben Gannon-Doak, Lennon Miller, Max Johnston, Kieran Bowie, a lot of familiar faces. It’s easier when you know the people there already.

“Steve Clarke just said before the session to just enjoy it. So, yeah, there was no pressure on me. “

A couple of days later, Chilokoa-Mullen knocked in Scotland U/21s’ final goal in their 12-0 demolition of Gibraltar, before he was very harshly red-carded in their next game against Azerbaijan.

That was followed by an exhausting night of travel back to Dunfermline from Baku via Turkey, returning to Scotland at 10 am on Wednesday morning.

It left just one training session to get ready for Friday night’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers, with a one-to-one discussion with manager Neil Lennon helping to focus the mind.

“I had a good chat with him, which I think is always a good thing,” he added. “The manager is so experienced and has worked with a lot of top players. So, it’s good to take the advice from him.

“He’s helping me, so I’ll be listening to him and just trying to be the best I can be.

‘I don’t think I’ve been at my best at times’

“[The message] was just about being consistent, really. I don’t think I’ve been at my best sometimes this season.

“So, it was just about being consistent, staying on top of my game and ironing out little things.

“The main thing is winning your duels, winning your headers, and everything else is a bonus, really.”

To continue a hectic spell for the 21-year-old, he needs to rouse himself again for Tuesday night’s trip to face Airdrie in Dunfermline’s rearranged league fixture.

The aim is to build on the victory over Raith Rovers that now gives the Pars the chance to leapfrog their rivals into fifth in the Championship table.

“We want to build momentum,” he said. “It was a big win on Friday, but it’s over now. We hope to win again on Tuesday, and same on Saturday.

“Every game in this league is tough, with different types of games. We have just got to be ready for Tuesday now.”