Neil Lennon in ‘more to come’ vow for Dunfermline as he reveals star’s trying circumstances after win over Airdrie

The Pars boss was thrilled with his side's 4-0 victory.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Andrew Tod and Robbie Fraser with their arms round each other.
Dunfermline were all smiles during their 4-0 hammering of Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon heaped praise on Andrew Tod and Matty Todd as Dunfermline moved up to fifth in the Championship by hammering Airdrie.

And the East End Park boss is convinced there is still ‘more to come’ from his on-form side, who travel to face Ross County this weekend full of confidence.

Tod took his tally for the season to nine with a double just three minutes apart moments before the interval.

And Todd, making his first start since April and playing in the wake of a family bereavement, then grabbed his maiden goal of 2025 after assisting the second.

The 4-0 victory was the perfect follow-up to Friday night’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers as the Pars leapfrogged their rivals in the table.

Andrew Tod gets in between two Airdrie players to knock in Matty Todd's cutback for Dunfermline's second goal against the Diamonds.
Andrew Tod knocks in Matty Todd’s cutback for Dunfermline’s second goal against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Great goals, great performance,” said Lennon. “I’m so pleased. I thought it took a bit of time; I just thought we weren’t as sharp as we could have been.

“But then, once we got going, we were excellent. So, a really, really good performance.

“I’m delighted with the mentality of the team, and I’m delighted with the quality, at times, of the team.

“We’re a work in progress. There’s more to come. I’ve no question about that.”

Tod scored for the first time since his hat-trick against Arbroath six games ago and is already close to entering double figures for the season.

Lennon: ‘We’ve got a real quality player’

The 19-year-old is not even regarded as an out-and-out striker but is in magnificent form.

“In Andy Tod, I think we’ve got a real quality player,” added Lennon. “I don’t want to build him up too much, but he’s just a very, very good footballer.

“He’s got the intelligence to find space in the box a couple of times for the first two goals.

“He sets up the fourth goal, with a lovely little chip, and his fitness levels are very, very good because of the amount of work he does put in.

“So, for 19 and his first full season, he’s doing very well.

Dunfermline midfielder Matty Tod stops with the ball at his feet.
Matty Todd was impressive in his first start since April for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

“Matty Todd hasn’t been performing, and he knew that himself. He had a decent pre-season, but, again, his moments in the games weren’t great.

“We gave him a bit of time, and he’s found his feet. He’s been training really well the last few weeks.

“I thought he was great on Friday when he came on, and he deserved to start, and he was great.

“So, I’m really pleased for him. And he’s had a family bereavement, so even a bigger tribute to him for doing that under such difficult circumstances.

“I’m just really happy for him. He’s a great kid, and now he has to enjoy the moment and kick on from that.”

Pars injury news

The only downside was goalkeeper Billy Terrell going off at half-time with a calf problem and the injuries that ruled out Charlie Gilmour, Alfons Amade and Barney Stewart before the game.

“Charlie tweaked his medial ligament in training, so we couldn’t take a chance with him, obviously,” explained Lennon.

“Alfons got a dead leg on Friday. He may have more of a chance.

“Barney should be fine. It’s just concussion protocol he’s going through, so he should be okay for the weekend. And we’ll see how Billy is.”

