Can Dunfermline gather momentum as Andrew Tod proves talisman in victory over Airdrie?

Dunfermline backed up their Fife derby victory in perfect fashion with Tuesday night’s 4-0 hammering of Airdrie.

Once more, Andrew Tod was a razor-sharp presence in attack with a quick-fire double just before the interval.

And, after assisting the second of Tod’s double, Matty Todd marked his return to the starting line-up with the third goal shortly after the break.

With Liam McStravick red-carded nine minutes from time, Chris Kane added gloss to the success with an injury-time fourth.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the Pars’ performance.

Out on his Tod

The obvious place to start is with Tod.

The 19-year-old had not scored a competitive goal for the Dunfermline first-team before this season.

After just 13 appearances in what is clearly his breakthrough campaign, he already has nine.

Double figures before Christmas is usually the aim for ambitious and battle-hardened strikers. But Tod has never even regarded himself as an out-and-out forward.

The exciting thing for the Pars is the teenager still has plenty of learning to do in the position he has found himself in this term.

Manager Neil Lennon and assistant Iain Brunskill can be heard reminding Tod of the runs to make during games.

However, the player’s game intelligence and natural instinct was clearly on show in the win over Airdrie.

He had not scored for five games after his hat-trick against Arbroath last month.

But his work for the team was still clear – and highlighted when he was named man of the match in the TV coverage of the derby triumph over Raith.

The new contract agreed with Tod and brother John during the summer is looking increasingly prescient.

Can Pars now gather momentum?

The victory over Airdrie was not only the first time this season Dunfermline have secured back-to-back league wins – it was the first time since March 2024.

That is symptomatic of the dog-eat-dog nature of the Championship.

But also indicative of how frustratingly unpredictable the Pars have been since they won the League One title in 2023.

Ironing out the inconsistencies that come with such a young team is one of Lennon’s challenges this term.

Despite a run of four games without a win prior to the derby, the performances have been steady and satisfying – with ‘more to come’, according to the manager.

They have coped admirably with a switch away from a three-man defence to a 4-4-2, something highlighted by three consecutive clean sheets.

And the improving form of the likes of Keith Bray and Matty Todd – both excellent against Airdrie – has been a bonus for an attack that has suffered from selection issues.

A string of positive results can quickly catapult a team up the Championship.

And, with a tough away trip to Ross County next up, Dunfermline will be determined to ensure it is their time to go on a run.

Coping with injuries

There would have been huge disappointment when the squad for Airdrie was announced on Tuesday evening.

The absence of Charlie Gilmour, probably Dunfermline’s most consistently impressive player this season, was undoubtedly a blow.

His knee injury, picked up in training, will be a concern.

That his likely replacement, Alfons Amade, was also suffering the effects of a ‘dead leg’ sustained in his derby cameo was another setback.

However, the fantastic displays of stand-in skipper Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe ensured Gilmour and Amade were not missed against the Diamonds.

On this form, the Pars have four interchangeable players for that central midfield partnership.

The way that Nurudeen Abdulai has stepped up and helped the Fifers keep a hat-trick of clean sheets has also helped overcome the loss to injury of captain Kyle Benedictus.

In attack, the absence because of a head knock of Barney Stewart, himself signed to replace the injured Zak Rudden, should only be temporary.

However, with Josh Cooper also sidelined due to a double hernia, the ability of the likes of Tod, Jefferson Caceres and Chris Kane to step up to the plate has been impressive.

The hunger to make an impact of the replacements, such as Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rory MacLeod and Kane against Airdrie, hints at a depth and reliability in the squad built in the summer.