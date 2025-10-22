Can Dunfermline gather momentum as Andrew Tod proves talisman in victory over Airdrie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Can Dunfermline gather momentum as Andrew Tod proves talisman in victory over Airdrie?

Courier Sport runs the rule over the Pars' impressive 4-0 win against the Diamonds.

Robbie Fraser and Andrew Tod hug Dunfermline Athletic team-mate Matty Todd in celebration.
Dunfermline are celebrating back-to-back wins for the first time 19 months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline backed up their Fife derby victory in perfect fashion with Tuesday night’s 4-0 hammering of Airdrie.

Once more, Andrew Tod was a razor-sharp presence in attack with a quick-fire double just before the interval.

And, after assisting the second of Tod’s double, Matty Todd marked his return to the starting line-up with the third goal shortly after the break.

With Liam McStravick red-carded nine minutes from time, Chris Kane added gloss to the success with an injury-time fourth.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the Pars’ performance.

Andrew Tod points to someone in the crowd as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline over Airdrie.
Andrew Tod’s double sent Dunfermline on their way to an impressive 4-0 victory over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Out on his Tod

The obvious place to start is with Tod.

The 19-year-old had not scored a competitive goal for the Dunfermline first-team before this season.

After just 13 appearances in what is clearly his breakthrough campaign, he already has nine.

Double figures before Christmas is usually the aim for ambitious and battle-hardened strikers. But Tod has never even regarded himself as an out-and-out forward.

The exciting thing for the Pars is the teenager still has plenty of learning to do in the position he has found himself in this term.

Andrew Tod pumps out both fists in celebration.
Andrew Tod has taken his tally for the season to nine. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Manager Neil Lennon and assistant Iain Brunskill can be heard reminding Tod of the runs to make during games.

However, the player’s game intelligence and natural instinct was clearly on show in the win over Airdrie.

He had not scored for five games after his hat-trick against Arbroath last month.

But his work for the team was still clear – and highlighted when he was named man of the match in the TV coverage of the derby triumph over Raith.

The new contract agreed with Tod and brother John during the summer is looking increasingly prescient.

Can Pars now gather momentum?

The victory over Airdrie was not only the first time this season Dunfermline have secured back-to-back league wins – it was the first time since March 2024.

That is symptomatic of the dog-eat-dog nature of the Championship.

But also indicative of how frustratingly unpredictable the Pars have been since they won the League One title in 2023.

Ironing out the inconsistencies that come with such a young team is one of Lennon’s challenges this term.

Chris Hamilton and Matty Todd are all smiles for Dunfermline as they celebrate a goal.
Dunfermline are playing with confidence after back-to-back wins. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Despite a run of four games without a win prior to the derby, the performances have been steady and satisfying – with ‘more to come’, according to the manager.

They have coped admirably with a switch away from a three-man defence to a 4-4-2, something highlighted by three consecutive clean sheets.

And the improving form of the likes of Keith Bray and Matty Todd – both excellent against Airdrie – has been a bonus for an attack that has suffered from selection issues.

A string of positive results can quickly catapult a team up the Championship.

And, with a tough away trip to Ross County next up, Dunfermline will be determined to ensure it is their time to go on a run.

Coping with injuries

There would have been huge disappointment when the squad for Airdrie was announced on Tuesday evening.

The absence of Charlie Gilmour, probably Dunfermline’s most consistently impressive player this season, was undoubtedly a blow.

His knee injury, picked up in training, will be a concern.

That his likely replacement, Alfons Amade, was also suffering the effects of a ‘dead leg’ sustained in his derby cameo was another setback.

However, the fantastic displays of stand-in skipper Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe ensured Gilmour and Amade were not missed against the Diamonds.

Keith Bray runs with the ball at his feet during Dunfermline's victory over Airdrie.
Summer signing Keith Bray has impressed in Dunfermline’s victories over Raith Rovers and Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

On this form, the Pars have four interchangeable players for that central midfield partnership.

The way that Nurudeen Abdulai has stepped up and helped the Fifers keep a hat-trick of clean sheets has also helped overcome the loss to injury of captain Kyle Benedictus.

In attack, the absence because of a head knock of Barney Stewart, himself signed to replace the injured Zak Rudden, should only be temporary.

However, with Josh Cooper also sidelined due to a double hernia, the ability of the likes of Tod, Jefferson Caceres and Chris Kane to step up to the plate has been impressive.

The hunger to make an impact of the replacements, such as Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rory MacLeod and Kane against Airdrie, hints at a depth and reliability in the squad built in the summer.

More from Football

Ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry. Image: SNS
Si Ferry makes Dundee admission after Simon Murray message
Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season's best performance - here's how…
Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kristijan Trapanovski is a changed man after Dundee United return
Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Andrew Tod and Robbie Fraser with their arms round each other.
Neil Lennon in 'more to come' vow for Dunfermline as he reveals star's trying…
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Arbroath.
Simo Valakari dismisses St Johnstone 'back to basics' theory
Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovsk
LEE WILKIE: Instant impact man and under-the-radar star step forward as key Dundee United…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Former St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko reveals thoughts on a January move abroad
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Arsenal starlet Callan Hamill opens up on 'special' St Johnstone moment
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade –…
6
Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee's win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after 'perfect' win…
5

Conversation