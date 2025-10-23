Dunfermline star Matty Todd in emotional tribute as he dedicates Airdrie performance to late grandmother

An emotional Matty Todd has dedicated his long-awaited goal for Dunfermline to his late grandmother.

The fans’ favourite overcame the heartache of Rhona Todd’s passing on Monday to make his first start of the season in the 4-0 victory away to Airdrie just over 24 hours later.

The 24-year-old showed incredible strength of character to turn in a 70-minute performance that more than hinted at a return to form for the attacking midfielder.

And he was thrilled to lap up the cheers for his assist and second-half goal as he choked back the tears for his beloved granny.

“My granny passed away on Monday morning,” said a visibly upset Todd.

“I had gone into training. I phoned my dad just asking if she was alright. He said, ‘yeah, I’m going up to see her’.

“Then, after training, I came home and I had the good news that I was starting [against Airdrie].

“And he came and said, ‘look, your granny’s passed away’. It was a tough one.

Todd: ‘That performance was for my granny’

“The manager’s been brilliant with me. And that performance was for her.”

The moving backstory made Todd’s performance against Airdrie all the more remarkable.

Playing on the left of a midfield four but with licence to attack, he brilliantly assisted Andrew Tod’s second just before half-time.

Moments after the interval, he pounced on a slack pass to roll in Dunfermline’s third from a ridiculously tight angle.

It was the first time in 2025 that Todd has found the back of the net, with his last goal coming from the penalty spot in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk on December 27 last year.

“It’s been a long couple of months, to be honest,” he added, returning to on-field concerns. “I’ve had to bide my time, work hard and just do what I do every day in training.

“I’m buzzing to be back in the team and helping contribute to a big win.

“The manager said at the end of last season that he wanted more from me in terms of numbers.

Todd: ‘I repaid the manager’

“In a couple of games I’ve come on recently, I’ve done well, I’ve impacted the game. He let me show what I can do from the start of the game and I repaid him with a goal and an assist.”

The elephant in the room through all of this is the fact that Todd was told he was free to find game-time elsewhere just a matter of weeks ago.

He was so far down the pecking order in August it was even suggested a move away could be permanent.

However, the boyhood Pars fan is thrilled he is still at the club he loves battling for his place in the team.

“Obviously, it’s been tough on a personal note, with things going on at home and stuff as well,” he said in the wake of the victory over Airdrie.

“But I’ve been working hard on the training pitch every day, just keeping myself to myself, keeping my head down and doing what I know I’m good at – and showing that to the manager every day.

“There were a few bits and bobs here and there [regarding a move away], but nothing concrete or anything.

“I love the club. It’s my club, Dunfermline, so I’m buzzing to be here and still playing my part. I’ve still got to do a job when I get the opportunity.

“I’m not the type to just sack it off or anything like that. I’m delighted to be back. I just need to kick on again now.”