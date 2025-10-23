Dunfermline star Matty Todd in emotional tribute as he dedicates Airdrie performance to late grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline star Matty Todd in emotional tribute as he dedicates Airdrie performance to late grandmother

The 24-year-old scored his first goal of 2025 in Tuesday night's 4-0 victory.

Matty Todd points a finger after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic against Airdrie.
Matty Todd overcame personal heartache to return to form for Dunfermline in the win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

An emotional Matty Todd has dedicated his long-awaited goal for Dunfermline to his late grandmother.

The fans’ favourite overcame the heartache of Rhona Todd’s passing on Monday to make his first start of the season in the 4-0 victory away to Airdrie just over 24 hours later.

The 24-year-old showed incredible strength of character to turn in a 70-minute performance that more than hinted at a return to form for the attacking midfielder.

And he was thrilled to lap up the cheers for his assist and second-half goal as he choked back the tears for his beloved granny.

Matty Todd looks up with the ball at his feet during Dunfermline's victory over Airdrie.
Matty Todd impressed just over 24 hours after the passing of his granny. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“My granny passed away on Monday morning,” said a visibly upset Todd.

“I had gone into training. I phoned my dad just asking if she was alright. He said, ‘yeah, I’m going up to see her’.

“Then, after training, I came home and I had the good news that I was starting [against Airdrie].

“And he came and said, ‘look, your granny’s passed away’. It was a tough one.

Todd: ‘That performance was for my granny’

“The manager’s been brilliant with me. And that performance was for her.”

The moving backstory made Todd’s performance against Airdrie all the more remarkable.

Playing on the left of a midfield four but with licence to attack, he brilliantly assisted Andrew Tod’s second just before half-time.

Moments after the interval, he pounced on a slack pass to roll in Dunfermline’s third from a ridiculously tight angle.

Chris Hamilton and Dunfermline team-mate Matty Todd wrap their arms around each other and smile.
Matty Todd has scored for Dunfermline for the first time since December 2024. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was the first time in 2025 that Todd has found the back of the net, with his last goal coming from the penalty spot in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk on December 27 last year.

“It’s been a long couple of months, to be honest,” he added, returning to on-field concerns. “I’ve had to bide my time, work hard and just do what I do every day in training.

“I’m buzzing to be back in the team and helping contribute to a big win.

“The manager said at the end of last season that he wanted more from me in terms of numbers.

Todd: ‘I repaid the manager’

“In a couple of games I’ve come on recently, I’ve done well, I’ve impacted the game. He let me show what I can do from the start of the game and I repaid him with a goal and an assist.”

The elephant in the room through all of this is the fact that Todd was told he was free to find game-time elsewhere just a matter of weeks ago.

He was so far down the pecking order in August it was even suggested a move away could be permanent.

However, the boyhood Pars fan is thrilled he is still at the club he loves battling for his place in the team.

Matty Todd set up Andrew Tod (centre) for Dunfermline’s second goal against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Obviously, it’s been tough on a personal note, with things going on at home and stuff as well,” he said in the wake of the victory over Airdrie.

“But I’ve been working hard on the training pitch every day, just keeping myself to myself, keeping my head down and doing what I know I’m good at – and showing that to the manager every day.

“There were a few bits and bobs here and there [regarding a move away], but nothing concrete or anything.

“I love the club. It’s my club, Dunfermline, so I’m buzzing to be here and still playing my part. I’ve still got to do a job when I get the opportunity.

“I’m not the type to just sack it off or anything like that. I’m delighted to be back. I just need to kick on again now.”

