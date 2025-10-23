Treatment plan revealed for Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus as decision made on surgery

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus could be back in action in just six weeks after being told he does not need surgery.

The 33-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle last month.

Initial scans showed serious damage to the muscle and the former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender was sent to London to consult with a specialist.

Manager Neil Lennon said after the Fife derby triumph over Raith that his skipper could need an operation to speed his recovery.

However, Courier Sport has learned that Benedictus has instead had an injection into the affected area.

The PRP treatment (platelet-rich plasma) uses a ‘concentration of the patient’s own blood platelets’ in an effort to ‘stimulate the body’s natural healing process’.

The procedure is seen as a less-invasive alternative to surgery.

Benedictus hopeful treatment goes to plan

If the rehabilitation goes according to plan, with further injections expected, it is hoped that Benedictus could be back playing for Dunfermline around the start of December.

The centre-half is the most-experienced figure in the Fifers’ youthful squad and had kicked off the new season in impressive form at the heart of a back three.

His absence has resulted in Lennon switching to a four-man defence, with the formation in use for back-to-back victories over Airdrie and Raith Rovers, as well as for three consecutive clean sheets.

That record will be put the test with Saturday’s away trip to face Ross County in Dingwall.