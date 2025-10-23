Treatment plan revealed for Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus as decision made on surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treatment plan revealed for Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus as decision made on surgery

The ex-Dundee and Raith Rovers defender picked up a serious hamstring injury last month.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus squints into the sun.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus could be back in action in just six weeks after being told he does not need surgery.

The 33-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle last month.

Initial scans showed serious damage to the muscle and the former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender was sent to London to consult with a specialist.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus puts his head on the ball as Hearts striker Elton Kabangu kicks his foot up high.
Kyle Benedictus started the season in impressive form for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Manager Neil Lennon said after the Fife derby triumph over Raith that his skipper could need an operation to speed his recovery.

However, Courier Sport has learned that Benedictus has instead had an injection into the affected area.

The PRP treatment (platelet-rich plasma) uses a ‘concentration of the patient’s own blood platelets’ in an effort to ‘stimulate the body’s natural healing process’.

The procedure is seen as a less-invasive alternative to surgery.

Benedictus hopeful treatment goes to plan

If the rehabilitation goes according to plan, with further injections expected, it is hoped that Benedictus could be back playing for Dunfermline around the start of December.

The centre-half is the most-experienced figure in the Fifers’ youthful squad and had kicked off the new season in impressive form at the heart of a back three.

His absence has resulted in Lennon switching to a four-man defence, with the formation in use for back-to-back victories over Airdrie and Raith Rovers, as well as for three consecutive clean sheets.

That record will be put the test with Saturday’s away trip to face Ross County in Dingwall.

