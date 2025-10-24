What Neil Lennon wants next to propel Dunfermline Athletic up the Championship table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Neil Lennon wants next to propel Dunfermline Athletic up the Championship table

The Fifers are seeking to build on consecutive wins over Raith Rovers and Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has challenged Dunfermline to piece together a run of results that can propel them up the Championship table.

The Pars leapfrogged over rivals Raith Rovers with Tuesday night’s impressive 4-0 hammering of Airdrie.

Remarkably, it is the first time in 19 months they have managed consecutive league victories.

Lennon acknowledges they have a huge task on their hands to turn that double into a hat-trick away to Ross County on Saturday.

Robbie Fraser and Andrew Tod hug Dunfermline Athletic team-mate Matty Todd in celebration.
Dunfermline are celebrating back-to-back wins for the first time in 19 months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, he is desperate to see his youthful side now ‘kick on’.

“You know what this league is like,” he said. “You get on a run and anything can happen.

“Some clubs have had good form recently and you can see it propels you up the table.

“So, I’m hoping that happens with us now.  We’ve had our little mini bad run. I’m hoping we can kick on now.

Lennon: ‘Monkey off our backs’

“That is the first back-to-back wins since March last year. So, we’re delighted with that. I was glad to get that record out of the way or monkey off our backs.

“So, we build and we’re looking forward to it.”

After going four matches without a win – including three straight losses – Dunfermline exuded confidence once they got their noses in front against both Raith and Airdrie.

However, Lennon is determined to ensure the Pars, who drew 2-2 with County at home in August, keep their feet on the ground.

Dunfermline attacker Jefferson Caceres has his shirt pulled by a Ross County opponent.
Dunfermline drew 2-2 with Ross County when they played at East End Park in August. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“They’ve got a whole load of humility,” he added of his squad. “They’re a really good bunch. They don’t get carried away with anything. They’re pretty much on the level.

“We’ve got good boys in there, like [Chris] Hamilton and Tash [Oakley-Boothe], who are really good in the dressing room with the young ones.

“Nobody’s getting carried away.

“It’s nice to win the games. I always tell them winning games is hard, and they worked really hard on Tuesday night and got what they deserved.”

Conversation