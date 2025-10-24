What Neil Lennon wants next to propel Dunfermline Athletic up the Championship table

Neil Lennon has challenged Dunfermline to piece together a run of results that can propel them up the Championship table.

The Pars leapfrogged over rivals Raith Rovers with Tuesday night’s impressive 4-0 hammering of Airdrie.

Remarkably, it is the first time in 19 months they have managed consecutive league victories.

Lennon acknowledges they have a huge task on their hands to turn that double into a hat-trick away to Ross County on Saturday.

However, he is desperate to see his youthful side now ‘kick on’.

“You know what this league is like,” he said. “You get on a run and anything can happen.

“Some clubs have had good form recently and you can see it propels you up the table.

“So, I’m hoping that happens with us now. We’ve had our little mini bad run. I’m hoping we can kick on now.

Lennon: ‘Monkey off our backs’

“That is the first back-to-back wins since March last year. So, we’re delighted with that. I was glad to get that record out of the way or monkey off our backs.

“So, we build and we’re looking forward to it.”

After going four matches without a win – including three straight losses – Dunfermline exuded confidence once they got their noses in front against both Raith and Airdrie.

However, Lennon is determined to ensure the Pars, who drew 2-2 with County at home in August, keep their feet on the ground.

“They’ve got a whole load of humility,” he added of his squad. “They’re a really good bunch. They don’t get carried away with anything. They’re pretty much on the level.

“We’ve got good boys in there, like [Chris] Hamilton and Tash [Oakley-Boothe], who are really good in the dressing room with the young ones.

“Nobody’s getting carried away.

“It’s nice to win the games. I always tell them winning games is hard, and they worked really hard on Tuesday night and got what they deserved.”