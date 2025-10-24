Neil Lennon makes Ross County prediction as Dunfermline prepare for clash with Tony Docherty’s side

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has backed Ross County to be ‘there or thereabouts’ at the top of the Championship come the end of the season.

The Staggies have won just one of 11 league games so far and currently sit second from bottom in the table.

Having been relegated from the Premiership last term, the Highlanders were expected to be pushing for the title and promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

However, with just eight points from a possible 33, they are currently nine points adrift of a play-off berth.

Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty replaced Don Cowie at the start of September, and they managed their first league win with a 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers three weeks ago.

However, they have since drawn with St Johnstone and lost to Partick Thistle in successive away games.

“It is a tough game,” insisted Lennon, whose side drew 2-2 with the Staggies in August.

“I know maybe County’s results haven’t been what everyone’s expected, but they’ve got quality in their team and they are at home.

“They’ve got a new manager in who’s trying to put his own stamp on the team.

Lennon: County ‘a really tough game’

“So, it’s a really tough game away from home – probably one of the toughest you could get in a division really.

“What I mean by that is they’re a Premiership team who’ve come down and they are stacked full of quality.”

Hoping to build on Tuesday’s 4-0 hammering of Airdrie, Lennon added: “They’ll be hurting at the minute, because they’ve maybe not been as consistent as what many people thought.

“Tony will want to improve results, which he had done up until the weekend. So, we’re not under any illusion.

“I think they’ll be there or thereabouts once they find a level of consistency. Absolutely, I think they can be up there challenging.”