Nurudeen Abdulai discusses his impact at Dunfermline and World Cup dream with Ghana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Nurudeen Abdulai discusses his impact at Dunfermline and World Cup dream with Ghana

The defender has helped keep a hat-trick of clean sheets in his three starts for the Pars.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Nurudeen Abdulai claps the Pars fans after the win over Airdrie.
Dunfermline defender Nurudeen Abdulai is eyeing a World Cup call-up from Ghana. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Nurudeen Abdulai is convinced Dunfermline can help him fulfil his burning ambition of a dream World Cup call-up.

The defender has impressed since making his debut earlier this month and has helped the Pars to a hat-trick of consecutive clean sheets in his three appearances.

Following a slow start, the 21-year-old is settling into life in Scottish football after making his eye-catching switch from Medeama SC in Ghana.

When he was playing in his homeland, Abdulai was on the fringes of the Ghana national side and was involved in three squads two seasons ago.

Nurudeen Abdulai in action for Dunfermline as he runs with the ball at his feet.
Nurudeen Abdulai has impressed in his three appearances so far for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, with his country having confirmed their place at next year’s finals in North America, he is now determined to use Dunfermline as a springboard into the tournament thoughts of Black Stars boss Otto Addo.

“Playing for Dunfermline is a big platform for me,” said Abdulai. “My country can always call me at any time.

“Now I am here, I need to improve more, so that I can get called up for the World Cup.

“The national manager knows I am still here because in Ghana they watch a lot of Spanish football, a lot of English football and they also watch Scottish football as well.

“When I was in Ghana I was watching Scottish football, so they know I am here and they know I am in a good team too.

Abdulai: ‘I can get Ghana call-up’ at DAFC

“I know people watched me in last Friday night’s game [against Raith Rovers] as I had a lot of messages.”

He went on: “I am very happy that my country has qualified for the World Cup and it is a big thing for me.

“And when I perform well here, I think I will get a call up to the World Cup.

“It has brought me a lot of motivation to perform well and, when I do that, I will get a call up from my national team.”

After being afforded time to get used to his new surroundings, Abdulai appears to have adapted well to life in Scotland and the rigours of Championship football.

Nurudeen Abdulai has the ball at his left foot during his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Nurudeen Abdulai made his Dunfermline debut in the goalless draw with Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Playing alongside Scotland U/21s defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen at the heart of the Dunfermline defence, his positional sense, speed and willingness to be physical have stood out.

“I was ready for my debut,” he added ahead of the trip to face Ross County. “But, as a player, when you go to a new team, you have to sit and study the game before you come in and make an impact.

“I feel I have made an impact and I am happy with my performances.

“I’ve played three games now and three clean sheets. I’m very happy for that because as a defender you need to do that.

“It’s not just because of me. We are working hard on that and it’s the entire team.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a warm-up.
When Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin could be back for Raith Rovers - as…
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov bullet that could have made…
Can Dundee build on their heroics against Celtic?
Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making
Bert Esselink celebrates a headed goal against Aberdeen
Why set pieces could define Dundee United v St Mirren showdown
Ross County boss Tony Docherty stands on the touchline with his arms outstretched.
Neil Lennon makes Ross County prediction as Dunfermline prepare for clash with Tony Docherty's…
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley hails Dundee 'standards setter' as star returns to first-team action
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
What Neil Lennon wants next to propel Dunfermline Athletic up the Championship table
Dundee United majority shareholder Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren sends Dundee United January transfer window message
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
15
A close-up picture of Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence

Conversation