Nurudeen Abdulai discusses his impact at Dunfermline and World Cup dream with Ghana

Nurudeen Abdulai is convinced Dunfermline can help him fulfil his burning ambition of a dream World Cup call-up.

The defender has impressed since making his debut earlier this month and has helped the Pars to a hat-trick of consecutive clean sheets in his three appearances.

Following a slow start, the 21-year-old is settling into life in Scottish football after making his eye-catching switch from Medeama SC in Ghana.

When he was playing in his homeland, Abdulai was on the fringes of the Ghana national side and was involved in three squads two seasons ago.

And, with his country having confirmed their place at next year’s finals in North America, he is now determined to use Dunfermline as a springboard into the tournament thoughts of Black Stars boss Otto Addo.

“Playing for Dunfermline is a big platform for me,” said Abdulai. “My country can always call me at any time.

“Now I am here, I need to improve more, so that I can get called up for the World Cup.

“The national manager knows I am still here because in Ghana they watch a lot of Spanish football, a lot of English football and they also watch Scottish football as well.

“When I was in Ghana I was watching Scottish football, so they know I am here and they know I am in a good team too.

Abdulai: ‘I can get Ghana call-up’ at DAFC

“I know people watched me in last Friday night’s game [against Raith Rovers] as I had a lot of messages.”

He went on: “I am very happy that my country has qualified for the World Cup and it is a big thing for me.

“And when I perform well here, I think I will get a call up to the World Cup.

“It has brought me a lot of motivation to perform well and, when I do that, I will get a call up from my national team.”

After being afforded time to get used to his new surroundings, Abdulai appears to have adapted well to life in Scotland and the rigours of Championship football.

Playing alongside Scotland U/21s defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen at the heart of the Dunfermline defence, his positional sense, speed and willingness to be physical have stood out.

“I was ready for my debut,” he added ahead of the trip to face Ross County. “But, as a player, when you go to a new team, you have to sit and study the game before you come in and make an impact.

“I feel I have made an impact and I am happy with my performances.

“I’ve played three games now and three clean sheets. I’m very happy for that because as a defender you need to do that.

“It’s not just because of me. We are working hard on that and it’s the entire team.”