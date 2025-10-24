When Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin could be back for Raith Rovers – as Barry Robson updates injury news

Raith Rovers are to send Lewis Vaughan for a second opinion on his hamstring injury.

But manager Barry Robson remains optimistic the fans’ favourite could be back in training ‘within the next week or two’.

Vaughan has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie five weeks ago.

And, with Rovers having scored in only one of the four games played since, drawing a blank in the last three matches in a row, his absence has been keenly felt.

However, Robson admits the 29-year-old is still some way away from making his comeback.

Vaughan’s unavailability has been exacerbated by the injury also sustained by fellow attacker Richard Chin.

The Malaysia internationalist picked up a knee problem after scoring in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath late last month.

Robson has confirmed the 23-year-old will not need surgery after meeting with a specialist.

However, his ligament damage will still keep the former Charlton Athletic player out of action for at least the next two months.

Robson: Vaughan and Chin ‘important players’

“We are without Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan, which is hard for us,” said Robson ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

“Chinny’s going to be a while and we’re still waiting on Vonny; he’s going to see another specialist.

“So, they’re two players that we will miss. And they’re two important players for us.

“They are hard to replace, but it’s up to the other guys to step up and score some goals.”

He added: “Richard’s not going to get an operation, but he’ll be eight to ten weeks, probably, with his knee.

“I think it’s one of the other ligaments close to the cruciate that was just overstretched.

“It’s not got a tear in it, so he doesn’t need an operation or anything like that. It’s just strength and rehab.

“And with Vonny’s hamstring, he’s getting some treatment just now from a specialist, and hopefully within the next week or two we could have him back training.

“That’s the hope for us at the minute.”