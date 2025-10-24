When Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin could be back for Raith Rovers – as Barry Robson updates injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin could be back for Raith Rovers – as Barry Robson updates injury news

The Stark's Park boss has been speaking to Courier Sport ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a warm-up.
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are to send Lewis Vaughan for a second opinion on his hamstring injury.

But manager Barry Robson remains optimistic the fans’ favourite could be back in training ‘within the next week or two’.

Vaughan has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie five weeks ago.

And, with Rovers having scored in only one of the four games played since, drawing a blank in the last three matches in a row, his absence has been keenly felt.

However, Robson admits the 29-year-old is still some way away from making his comeback.

Lewis Vaughan is lifted in the air as Raith Rovers players celebrate his goal against Dunfermline Athletic in August.
Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan's clinching goal in their Fife derby win over Dunfermline back in August. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Vaughan’s unavailability has been exacerbated by the injury also sustained by fellow attacker Richard Chin.

The Malaysia internationalist picked up a knee problem after scoring in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath late last month.

Robson has confirmed the 23-year-old will not need surgery after meeting with a specialist.

However, his ligament damage will still keep the former Charlton Athletic player out of action for at least the next two months.

Robson: Vaughan and Chin ‘important players’

“We are without Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan, which is hard for us,” said Robson ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

“Chinny’s going to be a while and we’re still waiting on Vonny; he’s going to see another specialist.

“So, they’re two players that we will miss. And they’re two important players for us.

“They are hard to replace, but it’s up to the other guys to step up and score some goals.”

Richard Chin shakes hands with Paul McMullan as he is substituted on for Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin (right) has made a significant impact with Raith Rovers since joining in the summer. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

He added: “Richard’s not going to get an operation, but he’ll be eight to ten weeks, probably, with his knee.

“I think it’s one of the other ligaments close to the cruciate that was just overstretched.

“It’s not got a tear in it, so he doesn’t need an operation or anything like that. It’s just strength and rehab.

“And with Vonny’s hamstring, he’s getting some treatment just now from a specialist, and hopefully within the next week or two we could have him back training.

“That’s the hope for us at the minute.”

Conversation