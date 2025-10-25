Barry Robson cites Liverpool as he plots Raith Rovers recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson cites Liverpool as he plots Raith Rovers recovery

The Stark's Park side are bidding to bounce back from three consecutive defeats.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has seen his side lose their last three games. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has cited Liverpool’s recent struggles as he bids to help spark a turnaround in fortunes at Raith Rovers.

Raith’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Dunfermline last time out was their third loss in a row.

From second in the Championship a month ago, they now find themselves sitting in sixth place.

The form has been met with grumblings of discontent from supporters, with Robson, his tactics and team selections the focus of some fans’ growing attention.

However, admitting that the pressure is what football managers ‘sign up for’, the ex-Aberdeen boss is convinced Rovers can pull through their ‘little period’.

Barry Robson shouts instructions from the Raith Rovers dugout.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson was unhappy with his side’s performance in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“What is a rocky period?” Robson asked of Raith’s current run. “Do you go and win every single game every week? There’s not a lot of teams that can do that anywhere.

“Even if I look at Liverpool, they lost four in a row. So, it is difficult to win games, especially in this division.

“But we’ve proved that we can do it.

“Our focus is on just doing the basics well, keep working and trying to enjoy playing football. And, when you do that, you can win games.

“We’ve worked really hard as a group and we’ve got a real good set of boys in there. And you can see it in the games; you can see that they’re really working.

Raith ‘can go again’

“Sometimes in football you go through that little period and that’s where we’re at just now.

“But that little goal or someone can spark us, and we can go again.”

Raith lost five of Robson’s first eight league matches in charge following his arrival as Neill Collins’ replacement in late December last year.

However, a subsequent unbeaten run of ten games hauled them to within a whisker of a play-off place on a dramatic final day in May.

They stretched that league sequence to 13 matches without loss at the start of this season.

Lewis Vaughan raises two clenched fists in the air in celebration for Raith Rovers.
Striker Lewis Vaughan has been missing for Raith Rovers because of injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

After just one defeat in their opening five Championship outings, though, they have since won just once in six games.

A lack of options in attack, where Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin are injured and Callum Smith is only just back from 11 months out, is one mitigating factor.

But Robson has vowed to find answers to their current travails as they prepare to host Partick Thistle.

“Listen, there’s lots of reasons,” he added when addressing the current run. “You lose a wee bit of confidence as well sometimes.

Robson: ‘Nothing’s ever smooth’

“But this is what happens in football, nothing’s ever smooth.

“Wherever I’ve been – when I’ve played or I’ve coached or I’ve managed – you always have times when your team is probably not at its best in terms of performance, when it’s not fully functioning.

“That’s why you need to just make sure that you win that first header, play that first pass better.

“And make sure you concentrate on the little, basic details, and hopefully make sure that we go and win a game.”

