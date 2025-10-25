Barry Robson cites Liverpool as he plots Raith Rovers recovery

Barry Robson has cited Liverpool’s recent struggles as he bids to help spark a turnaround in fortunes at Raith Rovers.

Raith’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Dunfermline last time out was their third loss in a row.

From second in the Championship a month ago, they now find themselves sitting in sixth place.

The form has been met with grumblings of discontent from supporters, with Robson, his tactics and team selections the focus of some fans’ growing attention.

However, admitting that the pressure is what football managers ‘sign up for’, the ex-Aberdeen boss is convinced Rovers can pull through their ‘little period’.

“What is a rocky period?” Robson asked of Raith’s current run. “Do you go and win every single game every week? There’s not a lot of teams that can do that anywhere.

“Even if I look at Liverpool, they lost four in a row. So, it is difficult to win games, especially in this division.

“But we’ve proved that we can do it.

“Our focus is on just doing the basics well, keep working and trying to enjoy playing football. And, when you do that, you can win games.

“We’ve worked really hard as a group and we’ve got a real good set of boys in there. And you can see it in the games; you can see that they’re really working.

Raith ‘can go again’

“Sometimes in football you go through that little period and that’s where we’re at just now.

“But that little goal or someone can spark us, and we can go again.”

Raith lost five of Robson’s first eight league matches in charge following his arrival as Neill Collins’ replacement in late December last year.

However, a subsequent unbeaten run of ten games hauled them to within a whisker of a play-off place on a dramatic final day in May.

They stretched that league sequence to 13 matches without loss at the start of this season.

After just one defeat in their opening five Championship outings, though, they have since won just once in six games.

A lack of options in attack, where Lewis Vaughan and Richard Chin are injured and Callum Smith is only just back from 11 months out, is one mitigating factor.

But Robson has vowed to find answers to their current travails as they prepare to host Partick Thistle.

“Listen, there’s lots of reasons,” he added when addressing the current run. “You lose a wee bit of confidence as well sometimes.

Robson: ‘Nothing’s ever smooth’

“But this is what happens in football, nothing’s ever smooth.

“Wherever I’ve been – when I’ve played or I’ve coached or I’ve managed – you always have times when your team is probably not at its best in terms of performance, when it’s not fully functioning.

“That’s why you need to just make sure that you win that first header, play that first pass better.

“And make sure you concentrate on the little, basic details, and hopefully make sure that we go and win a game.”