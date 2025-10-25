Why Barry Robson was not concerned as Raith Rovers end losing streak with win against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Why Barry Robson was not concerned as Raith Rovers end losing streak with win against Partick Thistle

The Stark's Park side ran out 2-0 winners with goals from Dylan Easton and Paul Hanlon.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal against Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers are celebrating again following victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits it was pleasing to hear the Raith Rovers fans cheering again as his side arrested a three-game losing streak with a deserved win over Partick Thistle.

Following back-to-back defeats against Ross County, Ayr United and rivals Dunfermline, there were grumblings of discontent from the Stark’s Park fans.

A run of just one win in six games had seen the Kirkcaldy men drop from second in the Championship table only four weeks ago to sixth prior to the game.

However, Robson was always confident his side would be able to rediscover their form.

Barry Robson claps his hands after Raith Rovers' victory over Patrick Thistle.
Barry Robson was full of praise for ‘excellent’ Raith Rovers after their win over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And they were loudly clapped off at the end after second-half goals from Dylan Easton and Paul Hanlon ended Thistle’s previous ten-game unbeaten run.

Football doesn’t guarantee you anything,” said Robson. “In those games [we lost], especially in one of them, we probably deserved to come away with something more out of them. Sometimes in football, that is tough.

“But what you’ve got to do is you can’t complain and you can’t moan about it.

“You’ve got to stick together, you’ve got to fight and you’ve got to make sure you come out and perform.

“They did that today against a really good side.

Robson: ‘That’s pleasing’

“I wasn’t concerned because I trust my players. I think we’ve got some good footballers – and I think we’ve got some good players to come back as well.

“In a season we’re going to have ups and downs. We’ve got to just try and keep as consistent as we can. The longer a season goes on, we try to get stronger.

“It was important to get the points on the board today. It was good to see the fans cheering. That’s pleasing.”

A sweeping move involving Paul McMullan and Jack Hamilton’s lay-off allowed Scott Brown to feed Easton on the left nine minutes after the break.

He cut inside onto his right foot and deceived Thistle keeper Josh Clarke with a strike that found the net.

Dylan Easton gives the Raith Rovers fans the thumbs up.
Dylan Easton scored for the first time in seven games for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Just 12 minutes later, Raith doubled their advantage.

Josh Mullin’s corner from the right was flicked on at the near post by Darragh O’Connor and Hanlon reacted well to steer his volley home.

After that, it was a case of Rovers holding what they had and staying strong to keep a first clean sheet in four matches.

“There are periods, especially against teams in this league, where you can lose a couple of games,” added Robson, whose side go back into fifth.

Robson: Raith were ‘excellent’

“We had some really tough games and then we had a team [Thistle] that’s joint top today. But I thought the boys were excellent.

“In the second-half, we started the game really well again and we got our goals.

“After that, we were smart. We just said, ‘what can you do now? We’ve got our goals’. We said, ‘go and try and break us down for the last 10, 15 minutes’.

“I thought we did that well.”

More from Football

Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash
Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
'Real opportunity' missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at…
Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton 'exam day' with flying…
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Barry Robson cites Liverpool as he plots Raith Rovers recovery
2
Morgan Boyes in action at Arbroath.
Morgan Boyes lifts lid on Cappielow factor St Johnstone need to overcome to beat…
2
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
How Bert Esselink is risking wife's wrath for Dundee United cause
Paul Digby at Dundee's Gardyne training ground. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Paul Digby lifts lid on 'big decision' to join Dundee, family support and how…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals lesson he tries to learn from Sir Alex…

Conversation