Why Barry Robson was not concerned as Raith Rovers end losing streak with win against Partick Thistle

Barry Robson admits it was pleasing to hear the Raith Rovers fans cheering again as his side arrested a three-game losing streak with a deserved win over Partick Thistle.

Following back-to-back defeats against Ross County, Ayr United and rivals Dunfermline, there were grumblings of discontent from the Stark’s Park fans.

A run of just one win in six games had seen the Kirkcaldy men drop from second in the Championship table only four weeks ago to sixth prior to the game.

However, Robson was always confident his side would be able to rediscover their form.

And they were loudly clapped off at the end after second-half goals from Dylan Easton and Paul Hanlon ended Thistle’s previous ten-game unbeaten run.

“Football doesn’t guarantee you anything,” said Robson. “In those games [we lost], especially in one of them, we probably deserved to come away with something more out of them. Sometimes in football, that is tough.

“But what you’ve got to do is you can’t complain and you can’t moan about it.

“You’ve got to stick together, you’ve got to fight and you’ve got to make sure you come out and perform.

“They did that today against a really good side.

Robson: ‘That’s pleasing’

“I wasn’t concerned because I trust my players. I think we’ve got some good footballers – and I think we’ve got some good players to come back as well.

“In a season we’re going to have ups and downs. We’ve got to just try and keep as consistent as we can. The longer a season goes on, we try to get stronger.

“It was important to get the points on the board today. It was good to see the fans cheering. That’s pleasing.”

A sweeping move involving Paul McMullan and Jack Hamilton’s lay-off allowed Scott Brown to feed Easton on the left nine minutes after the break.

He cut inside onto his right foot and deceived Thistle keeper Josh Clarke with a strike that found the net.

Just 12 minutes later, Raith doubled their advantage.

Josh Mullin’s corner from the right was flicked on at the near post by Darragh O’Connor and Hanlon reacted well to steer his volley home.

After that, it was a case of Rovers holding what they had and staying strong to keep a first clean sheet in four matches.

“There are periods, especially against teams in this league, where you can lose a couple of games,” added Robson, whose side go back into fifth.

Robson: Raith were ‘excellent’

“We had some really tough games and then we had a team [Thistle] that’s joint top today. But I thought the boys were excellent.

“In the second-half, we started the game really well again and we got our goals.

“After that, we were smart. We just said, ‘what can you do now? We’ve got our goals’. We said, ‘go and try and break us down for the last 10, 15 minutes’.

“I thought we did that well.”