Neil Lennon ‘apoplectic’ over referee ‘incompetence’ in Dunfermline’s defeat to Ross County

The Pars boss claimed whistler Duncan Nicholson was 'completely out of his depth'.

By Reporter
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon points and shouts angrily.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon was left 'apoplectic' after Dunfermline's defeat to Ross County. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

An ‘apoplectic’ NeilLennon has blasted referee Duncan Nicolson and ‘incompetent’ officiating in Dunfermline’s 3-2 defeat to Ross County.

Whistler Nicolson and his assistants came under fire from the angry Pars manager in the wake of the narrow loss in Dingwall.

Lennon claims the handling of incidents in two of the Staggies’ goals ‘cost’ the Fifers the game.

He has hit out at Nicolson‘s failure to see a pull on defender Nurudeen Abdulai in the build-up to County’s opening goal.

The officials then missed what Lennon has described as a ‘forearm smash’ from Declan Gallagher on Matty Todd – and awarded the Staggies a free-kick he claims they should not have had – in the play prior to the hosts’ winning goal.

Duncan Nicolson, the referee for Dunfermline's defeat to Ross County.
Referee Duncan Nicolson was the source of Neil Lennon’s ire after Dunfermline’s defeat to Ross County. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Lennon also revealed that one of the assistant referees allegedly made ‘disparaging comments’ towards one of the Dunfermline backroom team, leading Lennon to go to the referee’s room after the full-time whistle.

He insists the Fifers will be making an official complaint to the Scottish FA over what he said was ‘totally unacceptable’ conduct.

And, with previous approaches having been made to the governing body over decisions made by refereeing teams in previous games this season, including Nicolson, Lennon says he has ‘had enough’.

“Where do you want me to start?” he said to reporters after the game before mentioning the officials. “Well, I think that’s the only thing we’ll be talking about for half an hour. Honestly.

“It was a really good game of football, ruined by a guy who is just totally out of his depth.

Lennon ‘angry’

“The first goal, there’s a clear foul or Nuri (Abdulai). He’s had his shirt pulled as he’s trying to clear it. Like, Jordan White’s got a grip of him as he’s clearing it.

“The third goal they get a free-kick where Jerry [Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen] clearly wins the ball.

Matty Toddy gets a forearm in the face from Declan Gallagher when he’s nowhere near the ball, he’s just running through. He doesn’t need to do it but he does it and it’s as clear as day.

“The linesman, why he doesn’t see it? Everyone else in the crowd saw it, apart from the most important people.

“So, yes, I’m angry. I’ve never seen a performance like that in a long, long time.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chlokoa-Mullen bends over with his hands on his knees.
A free-kick awarded for an apparent foul by Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen led to Ross County’s winning goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

“Then, I’ve had to go into his room to get an explanation of his assistant’s disparaging comments to one of my staff.

“It’s totally unprofessional and totally unacceptable. He’s apologised for it but we will be reporting this.

“This is the guy who didn’t see the shirt pull on Chris Kane a yard out from goal [against Partick Thistle]. It’s not good enough.

“We’re trying to teach these boys how to play the game the right way and within the rules of the game.

“But when you get refereeing decisions as bad as that, consistently – to be honest with you, I don’t think Tony [Docherty, County manager] was happy with his performance either – then we’ve got a problem.

Lennon: ‘It cost us the game’

“I don’t like blaming referees, I really don’t. But today that guy was well off it – and it cost us the game, it cost us two goals.

“There’s no way that’s a free-kick for Ross County. Yes, we could have dealt with it better, but it should never have got to that because 30 seconds earlier Matty Todd gets a forearm smash in the face.

“So, where’s the fairness for us, where’s the fairness for my club and my team?

“Like I say, I don’t like banging on about referees. But I’m apoplectic about this guy. Honestly, I’ve had enough.”

When asked how far he would take his protests, Lennon added: “As far as I can, because I’m not accepting that. I’m not accepting that as the manager of this club and I shouldn’t accept it on behalf of my players or the supporters who have travelled a long way.

Referee Duncan Nicolson writes in his notepad.
Dunfermline sought answers from the Scottish FA after Duncan Nicolson’s display against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group,

“It’s just not good enough.

“The pitch is beautiful, it was a really good game of football. But it’s been marred by a guy who can’t get the big decisions right, consistently.

“He’s cost us two goals today. What do we do?

“The [County] game is gone, isn’t it? There’s nothing we can do about it.

“But they were massive decisions. I could write a list now of big decisions costing us. We could have far more points on the board but for incompetence, if you want to call it that.

“It’s not bias, it’s incompetence.”

