Where did Raith Rovers get it right again in vital victory over Partick Thistle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Where did Raith Rovers get it right again in vital victory over Partick Thistle?

The Stark's Park outfit ended a three-game losing streak with their 2-0 win.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton raises one clenched fist in the air in celebration.
Dylan Easton sent Raith Rovers on their way to a crucial victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers arrested their recent slump in form with a deserved 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Dylan Easton and Paul Hanlon capitalised on an improved performance from the Stark’s Park men as they put an end to a three-game losing streak.

Despite a late rally from Thistle, who were joint top of the table and on a ten-game unbeaten run going into the game, Raith held out comfortably for the three points.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action as Rovers jumped back above Dunfermline into fifth in the Championship table.

Paul Hanlon connects with the ball with his right leg to send it towards goal for Raith Rovers' second goal against Partick Thistle.
Paul Hanlon (second from left) nets Raith Rovers’ second goal in their win over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

A vital victory

No-one at Raith would have publicly acknowledged as much but this was a crucially important match given recent form.

Defeat to Ross County may have been unfortunate but the display that came after against Ayr United was lacklustre and entirely devoid of positives.

When that was followed up by a Fife derby loss to Dunfermline, alarm bells were ringing.

Managers are always the subject of fans’ ire when things start to go wrong and Barry Robson was getting it in the neck.

Rovers players huddle together as they celebrate a goal.
Raith Rovers are celebrating again following victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

A fourth defeat would have built that discontent to a concerning level.

Instead, this was a performance more like Rovers during his tutelage.

In a strong wind, it was not too pleasing on the eye, at times – but it was effective.

The only thing that really mattered on the day was the victory, and the supporters’ cheers at the end of the game would have been music to the ears of Robson and his players.

Clean sheet to celebrate

Raith built their early-season form on a strong defence. In the first eight league games they managed to keep five clean sheets.

It was the best opening to a campaign defensively since 2010/11.

However, all of a sudden, that rearguard solidity appeared to fall off a cliff.

They conceded two goals in each of the three consecutive defeats and another two in the previous loss to St Johnstone last month.

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton stretches out his right leg towards the ball as he tackles a Partick player.
Dylan Easton (left) helped Raith Rovers defend from the front against Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

In each of those defeats, they also failed to score at the other end.

Partick, on the other hand, came into the Stark’s Park encounter as the second-top scorers in the division, with an average of 1.5 goals per game.

So, for Rovers to keep the Jags at bay was key to their success in ending their visitors’ impressive unbeaten run.

Having done so with a back four, rather than the largely preferred three-man defence, it will be interesting to see what Robson does next.

Easton promise

Easton was Raith’s talismanic go-to man at the start of the season.

The 31-year-old, fresh from signing a new deal in the summer, kicked off the campaign with a double over Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup.

And, with a hat-trick against Inverness Caley Thistle, also in the cup, he then netted four times in the first five Championship matches.

It was a case of the talented attacker picking up where he left off in 2024/25, when he found the net 17 times.

Raith Rovers goal-scorers Paul Hanlon and Dylan Easton clap their hands and smile.
Raith Rovers goal-scorers Paul Hanlon (left) and Dylan Easton. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, after his winner against Morton on September 6, Easton went a frustrating six matches without scoring before his 10th of the season on Saturday,

That was the longest stretch he endured last term without getting his name on the score-sheet.

After filling a few different roles so far, he was back in a familiar berth on the left side of Raith’s attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

And the former St Johnstone, Forfar Athletic and Kelty Hearts player was a constant threat when Rovers got him on the ball in and around the Thistle box – culminating eventually in his breakthrough strike.

More from Football

Dundee dismay as Falkirk celebrate their late winner
What happened to Dundee in the second half at Falkirk and why did it…
Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake celebrate a St Johnstone goal.
St Johnstone send a message to title rivals and doubters in their own fanbase
2
Dundee United players celebrate against St Mirren
Dundee United rediscovered this throwback habit against St Mirren – as Jim Goodwin sends…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon points and shouts angrily.
Neil Lennon 'apoplectic' over referee 'incompetence' in Dunfermline's defeat to Ross County
Morton boss, Dougie Imrie.
Dougie Imrie: 'It wasn't as if St Johnstone cut us open'
Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash
2
Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
'Real opportunity' missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at…
11
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal against Partick Thistle.
Why Barry Robson was not concerned as Raith Rovers end losing streak with win…
Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
7
Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton 'exam day' with flying…

Conversation