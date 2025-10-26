Where did Raith Rovers get it right again in vital victory over Partick Thistle?

Raith Rovers arrested their recent slump in form with a deserved 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Dylan Easton and Paul Hanlon capitalised on an improved performance from the Stark’s Park men as they put an end to a three-game losing streak.

Despite a late rally from Thistle, who were joint top of the table and on a ten-game unbeaten run going into the game, Raith held out comfortably for the three points.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action as Rovers jumped back above Dunfermline into fifth in the Championship table.

A vital victory

No-one at Raith would have publicly acknowledged as much but this was a crucially important match given recent form.

Defeat to Ross County may have been unfortunate but the display that came after against Ayr United was lacklustre and entirely devoid of positives.

When that was followed up by a Fife derby loss to Dunfermline, alarm bells were ringing.

Managers are always the subject of fans’ ire when things start to go wrong and Barry Robson was getting it in the neck.

A fourth defeat would have built that discontent to a concerning level.

Instead, this was a performance more like Rovers during his tutelage.

In a strong wind, it was not too pleasing on the eye, at times – but it was effective.

The only thing that really mattered on the day was the victory, and the supporters’ cheers at the end of the game would have been music to the ears of Robson and his players.

Clean sheet to celebrate

Raith built their early-season form on a strong defence. In the first eight league games they managed to keep five clean sheets.

It was the best opening to a campaign defensively since 2010/11.

However, all of a sudden, that rearguard solidity appeared to fall off a cliff.

They conceded two goals in each of the three consecutive defeats and another two in the previous loss to St Johnstone last month.

In each of those defeats, they also failed to score at the other end.

Partick, on the other hand, came into the Stark’s Park encounter as the second-top scorers in the division, with an average of 1.5 goals per game.

So, for Rovers to keep the Jags at bay was key to their success in ending their visitors’ impressive unbeaten run.

Having done so with a back four, rather than the largely preferred three-man defence, it will be interesting to see what Robson does next.

Easton promise

Easton was Raith’s talismanic go-to man at the start of the season.

The 31-year-old, fresh from signing a new deal in the summer, kicked off the campaign with a double over Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup.

And, with a hat-trick against Inverness Caley Thistle, also in the cup, he then netted four times in the first five Championship matches.

It was a case of the talented attacker picking up where he left off in 2024/25, when he found the net 17 times.

However, after his winner against Morton on September 6, Easton went a frustrating six matches without scoring before his 10th of the season on Saturday,

That was the longest stretch he endured last term without getting his name on the score-sheet.

After filling a few different roles so far, he was back in a familiar berth on the left side of Raith’s attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

And the former St Johnstone, Forfar Athletic and Kelty Hearts player was a constant threat when Rovers got him on the ball in and around the Thistle box – culminating eventually in his breakthrough strike.