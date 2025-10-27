Why experience played key role for Dylan Easton in Raith Rovers not hitting panic button

Dylan Easton insists Raith Rovers’ wealth of experience ensured they never hit the panic button during their recent form slump.

The Stark’s Park men arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with a deserved 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

It was just a second win in the last seven games and eased the pressure on manager Barry Robson and his team that had been building after the recent Fife derby loss to rivals Dunfermline.

Easton earned Raith the breakthrough early in the second-half and Paul Hanlon knocked in the crucial second just 12 minutes later with a smart finish from a corner.

“We’ve got a really experienced group in there,” said Easton. “We knew that it just takes one goal or one result to turn it around.

“And I always believed in it. We’ve seen it year-in, year-out in this Championship, that teams can go on three, four-game losing streaks and then turn it around so quickly.

“It’s a tough league; it’s fine margins all the time.

“The last couple of weeks have been poor, in terms of our standards.

Easton: Raith ‘are a good team’

“We didn’t panic. We knew that each game that we had, they were all close as well, albeit we probably never created enough.

“But the first goal in the Championship is so important, and as soon as we got it, I knew that we were going to have a good spell. We’re a good team.”

Addressing fan unrest at recent form, he added: “At the end of the day, they work all week, they put in their hard-earned money to come and watch us – and we’ve got to perform.

“We’ve got to put in results and send them home happy. So, we were just delighted to do that, first and foremost.”

Easton is just one of a clutch of thirty-somethings in the Raith ranks that gives them the oldest starting XI in the Championship.

The likes of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Scott Brown, Ross Matthews and Shaun Byrne have tasted the peaks and troughs of football over many years.

“Ever since I’ve been in the Championship, people speak about it all the time, that experience is so important,” said 31-year-old Easton.

“And ever since I’ve been involved at Raith, boys like Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and these guys, they help us along the way massively.

Raith ‘looking forward’ to good run

“They keep it calm, they come in every week, back on the Monday regardless, win, lose or draw, and keep the place bubbly.

“And it’s just a case of looking forward to the next game, because we know in this Championship, you can go on a really good run.

“And hopefully this is the start of a good run for us.”

Easton’s opener was the fans’ favourite’s tenth goal of the season, and a welcome first strike in seven games.

“It’s kind of my target that I set myself at the start of the season all the time, is to get double figures,” he explained.

“Did I expect it to come so quick? Probably not. But that’s probably a credit to everyone behind me, the whole team, giving me loads of opportunities and loads of chances.

“But it’s been a frustrating last three, four weeks, without creating and getting on that scoresheet.

“It’s my job, and I’m just delighted that I managed to get one against Partick.”