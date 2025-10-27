Why experience played key role for Dylan Easton in Raith Rovers not hitting panic button

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why experience played key role for Dylan Easton in Raith Rovers not hitting panic button

The Stark's Park arrested a run of three straight defeats with Saturday's 2-0 victory over high-flying Partick Thistle.

Dylan Easton gives the thumbs up to the Raith Rovers support.
Dylan Easton scored the opener for Raith Rovers in the win over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton insists Raith Rovers’ wealth of experience ensured they never hit the panic button during their recent form slump.

The Stark’s Park men arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with a deserved 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

It was just a second win in the last seven games and eased the pressure on manager Barry Robson and his team that had been building after the recent Fife derby loss to rivals Dunfermline.

Easton earned Raith the breakthrough early in the second-half and Paul Hanlon knocked in the crucial second just 12 minutes later with a smart finish from a corner.

Paul Hanlon and Dylan Easton smile and clap their hands.
Dylan Easton (right) has hailed the experience of fellow Raith Rovers goal-scorer Paul Hanlon. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We’ve got a really experienced group in there,” said Easton. “We knew that it just takes one goal or one result to turn it around.

“And I always believed in it. We’ve seen it year-in, year-out in this Championship, that teams can go on three, four-game losing streaks and then turn it around so quickly.

“It’s a tough league; it’s fine margins all the time.

“The last couple of weeks have been poor, in terms of our standards.

Easton: Raith ‘are a good team’

“We didn’t panic. We knew that each game that we had, they were all close as well, albeit we probably never created enough.

“But the first goal in the Championship is so important, and as soon as we got it, I knew that we were going to have a good spell. We’re a good team.”

Addressing fan unrest at recent form, he added: “At the end of the day, they work all week, they put in their hard-earned money to come and watch us – and we’ve got to perform.

“We’ve got to put in results and send them home happy. So, we were just delighted to do that, first and foremost.”

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton raises one clenched fist in the air in celebration.
Dylan Easton sent Raith Rovers on their way to a crucial victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Easton is just one of a clutch of thirty-somethings in the Raith ranks that gives them the oldest starting XI in the Championship.

The likes of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Scott Brown, Ross Matthews and Shaun Byrne have tasted the peaks and troughs of football over many years.

“Ever since I’ve been in the Championship, people speak about it all the time, that experience is so important,” said 31-year-old Easton.

“And ever since I’ve been involved at Raith, boys like Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and these guys, they help us along the way massively.

Raith ‘looking forward’ to good run

“They keep it calm, they come in every week, back on the Monday regardless, win, lose or draw, and keep the place bubbly.

“And it’s just a case of looking forward to the next game, because we know in this Championship, you can go on a really good run.

“And hopefully this is the start of a good run for us.”

Easton’s opener was the fans’ favourite’s tenth goal of the season, and a welcome first strike in seven games.

Dylan Easton stretches out his right leg to tackle a Partick Thistle opponent.
Dylan Easton (left) also put in a diligent defensive effort for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“It’s kind of my target that I set myself at the start of the season all the time, is to get double figures,” he explained.

“Did I expect it to come so quick? Probably not. But that’s probably a credit to everyone behind me, the whole team, giving me loads of opportunities and loads of chances.

“But it’s been a frustrating last three, four weeks, without creating and getting on that scoresheet.

“It’s my job, and I’m just delighted that I managed to get one against Partick.”

Conversation