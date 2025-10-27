Will Neil Lennon be punished by Scottish FA for referee comments after Dunfermline’s defeat to Ross County?

Dunfermline are anxiously waiting to find out whether manager Neil Lennon will be disciplined by the SFA for his post-match comments at the weekend.

The Pars boss could be in hot water following his swingeing criticism of referee Duncan Nicolson and his assistants in their league clash with Ross County.

Lennon described himself as ‘apoplectic’ when speaking to the media in the wake of the 3-2 defeat in the Highlands.

In particular, he pinpointed incidents prior to both County’s opening goal from Scott Fraser and Ronan Hale’s eventual winner.

An angry Lennon described Nicolson as ‘totally out of his depth’ and accused him of ‘costing’ Dunfermline two goals.

The Northern Irishman went on to call out Nicolson’s ‘incompetence’.

And, in a separate interview with the BBC, he suggested he had already asked the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, Willie Collum, to not assign the whistler to Fifers games.

Lennon also claimed ‘disparaging remarks’ had been made towards a member of the East End Park backroom team by one of the linesmen on duty in Dingwall.

The SFA are aware of the condemnatory comments and it is expected that compliance officer Martin Black will consider whether there has been a breach of the governing body’s articles of association.

In the SFA’s judicial panel protocol for 2025/26, rule 72 clearly states that criticism of ‘the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence’ is prohibited.

What is Lennon’s possible SFA punishment?

For ‘team staff and players’ the punishment if found guilty can stretch on a sliding scale from a four-match suspension at the ‘lower end’ to eight games at the ‘top end’, right through to an extreme ‘maximum’ of 20 matches.

Dunfermline have been on something of a collision course with the SFA all season.

Nicolson and his team were at the centre of their ire last month when they missed what Collum has since admitted should have been a penalty in the defeat to Partick Thistle for a tug on the collar of Chris Kane inside the six-yard box.

They also sought an explanation from Collum after David Dickinson gave only a yellow card to Raith Rovers veteran Lewis Stevenson following an incident that left Andrew Tod with whiplash and concussion in August’s Fife derby.

However, it may be that Lennon’s criticism will have gone too far on this occasion.