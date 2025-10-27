Will Neil Lennon be punished by Scottish FA for referee comments after Dunfermline’s defeat to Ross County?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Neil Lennon be punished by Scottish FA for referee comments after Dunfermline’s defeat to Ross County?

The Pars boss was left 'apoplectic' by whistler Duncan Nicolson's 'incompetence' in the 3-2 loss.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon could be in trouble with the SFA. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are anxiously waiting to find out whether manager Neil Lennon will be disciplined by the SFA for his post-match comments at the weekend.

The Pars boss could be in hot water following his swingeing criticism of referee Duncan Nicolson and his assistants in their league clash with Ross County.

Lennon described himself as ‘apoplectic’ when speaking to the media in the wake of the 3-2 defeat in the Highlands.

In particular, he pinpointed incidents prior to both County’s opening goal from Scott Fraser and Ronan Hale’s eventual winner.

An angry Lennon described Nicolson as ‘totally out of his depth’ and accused him of ‘costing’ Dunfermline two goals.

Referee Duncan Nicolson was said by Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon to be ‘totally out of his depth’. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The Northern Irishman went on to call out Nicolson’s ‘incompetence’.

And, in a separate interview with the BBC, he suggested he had already asked the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, Willie Collum, to not assign the whistler to Fifers games.

Lennon also claimed ‘disparaging remarks’ had been made towards a member of the East End Park backroom team by one of the linesmen on duty in Dingwall.

The SFA are aware of the condemnatory comments and it is expected that compliance officer Martin Black will consider whether there has been a breach of the governing body’s articles of association.

In the SFA’s judicial panel protocol for 2025/26, rule 72 clearly states that criticism of ‘the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence’ is prohibited.

What is Lennon’s possible SFA punishment?

For ‘team staff and players’ the punishment if found guilty can stretch on a sliding scale from a four-match suspension at the ‘lower end’ to eight games at the ‘top end’, right through to an extreme ‘maximum’ of 20 matches.

Dunfermline have been on something of a collision course with the SFA all season.

Nicolson and his team were at the centre of their ire last month when they missed what Collum has since admitted should have been a penalty in the defeat to Partick Thistle for a tug on the collar of Chris Kane inside the six-yard box.

They also sought an explanation from Collum after David Dickinson gave only a yellow card to Raith Rovers veteran Lewis Stevenson following an incident that left Andrew Tod with whiplash and concussion in August’s Fife derby.

However, it may be that Lennon’s criticism will have gone too far on this occasion.

