How Andrew Tod compares with Dunfermline’s best goalscorers after hitting double figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

How Andrew Tod compares with Dunfermline’s best goalscorers after hitting double figures

The 19-year-old netted his 10th for the season in the 3-2 defeat to Ross County.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Andrew Tod has taken his goals tally into double figures for the season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andrew Tod has reached double figures in the quickest time of any Dunfermline goalscorer in a decade.

The teenager bagged his tenth goal of the season in the Pars’ 3-2 defeat away to Ross County at the weekend.

It means the highly-rated forward has taken just 14 games to reach the impressive milestone, despite not regarding himself as an out-and-out striker.

It has been a remarkable start for the 19-year-old, who is enjoying his breakthrough campaign with the East End Park club.

Andrew Tod stands with both fists clenched in celebration after scoring a goal for Dunfermline.
Andrew Tod has been in prolific form for Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui is the player to have racked up 10 goals in a season earlier than Tod has managed.

The fans’ favourite enjoyed a blistering start in 2015/16, when he netted braces in his first four games and had entered double figures by just his seventh outing.

The Frenchman, who signed for Dundee after leaving Dunfermline in 2016, went on to score a remarkable 30 times in all competitions as the Pars won the League One title that year.

Thirteen players have bagged 10 goals or more in a single campaign for the East End Park club since El Bakhtaoui’s incredible scoring spree.

But none have racked up double figures in as few matches as Tod, who joined Dunfermline after attending the SFA’s performance school in Edinburgh.

Dunfermline stars to reach double figures

Last season, Chris Kane managed 12 goals, but it took the former St Johnstone marksman until March 1 – 25 games – to get out of single digits.

Even in the League One-title winning campaign of three seasons ago, Craig Wighton – who finished with 20 goals – needed 26 appearances before getting his tenth.

When the prolific Kevin Nisbet netted 23 times in 2019/20, it was November 2 and 18 games before the future Scotland internationalist managed double figures.

In fact, setting aside goals scored in the third tier of Scottish football, Tod is the first for an incredible 23 years to reach the 10-goal mark so early in a season.

Nicky Clark needed 17 games in 2017/18, Andy Barrowman the same number in 2012/13 and Stevie Crawford 15 matches in 2003/04.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui stretches his arms out in celebration after scoring for Dunfermline.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui’s goals made him a Dunfermline fans’ favourite. Image: SNS.

However, it is Crawford who can lay claim to the quickest scoring rate in the top two divisions of any Dunfermline player this millennium.

‘Craw’ netted 22 times in season 2002/03 when Jimmy Calderwood’s side finished fifth in the top-flight.

And the Scotland cap had entered double figures after just 13 appearances for the Pars.

In passing the 10-goal mark, Tod is already rubbing shoulders with some notable Dunfermline goalscorers of recent times, such as Mark Burchill, Andy Kirk, Joe Cardle and Declan McManus.

It will be hoped he can maintain his promising start and help Neil Lennon’s side maintain their push for a top-four finish.

More from Football

Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat
Raith Rovers Manager Barry Robson claps his hands.
Barry Robson hails 'pleasing' element of Raith Rovers' clean-sheet return to winning ways
Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after 'periodic' talks
Camperdown Park stadium image
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on
2
Simo Valakari issues an instruction at Cappielow.
Simo Valakari details new man v man challenge St Johnstone now face
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee want clarity from SFA over Falkirk penalty decision
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans
Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St…
2
Connor Allan won the game for Falkirk to leave Dundee reeling. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's bad habits cost them at Falkirk - they must cut them…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon looks down at the ground.
Will Neil Lennon be punished by Scottish FA for referee comments after Dunfermline's defeat…

Conversation