How Andrew Tod compares with Dunfermline’s best goalscorers after hitting double figures

Andrew Tod has reached double figures in the quickest time of any Dunfermline goalscorer in a decade.

The teenager bagged his tenth goal of the season in the Pars’ 3-2 defeat away to Ross County at the weekend.

It means the highly-rated forward has taken just 14 games to reach the impressive milestone, despite not regarding himself as an out-and-out striker.

It has been a remarkable start for the 19-year-old, who is enjoying his breakthrough campaign with the East End Park club.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui is the player to have racked up 10 goals in a season earlier than Tod has managed.

The fans’ favourite enjoyed a blistering start in 2015/16, when he netted braces in his first four games and had entered double figures by just his seventh outing.

The Frenchman, who signed for Dundee after leaving Dunfermline in 2016, went on to score a remarkable 30 times in all competitions as the Pars won the League One title that year.

Thirteen players have bagged 10 goals or more in a single campaign for the East End Park club since El Bakhtaoui’s incredible scoring spree.

But none have racked up double figures in as few matches as Tod, who joined Dunfermline after attending the SFA’s performance school in Edinburgh.

Dunfermline stars to reach double figures

Last season, Chris Kane managed 12 goals, but it took the former St Johnstone marksman until March 1 – 25 games – to get out of single digits.

Even in the League One-title winning campaign of three seasons ago, Craig Wighton – who finished with 20 goals – needed 26 appearances before getting his tenth.

When the prolific Kevin Nisbet netted 23 times in 2019/20, it was November 2 and 18 games before the future Scotland internationalist managed double figures.

In fact, setting aside goals scored in the third tier of Scottish football, Tod is the first for an incredible 23 years to reach the 10-goal mark so early in a season.

Nicky Clark needed 17 games in 2017/18, Andy Barrowman the same number in 2012/13 and Stevie Crawford 15 matches in 2003/04.

However, it is Crawford who can lay claim to the quickest scoring rate in the top two divisions of any Dunfermline player this millennium.

‘Craw’ netted 22 times in season 2002/03 when Jimmy Calderwood’s side finished fifth in the top-flight.

And the Scotland cap had entered double figures after just 13 appearances for the Pars.

In passing the 10-goal mark, Tod is already rubbing shoulders with some notable Dunfermline goalscorers of recent times, such as Mark Burchill, Andy Kirk, Joe Cardle and Declan McManus.

It will be hoped he can maintain his promising start and help Neil Lennon’s side maintain their push for a top-four finish.