Barry Robson hails ‘pleasing’ element of Raith Rovers’ clean-sheet return to winning ways

Barry Robson has given his Raith Rovers players all the credit after they kept a first clean sheet in four matches at the weekend.

The 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle put an end to a concerning run of three straight defeats – and also the Jags 10-game unbeaten record.

It was a vitally important result for the Stark’s Park side, who had slipped from second in the Championship table to sixth prior to the match.

Their success was built on the solid foundation of a first shut-out in a month – and a sixth in 12 league matches.

And Robson has praised his players’ habits, rather than focusing on his decision to switch from a three-man defence to a back four for the visit of Partick.

“We’ve started three or four times this season mixing the system a little bit,” said Robson when asked about the change in formation.

“It’s been no different – it’s brought us a win sometimes and brought us a loss.

“It’s always about habits in players. That’s the most important thing. Habits, not so much systems.

“We looked comfortable when we went two goals up. We did look comfortable; I don’t think Josh [Rae] had many saves to make.

Clean sheet ‘pleasing – Robson

“So, it was a pleasing clean sheet. We’re normally a good team at doing that. We’re normally a team that gets clean sheets and does that well.

“But sometimes when the game goes against you, that break of the ball goes against you and things can happen.

“You’ve just got to try and keep focusing and keep doing your things well. And that’s what we’ve done.”

Having halted their worrying losing sequence, Raith still have plenty of work left to do if they are to prove their form is now on an upward trajectory again.

Sitting fifth in the Championship, they are just a point adrift of Ayr United and Arbroath ahead of them in the table.

If results go for them this weekend, when they host Morton, they could finish it sitting in third place.

“We’ve got some really tough games coming again,” added Robson. “But we’ve got three points back on the board – and that was important.

“We’re only a point off third again, so we need to try and stay up there fighting.

“There were some good performances from the players. They knew that we’d lost three games, and I thought they were pretty professional to stop that run.”