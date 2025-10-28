Barry Robson hails ‘pleasing’ element of Raith Rovers’ clean-sheet return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson hails ‘pleasing’ element of Raith Rovers’ clean-sheet return to winning ways

The Stark's Park side arrested a three-game losing streak with their 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers Manager Barry Robson claps his hands.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has given his Raith Rovers players all the credit after they kept a first clean sheet in four matches at the weekend.

The 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle put an end to a concerning run of three straight defeats – and also the Jags 10-game unbeaten record.

It was a vitally important result for the Stark’s Park side, who had slipped from second in the Championship table to sixth prior to the match.

Their success was built on the solid foundation of a first shut-out in a month – and a sixth in 12 league matches.

And Robson has praised his players’ habits, rather than focusing on his decision to switch from a three-man defence to a back four for the visit of Partick.

Raith Rovers team-mates Paul Hanlon and Dylan Easton smile and clap their hands.
Paul Hanlon (left) helped Raith Rovers keep a first clean sheet in four matches. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We’ve started three or four times this season mixing the system a little bit,” said Robson when asked about the change in formation.

“It’s been no different – it’s brought us a win sometimes and brought us a loss.

“It’s always about habits in players. That’s the most important thing. Habits, not so much systems.

“We looked comfortable when we went two goals up. We did look comfortable; I don’t think Josh [Rae] had many saves to make.

Clean sheet ‘pleasing – Robson

“So, it was a pleasing clean sheet. We’re normally a good team at doing that. We’re normally a team that gets clean sheets and does that well.

“But sometimes when the game goes against you, that break of the ball goes against you and things can happen.

“You’ve just got to try and keep focusing and keep doing your things well. And that’s what we’ve done.”

Having halted their worrying losing sequence, Raith still have plenty of work left to do if they are to prove their form is now on an upward trajectory again.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae holds a clenched fist in the air.
Raith Rovers keeper Josh Rae has now kept five clean sheets in the league so far this season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Sitting fifth in the Championship, they are just a point adrift of Ayr United and Arbroath ahead of them in the table.

If results go for them this weekend, when they host Morton, they could finish it sitting in third place.

“We’ve got some really tough games coming again,” added Robson. “But we’ve got three points back on the board – and that was important.

“We’re only a point off third again, so we need to try and stay up there fighting.

“There were some good performances from the players. They knew that we’d lost three games, and I thought they were pretty professional to stop that run.”

More from Football

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
How Andrew Tod compares with Dunfermline's best goalscorers after hitting double figures
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat
Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after 'periodic' talks
Camperdown Park stadium image
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on
2
Simo Valakari issues an instruction at Cappielow.
Simo Valakari details new man v man challenge St Johnstone now face
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee want clarity from SFA over Falkirk penalty decision
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans
Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St…
2
Connor Allan won the game for Falkirk to leave Dundee reeling. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's bad habits cost them at Falkirk - they must cut them…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon looks down at the ground.
Will Neil Lennon be punished by Scottish FA for referee comments after Dunfermline's defeat…

Conversation