How Charlie Gilmour risked the wrath of Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon before season kicked off

Charlie Gilmour has revealed how he risked the wrath of boss Neil Lennon within weeks of signing for Dunfermline Athletic.

The midfielder joined the Pars in the summer after two years with Inverness Caley Thistle and has become a regular in Lennon’s starting line-up.

The former Arsenal youngster has turned into something of a fans’ favourite with his wholehearted and driving displays from the centre of the Fifers’ midfield.

But it was a performance off the field that did not go down too well with his new manager due to his initiation song during the pre-season trip to Bulgaria.

The boyhood Rangers supporter went with his usual choice of ‘Penny Arcade’, the track made famous by Roy Orbison in the 1960s and since adopted as an Ibrox anthem.

“I did an initiation song at Dunfermline,” said Gilmour. “But, before I say what it was, it wasn’t because of the gaffer.

“I’ve done it at all my previous clubs. It’s Penny Arcade.

“He wasn’t too pleased, to be honest!

Gilmour: ‘It was good fun’

“But it was a good night out, it was when we were in Bulgaria, and it was good fun.”

Since risking getting off on the wrong foot with Lennon, Gilmour has relished working under the former Celtic and Hibernian manager.

And he is convinced he is already a better player thanks to their time together at East End Park.

“I think he’s top,” he added on the ‘Inside Athletic’ podcast. “Where he’s managed previously and all that speaks for itself.

“It’s mad, on and off the pitch, the presence that he has.

“I’m sure people can see it from the outside, but you don’t realise how big it is until you’re in it.

“He’s a very good coach and a very good man manager as well.

“And I feel like he’s already helped my game massively.

“I’ve got a three-year deal, so hopefully he’s with me for a whole three years.”