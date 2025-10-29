How Charlie Gilmour risked the wrath of Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon before season kicked off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Charlie Gilmour risked the wrath of Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon before season kicked off

The summer signing has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign with the Pars.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Charlie Gilmour in the new 2025/26 home kit.
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Charlie Gilmour. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Charlie Gilmour has revealed how he risked the wrath of boss Neil Lennon within weeks of signing for Dunfermline Athletic.

The midfielder joined the Pars in the summer after two years with Inverness Caley Thistle and has become a regular in Lennon’s starting line-up.

The former Arsenal youngster has turned into something of a fans’ favourite with his wholehearted and driving displays from the centre of the Fifers’ midfield.

But it was a performance off the field that did not go down too well with his new manager due to his initiation song during the pre-season trip to Bulgaria.

Charlie Gilmour surveys his options with the ball at his feet in a match for Dunfermline.
Charlie Gilmour has been a stand-out performer for Dunfermline under Neil Lennon this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The boyhood Rangers supporter went with his usual choice of ‘Penny Arcade’, the track made famous by Roy Orbison in the 1960s and since adopted as an Ibrox anthem.

“I did an initiation song at Dunfermline,” said Gilmour. “But, before I say what it was, it wasn’t because of the gaffer.

“I’ve done it at all my previous clubs. It’s Penny Arcade.

“He wasn’t too pleased, to be honest!

Gilmour: ‘It was good fun’

“But it was a good night out, it was when we were in Bulgaria, and it was good fun.”

Since risking getting off on the wrong foot with Lennon, Gilmour has relished working under the former Celtic and Hibernian manager.

And he is convinced he is already a better player thanks to their time together at East End Park.

“I think he’s top,” he added on the ‘Inside Athletic’ podcast. “Where he’s managed previously and all that speaks for itself.

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It’s mad, on and off the pitch, the presence that he has.

“I’m sure people can see it from the outside, but you don’t realise how big it is until you’re in it.

“He’s a very good coach and a very good man manager as well.

“And I feel like he’s already helped my game massively.

“I’ve got a three-year deal, so hopefully he’s with me for a whole three years.”

Conversation