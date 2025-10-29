Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives Jack Hamilton and Darragh O’Connor assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives Jack Hamilton and Darragh O’Connor assessment

The Stark's Park duo both featured in the 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Jack Hamilton warms up before a game with Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton has struggled for goals so far this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has backed Jack Hamilton to come good for Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old has been playing as a lone striker in recent weeks but has managed just one league goal – and two Premier Sports Cup strikes – all season.

Robson admits the former Livingston marksman has needed time to restore his fitness after missing the second half of last term due to ankle surgery.

But the Rovers manager is convinced Hamilton’s time will come.

Jack Hamilton burst away from an opponent with the ball at his feet during Raith Rovers' win over Morton.
Jack Hamilton (centre) has been working hard in attack for Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“Jack’s come back in but he still missed three weeks of pre-season as well,” added Robson.

“And then he needed a lot of training, because he was out a good while, which was unfortunate for him.

“It’s really just over the last four or five weeks that he’s managed to get more game-time.

“But he’s a player that we really like. He’s a player who is as honest as the day is long.

Raith ‘fully behind’ Hamilton, says Robson

“He’s working hard out there and we need to try and feed him as well, and eventually he’ll score goals.

“He’s done it at this level before. So, we’re all fully behind him, like we are the rest of the team.”

Meanwhile, Tobson believes Raith Rovers are benefitting from being patient with Darragh O’Connor.

The defender signed on loan from York City at the end of August after training with the Kirkcaldy club over the summer.

Raith Rovers defender Darragh O'Connor stretches out his right leg to block Partick Thistle striker Tony Watt.
Darragh O’Connor (right) helped Raith Rovers keep a clean sheet against Partick Thistle on his home debut. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

The 26-year-old was recovering from knee surgery and was given permission by York to carry out his rehabilitation at Stark’s Park.

His move north was eventually completed once he had proven his fitness – but he then had to wait for a first-team opportunity.

After sitting on the bench for seven matches, the former Morton player made his debut in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

And he then contributed an assist for Paul Hanlon in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle that ended Raith’s three-game losing streak.

Robson: O’Connor has ‘done really well’

“Darragh has done well, he’s played well,” said Robson. “He’s been biding his time, and it has taken a bit of time as well.

“He looks strong and we’ve worked a lot with him. And I think he’s come in and done really well.

“Everybody can see he’s a good size – he’s a man – and he’s quicker than what you think as well. So, I think he’s done well.

“He knows the division well, and that also helps at this level.”

