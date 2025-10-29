Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives Jack Hamilton and Darragh O’Connor assessment

Barry Robson has backed Jack Hamilton to come good for Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old has been playing as a lone striker in recent weeks but has managed just one league goal – and two Premier Sports Cup strikes – all season.

Robson admits the former Livingston marksman has needed time to restore his fitness after missing the second half of last term due to ankle surgery.

But the Rovers manager is convinced Hamilton’s time will come.

“Jack’s come back in but he still missed three weeks of pre-season as well,” added Robson.

“And then he needed a lot of training, because he was out a good while, which was unfortunate for him.

“It’s really just over the last four or five weeks that he’s managed to get more game-time.

“But he’s a player that we really like. He’s a player who is as honest as the day is long.

Raith ‘fully behind’ Hamilton, says Robson

“He’s working hard out there and we need to try and feed him as well, and eventually he’ll score goals.

“He’s done it at this level before. So, we’re all fully behind him, like we are the rest of the team.”

Meanwhile, Tobson believes Raith Rovers are benefitting from being patient with Darragh O’Connor.

The defender signed on loan from York City at the end of August after training with the Kirkcaldy club over the summer.

The 26-year-old was recovering from knee surgery and was given permission by York to carry out his rehabilitation at Stark’s Park.

His move north was eventually completed once he had proven his fitness – but he then had to wait for a first-team opportunity.

After sitting on the bench for seven matches, the former Morton player made his debut in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

And he then contributed an assist for Paul Hanlon in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle that ended Raith’s three-game losing streak.

Robson: O’Connor has ‘done really well’

“Darragh has done well, he’s played well,” said Robson. “He’s been biding his time, and it has taken a bit of time as well.

“He looks strong and we’ve worked a lot with him. And I think he’s come in and done really well.

“Everybody can see he’s a good size – he’s a man – and he’s quicker than what you think as well. So, I think he’s done well.

“He knows the division well, and that also helps at this level.”