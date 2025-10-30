EXCLUSIVE: Darragh O’Connor in Raith Rovers vow after finally ending 18 months of frustration

Darragh O’Connor has vowed to repay Raith Rovers’ faith in him after overcoming a ‘frustrating’ 18 months.

The 26-year-old made his home bow for the Stark’s Park club in last Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle and helped them to a clean sheet.

Following his debut in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline eight days earlier, it was just a second 90 minutes for him since April 2024.

The on-loan York City defender has endured a nightmare spell because of injuries, including knee surgery in the summer that delayed his move north to Kirkcaldy.

However, the former Morton centre-half is determined to put his past troubles behind him with Raith.

“Although obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted, it was important for me to get 90 minutes in the derby,” O’Connor told Courier Sport.

“I hadn’t played 90 minutes for 18 months ago, so it was good to get that 90 minutes.

“Then, on Saturday, to top off getting another start, it was another 90 minutes, a win and a clean sheet.

“As a defender, the clean sheet is the most important. So, I’m very happy with how things are going for me at the moment.

“It’s been a frustrating year for me in terms of injuries that I’ve picked up. Especially at Falkirk, it was very frustrating.

O’Connor: ‘I knew Raith is where I wanted to be’

“But when Raith came in for me, I knew this is where I wanted to be and where I wanted to play.

“The manager put faith in me in the derby and he put faith in me again against Partick.

“So, hopefully I can repay that faith with my performances in the pitch.

“I tore my quad twice last season and then I had to get a surgery on my knee in the summer.

“So, that put me back a little bit as well but hopefully now I’m staying fit for the rest of the season.”

O’Connor completed his rehabilitation at Raith over the summer, with a view to joining them on loan.

However, he first needed to prove he had shaken off his recent injury history before forcing his way into Barry Robson’s starting XI.

With former team Morton his next opponents this weekend, the one-time Leicester City youngster is eager to now kick on with Rovers.

“Raith put a lot of faith in me, in terms of knowing that I was coming back from knee surgery,” he added.

“So, it was very good of them to facilitate my rehab and take the time then to actually sit down with me, get through the rehab and then get me back onto the pitch to match fitness.

“I’m very grateful for them to be able to facilitate that.

“it’s about getting me used to the tempo of the game again. In a few weeks’ time then I’ll be up to full match fitness and that’ll be it.”