Why Neil Lennon’s ‘brutal honesty’ is OK with Dunfermline Athletic defender Robbie Fraser

Robbie Fraser insists he is relishing playing under Neil Lennon – despite the Dunfermline manager’s often ‘brutally honest’ advice.

Fraser joined the Pars from Rangers in August and has quickly established himself as Lennon’s first-choice left-back.

However, that does not stop the former Celtic and Hibernian boss from being frank in his exchanges with the 22-year-old.

Fraser knows it is all designed to get the best out of him – and is adamant he does not want anything to be sugar-coated as seeks improvements in his game.

“You hear things about how he works,” said Fraser of Lennon. “But you never actually know until you’re in the club.

“It’s been brilliant. He’s been really honest – brutally honest at times with me – but I’ve loved it.

“You can just tell by the experiences he’s had and the success he’s had before. I’m just trying to get every bit of knowledge I can off him.”

Fraser himself was honest enough to hold his hands up and admit to a mistake that cost a goal in the narrow 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone last month.

Fraser: ‘You can’t sugarcoat things’

However, with a youthful squad, he is clear that there has to be openness as everybody strives for success.

“I feel like you need to be so honest with yourself, so honest with the team,” added Fraser. “We’re actually a young group, so I almost feel like one of the older ones sometimes. At 22, it’s crazy.

“Straight away, I said it was me [against Saints]. We spoke about it as a group, the staff, myself – and we moved on because that’s what you need to do.

“You can’t sugarcoat things in football. You need to be brutally honest in the moment, and you move on quickly.”

There was more of that candour this week as Dunfermline pored over a controversial 90 minutes against Ross County last weekend.

Two goals down in the first three minutes, they drew level with goals from Andrew Tod and Barney Stewart but succumbed to Ronan Hale’s second-half winner.

After back-to-back wins against Raith Rovers and Airdrie, it was a setback. But it is one they are determined to rectify away to Ayr United this evening.

“We watched the game, and it was quite harsh to watch back,” said Fraser, who signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline. “The manager was quite detailed, but that’s football. It’s quite brutal sometimes.

Fraser: Dunfermline ‘right up for it’

“But I feel the boys have reacted well in training, the boys are right up for it.

“The next game is always the most important. We’re always confident. There’s a talented squad there and we know we’re capable of winning games of football against anyone.

“When we get it right, as we’ve shown in some games before, we’re a really good team and a hard team to beat.

“We need to be on the front foot. We need to start better than we have in some games. That’s been our downfall. If we start the game well, we know we can win the game.”