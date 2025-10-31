Why Neil Lennon’s ‘brutal honesty’ is OK with Dunfermline Athletic defender Robbie Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Neil Lennon’s ‘brutal honesty’ is OK with Dunfermline Athletic defender Robbie Fraser

The left-back has cemented his place in the starting XI since joining from Rangers.

Robbie Fraser shows the effects of a facial injury sustained in his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Dunfermline defender Robbie Fraser. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Robbie Fraser insists he is relishing playing under Neil Lennon – despite the Dunfermline manager’s often ‘brutally honest’ advice.

Fraser joined the Pars from Rangers in August and has quickly established himself as Lennon’s first-choice left-back.

However, that does not stop the former Celtic and Hibernian boss from being frank in his exchanges with the 22-year-old.

Fraser knows it is all designed to get the best out of him – and is adamant he does not want anything to be sugar-coated as seeks improvements in his game.

A running Robbie Fraser points his finger during a game for Dunfermline.
Robbie Fraser has made a big impression at Dunfermline since joining from Rangers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“You hear things about how he works,” said Fraser of Lennon. “But you never actually know until you’re in the club.

“It’s been brilliant. He’s been really honest – brutally honest at times with me – but I’ve loved it.

“You can just tell by the experiences he’s had and the success he’s had before. I’m just trying to get every bit of knowledge I can off him.”

Fraser himself was honest enough to hold his hands up and admit to a mistake that cost a goal in the narrow 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone last month.

Fraser: ‘You can’t sugarcoat things’

However, with a youthful squad, he is clear that there has to be openness as everybody strives for success.

“I feel like you need to be so honest with yourself, so honest with the team,” added Fraser. “We’re actually a young group, so I almost feel like one of the older ones sometimes. At 22, it’s crazy.

“Straight away, I said it was me [against Saints]. We spoke about it as a group, the staff, myself – and we moved on because that’s what you need to do.

“You can’t sugarcoat things in football. You need to be brutally honest in the moment, and you move on quickly.”

Dunfermline defender Robbie Fraser plays a pass with his right foot under pressure from Raith Rovers opponent Jai Rowe.
Robbie Fraser has made the left-back slot his own in Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline side. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

There was more of that candour this week as Dunfermline pored over a controversial 90 minutes against Ross County last weekend.

Two goals down in the first three minutes, they drew level with goals from Andrew Tod and Barney Stewart but succumbed to Ronan Hale’s second-half winner.

After back-to-back wins against Raith Rovers and Airdrie, it was a setback. But it is one they are determined to rectify away to Ayr United this evening.

“We watched the game, and it was quite harsh to watch back,” said Fraser, who signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline. “The manager was quite detailed, but that’s football. It’s quite brutal sometimes.

Fraser: Dunfermline ‘right up for it’

“But I feel the boys have reacted well in training, the boys are right up for it.

“The next game is always the most important. We’re always confident. There’s a talented squad there and we know we’re capable of winning games of football against anyone.

“When we get it right, as we’ve shown in some games before, we’re a really good team and a hard team to beat.

“We need to be on the front foot. We need to start better than we have in some games. That’s been our downfall. If we start the game well, we know we can win the game.”

