Colin Cameron: Inside the laughing dressing room on the night Raith Rovers led Bayern Munich

The laughter in the Raith Rovers dressing room at half-time told its own story. Being 1-0 up against the mighty Bayern Munich simply was not in the script.

International superstars Oliver Kahn, Dietmar Hamann, Christian Nerlinger, Jean-Pierre Papin and Jurgen Klinsmann were supposed to be easing aside a bunch of unknowns from the Scottish Premier.

Already two goals up from the first-leg at Easter Road, the return at the Olympic Stadium should have been where the difference in class told in the Germans’ UEFA Cup second round mismatch.

But, thanks to Danny Lennon’s shock goal three minutes from the break, Fife’s ‘David’ suddenly looked capable of stunning Bayern’s ‘Goliath’.

The reaction from the home dressing room was anger. In the away one, there was almost disbelief amongst Jimmy Nicholl’s squad.

“It’s kind of what you read about in fairytales, really,” Kirkcaldy-born Colin Cameron told Courier Sport ahead of today’s 30th anniversary of the match.

“A club like Raith Rovers playing against giants like Bayern.

“Having lost the first game 2-0, we really were just going there and saying, ‘look, let’s just try our best and try and keep the score down’.

“They’d been destroying teams before that as well. You kind of fear. But, at the same time, you’ve got to try and enjoy it, because you never know if it’s going to happen again. Certainly for Raith Rovers.

“So, that’s what we aimed to do, to go and try and enjoy ourselves as much as we could.

Cameron: ‘Briefly, we actually believed’

“But then you go right into this surreal time when, firstly, they miss a penalty. And you think, ‘well, OK. we’ve got a wee slice of luck there’.

“Then, Danny’s strike and the deflection for it. And you’re like, ‘well, wait a minute here, that’s two things that have gone our way. Could there possibly be more?’.

“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But, as daft as it may seem, for a brief period, we actually believed that there could be an opportunity for something very special.

“Which is just ridiculous when you look back at it. But we’d got ourselves into a position at half-time where we were only a goal behind after three quarters of the tie.

“So, we said, ‘just make sure we actually really enjoy ourselves for the last 45 minutes as much as we can. And we’ll just see where it takes us’.”

Within six minutes of the restart, a goal from Klinsmann, who had scored both goals in the first-leg, cut short the dreams of what would have been the most remarkable result of any for a Scottish club in Europe.

However, no matter the eventual 2-1 defeat, and 4-1 aggregate exit, fans of the Stark’s Park club still celebrate that half-time break, when the scoreline told the unlikely tale of their little club from Kirkcaldy threatening the unfathomable against one of the world’s biggest clubs.

“Walking out to the stadium at half-time, obviously everybody knows that iconic photo that every Raith Rovers fan has got of the scoreboard,” added Cameron, who was born and bred in Kirkcaldy. “You know, 1-0 to Raith Rovers against Bayern Munich.

Raith players ‘were sitting laughing’

“The gaffer didn’t say much at half-time. He just said, ‘go out and look at the scoreboard and enjoy yourself’. It wasn’t it to be, but what an experience, what a ride for everybody involved at the club.

“As you can imagine, I don’t think any of us spoke German, so we couldn’t understand what they were saying at half-time.

“But you could get the gist. It wasn’t anything nice that was being said, put it that way. I think that just all added to it, and we were all sitting there laughing at each other.

“Nowadays, you’d probably have video, even in the changing rooms, for everybody to see. But because it’s just the experiences of the people that were there at the time, I think people hold onto it for a little bit longer.

“At that point I still stayed in Kirkcaldy. I was getting it every other day or every time I went out because it’s just Raith Rovers fans and everybody’s still buzzing from it.

“Listen, that’s what you play football for. Trying to be successful and hopefully through the success that you get, you get the sort of adulation and notoriety.

“Having been part of a successful team, one that had won the League Cup the year before against Celtic, it’s nice when it comes from a team that you’ve been born and brought up alongside.”

Cameron left Raith the following year for Hearts, where he won the Scottish Cup in 1998, and was then transferred for a seven-figure deal to Wolves, where he played in the English Premier League.

‘People thought it could get nasty for us’

With 28 caps for Scotland, including a win over Germany on his debut, there were plenty other highs in his career, including a return to Raith as assistant-manager that was cut short when he was sacked in the summer.

“It’s definitely the most talked about moment, considering you’ve lost a game of football and been knocked out of a competition,” said Cameron of the night Raith ‘led in Munich’.

“What would you call it? The glorious defeat. Nobody expected us to do anything over the two games, and I’m sure there were few people outwith the playing squad and the staff that thought this could get nasty for us.

“It was ridiculous, the quality of players that they had in their team. How many times do you see teams that feel that they’ve got enough in reserve and they put out a second-string against somebody?

“They never did that. And we still gave them a game. I think we’re all proud of the fact that they knew that they were in a game over the two legs. And we can take a bit of credit for that.”