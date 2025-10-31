Question marks over Lewis Vaughan return date as Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers midfielder is also doubt

Barry Robson has confessed uncertainty remains over when Lewis Vaughan will be back in action for Raith Rovers.

The fans’ favourite has been sidelined since the goalless draw with Airdrie six weeks ago due to a hamstring issue.

The 29-year-old has been consulting with a specialist in a bid to make his comeback.

However, the Stark’s Park outfit are waiting to see whether the shockwave therapy currently being administered pays off.

The treatment uses ‘acoustic pressure waves to promote blood flow, stimulate cell activity, and trigger a healing response’ in the relevant muscles.

“Lewis is getting shockwave treatment,” explained Robson. “So, that’s where he’s at just now.

“We’re still waiting to see how he recovers from it. It’ll be another couple of days ’til we know where we’re at with him.

“We’ll have to wait and see how this first course of treatment goes and decide what happens next.

“But he’s going to be a wee while.”

With Richard Chin also sidelined with a knee injury and Callum Smith still short of fitness a year on from damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Raith’s smaller squad is being tested.

Doubts over Shaun Byrne fitness

And midfielder Shaun Byrne is another concern for Robson going into Saturday’s home clash with Morton.

“Shaun Byrne has a problem with his back,” added Robson. “So, we’re waiting to see how he reacts.

“We need to see how he is in the morning. We’ll decide on that at the last minute.

“Shaun has been a miss when we’ve not had him. He’s had some wee niggling injuries on and off, and we’ve missed him at times in that midfield.

“So, we’ll give him every chance to make it for this game.”