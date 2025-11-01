Barry Robson happy with Raith Rovers reaction after demanding ‘solutions not problems’

Barry Robson insists he is determined to always remain ‘level-headed’ as Raith Rovers bid to prove their form slump is in the past.

The Stark’s Park outfit arrested a run of three straight defeats with a return to winning ways with last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

That the result ended the Jags’ 10-game unbeaten sequence and knocked them back off joint-top spot in the Championship gave it extra significance.

However, Robson is fully aware that one win is only a stepping stone as Morton present the next challenge for his side.

“I like the players to always come in bouncing in the building,” he said of his players’ mood this week.

“You lose football games. I mean, you can see some of the best teams in the world losing games of football. It’s what happens.

“It’s how you react, it’s how you work the next week, it’s how you perform to get in the team again. That’s what I look for.

“You can go on long runs when you’re winning games, or you can go through a couple of bad games.

“I try and keep on a level because I know how football can change and how quickly it can change.

Robson: ‘Raith working at full tilt’

“I know how hard we are working when we’re at full tilt and we’re trying our best – staff, players, everyone at the club.

“And we just have to keep doing that as long as we can.”

There was a sense of growing discontent in the Raith support following consecutive defeats to Ross County, Ayr United and rivals Dunfermline.

However, Dylan Easton claimed there was never any ‘panic’ in the experienced Rovers squad.

And Robson has revealed he always wants ‘solutions’ from his players – and not complaints – when things are going against them.

“Nobody goes out and gets intentionally beaten, “ he added. “I know that the players are giving us everything.

“And my big thing is we come in on a Monday and say, ‘right, OK, how do we fix this?’

“We don’t want to be moaning about it. We want to find solutions. Don’t come with problems, come with solutions.

“Nobody gets more annoyed when we lose than me. But the most important part is the reaction.

Raith players ‘have responded well’

“And they’ve done that every time and worked hard.

“It doesn’t always guarantee that you’ll win games. But what it does do is it shows that we’re all working and trying to do as well as we can.

“And more often than not, you’ll come out on top of that. That’s what we’ve tried to do.

“The players have responded well, and you can see that with us winning the Partick game.”