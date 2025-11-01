Barry Robson happy with Raith Rovers reaction after demanding ‘solutions not problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson happy with Raith Rovers reaction after demanding ‘solutions not problems’

The Stark's Park outfit are eager to build on their 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson claps his hands.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Barry Robson insists he is determined to always remain ‘level-headed’ as Raith Rovers bid to prove their form slump is in the past.

The Stark’s Park outfit arrested a run of three straight defeats with a return to winning ways with last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

That the result ended the Jags’ 10-game unbeaten sequence and knocked them back off joint-top spot in the Championship gave it extra significance.

However, Robson is fully aware that one win is only a stepping stone as Morton present the next challenge for his side.

Paul Hanlon knocks in Raith Rovers' second goal against Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon (second left) sealed Raith Rovers’ win with the second goal in the 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I like the players to always come in bouncing in the building,” he said of his players’ mood this week.

“You lose football games. I mean, you can see some of the best teams in the world losing games of football. It’s what happens.

“It’s how you react, it’s how you work the next week, it’s how you perform to get in the team again. That’s what I look for.

“You can go on long runs when you’re winning games, or you can go through a couple of bad games.

“I try and keep on a level because I know how football can change and how quickly it can change.

Robson: ‘Raith working at full tilt’

“I know how hard we are working when we’re at full tilt and we’re trying our best – staff, players, everyone at the club.

“And we just have to keep doing that as long as we can.”

There was a sense of growing discontent in the Raith support following consecutive defeats to Ross County, Ayr United and rivals Dunfermline.

However, Dylan Easton claimed there was never any ‘panic’ in the experienced Rovers squad.

And Robson has revealed he always wants ‘solutions’ from his players – and not complaints – when things are going against them.

Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty bends over and pushes down his left sock.
Raith Rovers’ defeat in the recent Fife derby was their third in a row. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“Nobody goes out and gets intentionally beaten, “ he added. “I know that the players are giving us everything.

“And my big thing is we come in on a Monday and say, ‘right, OK, how do we fix this?’

“We don’t want to be moaning about it. We want to find solutions. Don’t come with problems, come with solutions.

“Nobody gets more annoyed when we lose than me. But the most important part is the reaction.

Raith players ‘have responded well’

“And they’ve done that every time and worked hard.

“It doesn’t always guarantee that you’ll win games. But what it does do is it shows that we’re all working and trying to do as well as we can.

“And more often than not, you’ll come out on top of that. That’s what we’ve tried to do.

“The players have responded well, and you can see that with us winning the Partick game.”

