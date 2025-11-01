Barry Robson reacts to ‘classic sucker punch’ as Raith Rovers are held to draw at home to Morton

Barry Robson has bemoaned Morton’s ‘classic sucker punch’ and ‘freak’ equaliser after Raith Rovers were held to a draw at home.

Jack Hamilton’s first goal in five games – and just a second in the league all season – earned Raith the lead five minutes from the break.

But they could not find the second in a more open second-half.

And, with Dylan Easton being denied a penalty in the 81st minute, Morton dug out an last-gasp equaliser 10 minutes later when Kris Moore bundled in at a corner.

“It’s the classic sucker punch, isn’t it?” said Robson. “We were probably in control of the game, I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“In the first-half, it was a bit of quality from us to put us ahead.

“I thought the wind spoilt the game as well, it was really tough conditions out there for both teams.

“Morton went really direct against us and we had to try and control the spaces in behind.

“We managed all that, we managed the game right up until the last minute.

Robson: ‘That was the frustrating part’

“And when they put eight in the box like that against you, it’s difficult. But we actually defended it okay.

“It’s a back heel that is a bit of a freak that they scored from.

“So, that was hard, that was a frustrating part for us.”

Raith looked to be heading for back-to-back victories after arresting a three-game losing streak with a win over Partick Thistle seven days previously.

But, yet again, they have a bodyblow to recover from as they move on to an away clash with Queen’s Park.

“We won last week and we got a point this week,” added Robson. “And it should have been three.

“What I say to the players is, be the best version of yourself every time you go out and play.

“And they were today. But the conditions and the style of play that we came up against was difficult at times.

“They coped with it right up until the last minute. And if you’re sitting in here with the three points, everybody’s saying really good professional performance from Raith Rovers today.

“And sometimes that happens in football.

Raith penalty claim?

“The frustrating part for me is losing a goal in the 91st minute. But that happens in football and you’ve just got to show the character to go and try and win the next game.”

Meanwhile, Robson insists he did not see the incident when Raith claimed for a penalty as Easton was manhandled in the box by Aaron Comrie.

“They’re all saying it should have been a penalty,” said Robson of the dressing-room chatter. “I never saw it at the time, but everybody’s saying it should have been.

“I think everybody’s in agreement on that. But I don’t know, I never saw it so I couldn’t comment on that.”