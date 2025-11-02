What are Raith Rovers currently missing as Morton ‘sucker punch’ denies Barry Robson’s side win?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are Raith Rovers currently missing as Morton ‘sucker punch’ denies Barry Robson’s side win?

Courier Sport analyses the action as the Stark's Park outfit fail to hang on for rare back-to-back victories.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson looks down at a notepad.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson saw his side denied a win by Morton's last-gasp leveller. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers succumbed to a late equaliser from Morton as they were forced to settle for a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The Stark’s Park men put themselves in the box seat with Jack Hamilton’s header six minutes from the break.

Despite failing to get the crucial second, it appeared they would earn back-to-back victories in the league for the first time since August.

However, Kris Moore popped up with a leveller for Morton in the first minute of injury-time.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action.

Jack Hamilton in action for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton’s header gave Raith Rovers the lead against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith up for the fight

Given the teams and recent form involved, this was never likely to be a classic.

Raith arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with their 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle seven days earlier.

At the same time, Morton were losing 4-0 at home to St Johnstone.

With only one win to their name in the Championship so far this season, the Cappielow men are the division’s draw specialists.

They had finished with parity in eight of their previous 12 league games.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds both his hands on his head.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Add in the swirling wind and driving rain – which Rovers manager Barry Robson insisted made things even more difficult than it seemed – and the encounter was at times a grim battle.

But Raith would not have worried at half-time as they sat with the one-goal advantage.

They played more passing and penetrative football in the win over Thistle but they were not at their flowing best then either.

The main thing was the return to winning ways. And in the first-half against Morton, in particular, it was all about the result.

However, with Morton’s last-gasp equaliser will have come justified questions over the fluidity of Raith’s earlier attacking play.

Consistency sorely lacking

That Raith have only once won consecutive games in the league this season tells its own story.

Their inability to piece together a positive run will be a major disappointment.

A draw in a perennially competitive Championship is never to be sniffed at.

However, when it comes from a winning position and in injury-time from a set-piece, this will have felt like a defeat.

Since the first league loss of the campaign – the 3-2 reverse at Partick Thistle on August 30 – Rovers have won three, drawn two and lost another four.

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne before a match.
Midfielder Shaun Byrne was missing for Raith Rovers because of injury. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Even one more win in there would have the Kirkcaldy men sitting third – instead of sixth – in the table.

There are mitigating factors for the instability, with Shaun Byrne and Callum Fordyce missing through injury on Saturday to join Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan on the sidelines.

Lewis Stevenson also had to be substituted at half-time against Morton.

But, with Queen’s Park, Airdrie and Arbroath the next three opponents, it is time for Robson’s side to piece together a consistent run capable of pushing them up the table.

Debut of potential

With Byrne absent from the midfield due to a back injury, Robson opted to hand Paul Nsio his debut.

The youngster joined on loan from Rangers in September but had not played a single minute until Saturday.

Seven appearances on the bench had failed to yield any game-time.

However, that appeared to give the 19-year-old even more to prove against Morton.

Paul Nsio finally made his Raith Rovers debut. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

From the first minute, Nsio was heavily involved, mopping up loose passes, throwing himself into tackles and keeping the ball moving.

Not everything came off for the teenager, But he never hid and displayed the energy required of a Rovers midfielder under Robson.

Had he capped his performance with what would have been a stunning goal early in the second-half, it would have been apposite.

Instead, he was denied by a wonderful diving save from Morton keeper James Storer.

But there were plenty of other positives to take from a promising performance.

