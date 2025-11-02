What are Raith Rovers currently missing as Morton ‘sucker punch’ denies Barry Robson’s side win?

Raith Rovers succumbed to a late equaliser from Morton as they were forced to settle for a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The Stark’s Park men put themselves in the box seat with Jack Hamilton’s header six minutes from the break.

Despite failing to get the crucial second, it appeared they would earn back-to-back victories in the league for the first time since August.

However, Kris Moore popped up with a leveller for Morton in the first minute of injury-time.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action.

Raith up for the fight

Given the teams and recent form involved, this was never likely to be a classic.

Raith arrested a run of three consecutive defeats with their 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle seven days earlier.

At the same time, Morton were losing 4-0 at home to St Johnstone.

With only one win to their name in the Championship so far this season, the Cappielow men are the division’s draw specialists.

They had finished with parity in eight of their previous 12 league games.

Add in the swirling wind and driving rain – which Rovers manager Barry Robson insisted made things even more difficult than it seemed – and the encounter was at times a grim battle.

But Raith would not have worried at half-time as they sat with the one-goal advantage.

They played more passing and penetrative football in the win over Thistle but they were not at their flowing best then either.

The main thing was the return to winning ways. And in the first-half against Morton, in particular, it was all about the result.

However, with Morton’s last-gasp equaliser will have come justified questions over the fluidity of Raith’s earlier attacking play.

Consistency sorely lacking

That Raith have only once won consecutive games in the league this season tells its own story.

Their inability to piece together a positive run will be a major disappointment.

A draw in a perennially competitive Championship is never to be sniffed at.

However, when it comes from a winning position and in injury-time from a set-piece, this will have felt like a defeat.

Since the first league loss of the campaign – the 3-2 reverse at Partick Thistle on August 30 – Rovers have won three, drawn two and lost another four.

Even one more win in there would have the Kirkcaldy men sitting third – instead of sixth – in the table.

There are mitigating factors for the instability, with Shaun Byrne and Callum Fordyce missing through injury on Saturday to join Richard Chin and Lewis Vaughan on the sidelines.

Lewis Stevenson also had to be substituted at half-time against Morton.

But, with Queen’s Park, Airdrie and Arbroath the next three opponents, it is time for Robson’s side to piece together a consistent run capable of pushing them up the table.

Debut of potential

With Byrne absent from the midfield due to a back injury, Robson opted to hand Paul Nsio his debut.

The youngster joined on loan from Rangers in September but had not played a single minute until Saturday.

Seven appearances on the bench had failed to yield any game-time.

However, that appeared to give the 19-year-old even more to prove against Morton.

From the first minute, Nsio was heavily involved, mopping up loose passes, throwing himself into tackles and keeping the ball moving.

Not everything came off for the teenager, But he never hid and displayed the energy required of a Rovers midfielder under Robson.

Had he capped his performance with what would have been a stunning goal early in the second-half, it would have been apposite.

Instead, he was denied by a wonderful diving save from Morton keeper James Storer.

But there were plenty of other positives to take from a promising performance.